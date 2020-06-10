What George P. Bush's endorsement of Donald Trump tells us about Republican politics







"President Trump is the only thing standing between the United States and socialism," Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. He added that he would vote for Trump in November; "It is clear that Republican policies are working," the young Bush told the newspaper.

It's great news because, well, he is a Bush. And the Bushes, long the first family of Republican politics, are not exactly big fans of Trump. Jeb Bush announced in May 2016 that he would not vote for Trump in the general election after losing to Trump in the 2016 primaries, in which the billionaire repeatedly mocked the former governor as "low energy consumption." And in a 2019 interview with CNN's David Axelrod, Jeb encouraged a major challenge for Trump. "Having a conversation about what it is to be conservative I think is important," he said.

A recent New York Times report said Jeb Bush remained undecided about whether to support Trump while his older brother, former President George W. Bush, would not vote for Trump in 2020. (A George Bush spokesman denied the report; " This is completely made up, "the spokesman said." He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote. "

Regardless of who the older Bushes plan to vote for, there is little debate that the family that has produced two of the past three Republican presidents does not exactly agree with the current occupant of the White House, and vice versa. .

Last month, after George W. Bush released a video calling for national unity and shared sacrifice in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic, Trump tweeted this "Oh, goodbye (sic), I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during the prosecution calling for partisanship to be set aside"? @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found speaking out against the biggest hoax in US history! " The resentments go back to the past, as Trump has long used the image of Bush as the best experts to polish his external credentials. "We need another Bush in office almost as much as we need Obama to have a third term," Trump tweeted in 2013. "No more bushes!" As the 2016 campaign intensified, Trump focused on Jeb Bush, who was briefly considered the front-runner in the early days of the race, with unrelenting attacks on his family's legacy. "The war in Iraq was a big mistake," Trump said in a debate in February 2016. "They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There were none." The Bush family fought back. "(Trump) doesn't give many answers on how he would solve the problems," Barbara Bush, the former first lady and mother of George and Jeb, told CNN in 2016. "He grimaces and says insulting things." terrible things about women, terrible things about the military. I don't understand why people are for him, for that reason. " Trump, because he is Trump, never apologized for all the things he said about Jeb and the Bush family during the primaries. And the Bushes, while quieter about their dislike for Trump, never backed down, either. So why then would George P. Bush not only say that he plans to vote for Trump but would also give a decidedly quote from Trump: "President Trump is the only thing standing between the United States and socialism," to an organization of media? After all, Trump repeatedly attacked his father in deeply personal terms. And Trump retweeted (and later deleted) a tweet that said "#JebBush must be liked by Mexican illegals for his wife" during the campaign as well. (Jeb Bush's wife and George P. Bush's mother, Columba, is of Mexican descent.) The answer? Political, pure and simple. George P. Bush is in the state office now. (Yes, the Land Commissioner is an elected state office in Texas!) He has one eye on running for governor one day. While Texas does not limit its mandate governors, Governor Greg Abbott will have spent eight years in office in 2022 and may be interested in running for the open Republican presidential nomination in 2024. There is already a list of ready and waiting ambitious Republicans. to apply. if that happens, or if Lt. Governor Dan Patrick retires or decides to run for an open Governor position. And Bush really wants to be in the mix for any of those offices. And the simple fact, that George P. knows, is that there is NO conceivable path to the Republican nomination for Governor or Lieutenant Governor in Texas as anything less than a Trump advocate and voter. Despite all his problems with the electorate in general, in Texas and across the country, Trump remains an absolutely revered figure among Texas Republicans, and it's very hard to imagine that changing between now and 2022, even if the President He is not fulfilling his bid for a second term this November. Nor is it just that voters will rebel against George P. It is that Trump will savor the opportunity, either in office or out of office, to hit the Bush family once again by working to prevent George P. from winning a higher state office. . (If you don't think Trump is vindictive enough to do that, let me refer to, well, his whole life.) So George P. is doing the only thing he can do to preserve his political future: stay in step-by-step absolute position with Trump. In doing so, George P. is supporting a man who spent more than a year personally attacking his father, mother, uncle, and grandfather at all times. Ah, politics. Not for the faint of heart. Or stomach.





