What Grand Theft Auto 6 Can Learn From Vice City

There are a lot of mechanisms in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City that Rockstar should bring for GTA 6, even if they don't reuse the location.

It does not matter where Grand Theft Auto 6 is established there are some important lessons developer Rockstar Games can learn from the continued popularity of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Despite the age of the game, Grand Theft Auto fans have overwhelmingly stated that they want GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, the fictional Miami version of Rockstar, and it's not just because that's the only classic Grand Theft Auto location that developers have not yet visited in HD.

There have been tons of leaks and rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto The game's release date and location, but nothing has been officially announced, and many of the rumors that had previously garnered great support and popularity from fans have proven untrue. However, despite this lack of official news, players are sure there is something about GTA 6 It will soon be revealed, probably because almost seven years have passed since Grand Theft Auto V It came out and people are eager to play something new.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City it was the sixth Grand Theft Auto The game was developed and brought players into the 1980s, with clothing, cars, attitudes, and music appropriate for the time. With a plot that took a lot from gangster movies like Scarface and the way of Carlitos, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City seems to be the Gta game that has been remembered as the most beloved, and there are some important things the game does that could explain why it is so and why players are clamoring for GTA 6 being set in Vice City so strong.

GTA 6 needs Vice City ownership missions

Although almost all Gta I play from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City introduced the ability to own properties in one way or another, how ownership related to the game's history was an integral part of what made playing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City very entertaining The second half of Vice City & # 39; s The story sees players, as the newly crowned main gangster in Vice City, building their criminal empire and preparing to fight the Forelli Family, and much of that dominance involved buying property in the city.

Property missions in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (and also in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas) are thematically linked to the game's storyline, and players feel more immersed and connected to their characters because it's credible they would do these things. While some of the properties in GTA V They are thematically related to his characters, such as Michael's ability to buy movie theaters, there is little gameplay that comes from this (aside from the random missions of "Save Our Business") and the concept feels more complicated than necessary. There was nothing Tommy Vercetti did not do to establish dominance in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the game's ownership missions perfectly reflect this.

GTA 6 should be less depressing

Grand Theft Auto 6 should lessen some of the seriousness that started in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and has moved on GTA V. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City It was a fantastic mix of ridiculous humor, dark violence, and ironic satire, but over time (and especially in Grand Theft Auto IV) These concepts faded into the background to give way to a dry, severe, and depressing exposure.

There is nothing wrong with having a position on violence, war, or any other problem, and there is nothing wrong with expressing those positions in video games. However, having a character like Niko Bellic says he's tired of killing and then allowing the player to go outside and run over 100 NPCs is, to say the least, tonally inconsistent. Grand Theft Auto: Vice CityWith its bright neon horizon and soundtrack from the 1980s, it made no pretense of unnecessary seriousness and instead only allowed players to embody a character as capable and insane as they were acting.

By adapting their game systems to match the theme of their story, and by lying down in camp a little bit more, with a more fun attitude, Grand Theft Auto 6 It could be one of the best games Rockstar has ever created. Hopefully they don't do anything as depressing as getting players to torture an NPC again, or make them feel upset by the treatment of a teddy bear.

