WHAT GOLF is something every Switch user needs – Newsdio

The single player mode is deep and developed. Each level has two additional challenges and a large amount of variety. From driving a car, hitting a golf club instead of a ball, and different types of 2D platforming, it's mind-blowing how each level is cool and unique. Yes, there are levels that are similar and some of the toughest challenges in the levels may be a little weird or easy, but it's all a lot of fun and just loads of creative content for players to enjoy.

Along with a massive single player experience, there is a robust multiplayer that can easily rival Mario Party. They're just two players, which is a shame, but having more than two people on the same small golf course trying to throw houses uphill would be very hectic anyway. The mode consists of two people who get cute and funny random characters like Burger Bird or Toaster and then go through a series of levels just like the single player mode. Whoever reaches the flag first gets a point. Then in the final round, players will face dodgeball, running away from crabs or other things. There is an additional trap: for each level you previously won, you will have an extra life. So even if a player only won three games and his opponent won seven, they still have a chance of winning if they are really good at avoiding rockfall (or whatever the final match is). It's a fair and fun way to bring extra excitement and commitment to the overall game.