What good is a vaccine if Americans don't roll up their sleeves? (opinion)

"There is no vaccine for Ebola," said the pediatrician (the first Ebola vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It was announced in December 2019). "But it's flu season and I can give your daughter the flu shot." The mother scoffed and said, "Flu shot? I don't believe in those things!" before leaving the doctor's office.

Humans fight to weigh the risk. The flu kills about 60,000 Americans a year. But it was fear of an Ebola epidemic in 2014 that forced some schools and businesses to close, despite the fact that a total of two people died from the virus in the United States.

This time, the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has infected 4.5 million people in the U.S., killed over 150,000 Americans, and turned our world into chaos. Amidst anxiety and uncertainty, we are forced to make crucial decisions about our health. Should we wear masks? Should we visit our older relatives? Should we have dinner outside? And perhaps someday, we will ask ourselves: Should we get vaccinated?

While a safe and effective vaccine is our best hope for ending this pandemic, only half of Americans said they would roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated, according to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center conducted in May. About 1 in 3 were unsure whether they would be vaccinated, while 20% said they would reject the waste.

Scientists may be impressed by the speed of scientific progress, but an advance will mean little if only half the population ends up being vaccinated. Some Americans might rightly ask: if it usually takes a decade or more to develop a vaccine, how are scientists condensing this process in a year? How can the public be sure that the corners are not cut and security is not compromised? And could the President, in an attempt to woo voters in an election year, make his own "October Surprise" and grant emergency approval of a vaccine that has not been subjected to rigorous safety tests?

As researchers compete to develop a vaccine, public health officials should simultaneously work on ways to alleviate these fears. Because transparency is key to building public confidence, this is what needs to be explained about the accelerated process of vaccine development.

How Vaccine Scientists Work at Record Speed

Vaccine development is a multi-step process that leads a hopeful vaccine candidate tested in a laboratory to clinical trials in people. The first two phases of human testing focus on studying safety and optimal dosage. Phase 3 trials analyze the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing infections or decreasing the severity of illness.

Some scientists were already working on vaccines for coronaviruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). This gave them an advantage when it came to tackling the new coronavirus, which turns out to be very similar to the virus that caused the SARS epidemic in 2002. In fact, the protein spikes on the surface of the new coronavirus, the part of The virus that adheres to our cells is 75% similar to the SARS coronavirus.

Some scientists, such as those at the University of Oxford, are turning to reliable vaccine technology that has been used for years. This includes using a weakened virus (such as a common cold virus that usually infects chimpanzees) to introduce a fragment of the new coronavirus. The immune system recognizes the new virus and develops an immune response that could protect against future infections.

Other scientists are turning to a much newer vaccine technology. Rather than using parts of the virus's proteins or any weakened viruses, they are putting small parts of the coronavirus genetic code inside microscopic fat particles. The body reads DNA or RNA and produces small pieces of the virus, which the immune system learns to recognize before building antibodies. This approach saves time by eliminating the need to develop viruses to include in the vaccine. The downside to this approach is that DNA and messenger RNA vaccines have not been approved before, which means the FDA could take more time to assess whether these candidates can be put on the market.

To further accelerate testing, different phases of vaccine trials are conducted in parallel rather than sequentially. And scientists are collaborating like never before. More than 165 groups worldwide focus on the same virus at the same time, sharing information that could accelerate vaccine discovery. Governments and organizations that fund vaccine science have also accelerated funding and approval processes for studies that often take years.

How Vaccine Safety is Studied

A vaccine that causes irritating headaches, severe muscle aches, or more serious side effects is unlikely to be popular, even if it protects against a disease like Covid-19.

Information learned at each stage of vaccine testing is shared publicly in peer-reviewed journals so that scientists around the world can track and criticize vaccine trials. (One of the concerns about Russia's recent announcement that an "approved vaccine" would be available by August 10 is that data from Phase 1 and 2 safety trials has not been shared.) red flags are quickly detected and a test can be stopped if necessary.

Verification of safety does not end when a vaccine passes Phase 3 trials. Safety monitoring continues as hundreds of thousands of people use the vaccine worldwide. Doctors can collect information about side effects and report the new findings to public health authorities through a vaccine safety surveillance program administered by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

Security considerations are key, especially when scientists work at record speed. If a Covid-19 vaccine is available, millions of people will face an important decision: to take a vaccine that developed possibly faster than any other in history, or to remain vulnerable to a disease that can cause serious illness and even death.

Like the mother in the Texas pediatrician's office, that choice requires weighing the potential risks when considering personal beliefs and commitment to public health. But it is not a choice we should make alone. Researchers, government officials, and initiatives like Operation Warp Speed ​​must help the public make these decisions by opening the curtain on vaccine development and offering full transparency.