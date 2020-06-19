What happened in China's Xinjiang, home to 11 million Uighurs?

According to an excerpt from John Bolton's upcoming book published in The Wall Street Journal, Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping at dinner last year that Xi should "go ahead with building the camps," which Trump thought was "exactly what needs to be done". "

Trump's alleged comments are in stark contrast to the official position defended by his administration, which has repeatedly challenged Beijing over its repressive policies in Xinjiang.

Last July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went so far as to publicly label China's treatment of Uighurs as the "blot of the century."

Here is what you need to know about Xinjiang and what is happening there.

Where is Xinjiang and who lives there?

Xinjiang, officially called the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is a remote region in the far west of China.

It is home to some 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority who speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own culture.

Rich in natural resources, especially oil and natural gas, the region has seen a large-scale influx of the majority of the country's Han population in recent decades, amid a concerted effort by the government to develop the region's economy.

Historically, the Uighurs had been the majority in the region. Now they represent just under half of Xinjiang's total population, and many of them live in the rural southern part of the region.

Xinjiang is also geographically strategic for Beijing. It is China's gateway to Central Asia, bordering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, as well as Mongolia and Russia in the north and Pakistan and India in the south.

What's happening there?

The United States State Department estimates that more than a million Uighurs, as well as members of other Muslim minority groups, have been detained in an extensive network of internment camps in Xinjiang, where they are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death. "

Former detainees have told CNN that they experienced political indoctrination and abuse within the camps, such as sleep and food deprivation and forced injections.

Initially, Beijing flatly denied the existence of the camps. But he later claimed that the facilities are voluntary "vocational training centers" where people learn job skills, the Chinese language and the law. The government now insists that the camps are necessary to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.

However, leaked Chinese government documents revealed that people can be sent to a detention center simply for "wearing a veil" or growing "a long beard."

The documents, along with other first-hand reports, paint an alarming picture of what appears to be a strategic campaign by Beijing to strip Uyghurs of their cultural and religious identity and suppress behavior deemed unpatriotic.

The Chinese government has questioned the authenticity of the leaked records.

The Uighur crackdown in Xinjiang has also seen an increase in mass surveillance throughout the region.

When CNN traveled around Xinjiang in 2019, there were surveillance cameras every 150 feet, which monitored people's faces and daily routines. Mobile police checkpoints appeared randomly across the region, leading to long lines on public roads. At checkpoints, and sometimes randomly on the street, police officers stopped people to ask for their ID cards and occasionally demanded to connect unidentified electronic devices to cell phones to scan them without explanation.

What is the back story?

Beijing's offensive against Xinjiang echoes a long-standing paranoia about the border region and a deep suspicion of its population has not been among China's rulers, which have historically resulted in oppression and rebellion.

While the Chinese armies razed what is now Xinjiang and controlled parts of it for centuries, the modern administrative unit only dates back to the mid-19th century, a fact hinted at by its name, which translates to "new border" in Chinese.

In the 1930s and 1940s, Xinjiang experienced brief periods of partial independence, when two separatist republics of East Turkestan were declared and quickly suffocated.

Today, Uighur activists pushing for Xinjiang to become a separate country still call it "East Turkestan".

Over the past decade, the Chinese government has tightened its control over the region, following incidents of violent ethnic unrest. The turning point came in 2009, when ethnic riots swept through Urumqi, the regional capital, killing at least 197 people.

Beijing blamed Islamist and separatist militants for the violent attacks. But Uighur activists and human rights groups say the crackdown on religious freedom and unfair ethnic policies in Beijing is the root of the conflicts.

Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang have long complained about discrimination in employment and education, and corruption abounds in state-controlled industries that continue to dominate the local economy.

In 2014, Ilham Tohti, a Beijing-based economics professor and considered one of the leading moderate Chinese voices in Xinjiang, was imprisoned for life for "separatism" and for spreading "ethnic hatred".