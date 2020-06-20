What happened in Santorini when the & # 39; machine & # 39; tourism stopped

(CNN) – There is a reason why Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis flew to Santorini earlier this month when he wanted to announce the reopening of his country to tourism.

When the afternoon sun begins to sink behind the edge of the extinct volcano of which the island is part, it is one of the most romantic and beautiful photographic opportunities on the planet.

It is a view that helps make Santorini the most visited island in Greece, receiving up to two million tourists a year, many of whom make it to the giant cruise ships that can usually be seen parked in the middle of the natural bay below. .

The island will welcome international visitors by plane once again starting July 1, but warnings about the coronavirus mean that their numbers will be much lower than before and that the cruises will not be returning soon.

And while that means a brutal time for some companies, others on the island are enjoying the prospect of a new era, one in which the beauty of Santorini can flourish without becoming a "machine that just created money."

Double hit

The Covid-19 blockade has left Santorini deserted. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images

The impact of a Covid blockade has already been dramatic for a tourism-dependent destination for 90% of its revenue. In the case of Santorini, the closure was a double whammy as the island had recently started to open its hotels and restaurants year-round.

During this forced isolation, only Santorini residents were allowed on the island. Guests from the mainland had to return home and new tourists were not allowed in. However, the drastic shutdown worked. No cases of life-threatening disease were diagnosed in Santorini.

Although the island is reopening, everyone is being careful. Personal protection will not only be for the benefit of guests.

"No one in Santorini wants to catch Covid," says Joy Kerluke, who runs the Dmitri Tavern in Ammoudi Bay. "I have to say that with the running of the bulls we felt safe in Santorini as we had no cases and nobody came here. I think we all enjoyed the scenery and the tranquility for a while."

Santorini, with its blue domed churches and thousand-foot cliffs, will look exactly the same, but will be unusually empty.

"We expect 15% of visitors compared to previous years," says George Filippidis, general manager of the Andronis Suites hotel in Santorini. "The economic damage will be enormous. We will operate at a loss by 2020, but we want to open to offer employment to our staff and support the local community that is totally dependent on tourism."

Quiet and crowded

Cruises carrying up to 3,000 people are not expected to return in 2020. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images

The total absence of visitors has made it possible to complete several important projects. "The new terminal at the airport is now operational," says Filippidis. "The new highway connecting Oia to the airport and part of Athinios port has also been completed, making touring the island much easier."

For a destination that was second only to Venice with its cruise ship problems, the fact that very few of these huge ships, if any, will return in 2020 is considered good news. With each ship carrying up to 3,000 people in minibuses, these floating hotels clogged Santorini's roads.

"Cruise arrivals have yet to be confirmed," says Filippidis. "And even if they start at some point, it will be very limited."

At Dmitri & # 39; s Taverna, one of the few restaurants on the pier that offers an uninterrupted view of the famous Santorini sunset, Kerluke is having to separate the tables and prepare personal protective equipment.

"We will have fewer tables along the pier, which is difficult for us since we already have a small tavern," he says. "And we will wear masks and gloves. There will also be antiseptics for our clients."

Kerluke, who came from Canada 25 years ago, says there is consolation.

"Those people who decide to come to Santorini will have a great time," she says. "You will see Santorini, calm and without overcrowding as it used to be."

'Strange time'

Locals have been reflecting on the future of Santorini. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images

In addition to tourism, the other pillar of Santorini's economy has been its vineyards. Santorini's only Assyrtiko-based wines are exported worldwide, and most of the island's 18 vineyards are open to visitors.

Right now, the 2019 vintage should be in restaurants and supermarkets across the island, but Petros Vamvakousis, manager of the Venetsanos winery, says the shutdown has disrupted distribution.

"Our 2019 vintage remains inside stainless steel tanks and barrels," he says. "It should have been bottled between February and April, but the five people who would do this had to stay home. Now we are trying to catch up."

"Normally we produce 50,000 bottles a year, but we depend on exports, and these are close to zero at the moment. Our US distributor informed us that while restaurants remain closed in the United States, there is no market for US wine. Santorini in the United States. "

Like many wineries, until the crisis, Venetsanos was able to earn an income through tastings and guided tours. Dramatically cut into the cliffs overlooking Athinios Harbor, the winery has a beautiful terrace where wine with snacks is served, but Vamvakousis says the number of people who can stay will be limited to four or six per table from now on.

"We are living in a strange moment," he says. "Everything about the island reminds me of winter. Many restaurants, cafes and hotels are closed. It is now summer and it is extremely strange that Santorini is so calm and alone."

Stopping the & # 39; machine & # 39;

The last few years have seen complaints about tourist tourism in Santorini. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images

Vamvakousis says he is optimistic that the busy days will return once again, but believes that the forced recession will help fuel a reevaluation of the island's future.

"Santorini is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, but I am sure the lock was helpful," he says. "He stopped the machine that just created money and was not concerned about the environment. Now is the right time to think about what was wrong with Santorini. We have a right to protect, but we have no right to destroy."

Although money will be a big problem in 2020, not everything related to the interrupted tourist season is a disaster. Gill Rackham, originally from Britain, who has run the Lotza restaurant and Oia Old Houses apartments with her husband Vasilis for more than 30 years, sees mixed blessings.

"About a month ago our July bookings were looking good, about 75% occupancy, but now it has dropped to 20% and is falling," says Rackham. "But my opinion is that within this catastrophe there will be winners. Santorini has been given a breather to breathe again … without crowds, without traffic jams … without cruises."

Rackham has noted that "on the beaches of Perivolas and Perrissa there are some taverns in operation, but most for local Greek and Athenian visitors! Elsewhere, the owners are starting to reopen for July 1, which is the expected date for international flights. "

Some hotels have taken the three-month lockout time to rethink how they interact with guests. "We will be offering our services digitally," says George Filippidis at Andronis.

"You will be able to register online, order cocktails, book a cruise on the blue waters of the Aegean Sea, and check when your trip ends, simply using your mobile device."

Honeymoon Advantage

Santorini earns 90% of its income from tourism. ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images

In fact, the privacy model that made Santorini as successful as a honeymoon destination could work in its favor.

"Instead of large hotels with large public spaces, most Santorini suites have private entrances and sunlit balconies with a dedicated pool or Jacuzzi that is cleaned and chlorinated daily," says Filippidis. "Breakfast is served in your room, not in a dining room. This is ideal for guests who want to feel safe. Unlike large resorts, we don't have to put perspex screens between the loungers."

Greece is no stranger to financial crises, but in the 1950s and 1960s, and as recently as 2008, it has always been able to view mass tourism as a means of reviving the economy.

The irony of the current situation is that tourism, once the solution, is now the problem.

In his Santorini speech, Prime Minister Mitsotakis said he wants Greece to be safe, but he also knows that with 20% of Greek citizens working in tourism and industry contributing up to 30% of the economy, they need islands like Santorini to have a profitable long and summer and even a prosperous fall.