What happened to Alicia Silverstone after starring in the 1995 hit Clueless? The American actress presented a revolutionary performance as Cher Horowitz, a Beverly Hills teenager with a unique way of speaking. Directed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless it's still a cult classic with its cast of up-and-coming stars, and it apparently paved the way for Silverstone to become a big lead star.

When Clueless Launched, Silverstone was already well known in pop culture. Her on-screen debut in The wonderful years Season 5 introduced him to millions of viewers, and his film debut in the 1993 erotic thriller The crash confirmed his status as a budding Hollywood star. In addition to that, Silverstone appeared in the Aerosmith music videos for both "Crying" and "Amazing," which further expanded their fan base through various demographics. With CluelessSilverstone not necessarily "reach," Instead, he took a great leap forward in his career.

Despite the general boost, Silverstone's role as Batgirl in the disastrous 1997 film Batman and Robin It essentially derailed his career, or at least that's how it would appear. In hindsight, Joel Schumacher's DC Comics adaptation remains a colossal failure; a film that apparently marked the fall of Clueless lovely lead, especially when you consider your résumé less than spectacular for years to come. However, it turns out that Silverstone actively chose to pursue more challenging roles, as evidenced by a revealing statement in a 2015 interview with The Guardian:

"I was so overwhelmed. I was just a theater boy. I never wanted to be in movies or television. There is no support or education about what you do when you suddenly find yourself famous as a young woman. It was too much for me. So I decided to use this to highlight something that is very significant to me. I went on a quest to change the world, to improve things, for children, for the land, for animals. I was not paying attention to my career, I was paying attention to something else "

The reality is that Silverstone has had a stable career in film and television for almost 30 years. After delivering a Golden Globe nominated performance in the NBC series 2003 Miss match, portrayed Heather Jasper Howe in the 2004 hit Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashedand made a cameo in the controversial 2008 comedy Tropical thunder. In between, Silverstone was connected to numerous pilots on the television network, although none of them succeeded. For 2012, he reunited with Heckerling for the vampire movie Vampires, future co-star Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter. In recent years Silverstone has focused on quite significant independent productions. She played Ms. Lang in the 2017 Yorgos Lanthimos thriller The murder of a sacred deer and Laura Hall in the success of the 2019 festival The shelter. In a recent appearance on Well + Good's The avocado showSilverstone revealed that actress Laura Dern provided career direction in the 1990s:

"She supported me and really gave me good advice on female empowerment … and really validated my experience of not wanting to be seen as … using your sexuality. She really celebrated that with me and supported me."

In 2020 Silverstone appears to be returning to the mainstream. She headed the William Teitler comedy Bad therapyand returned to it Clueless thematic roots appearing in Valley girl. But now Silverstone can finally jumpstart his television career after briefly starring in the 2018 short Paramount Network series. American woman. Not only will she play Queen Marlena on Netflix Masters of the Universe: Revelation, but it will also be part of the main cast of the next Netflix series The Nanny Club, a reboot of the 1990 HBO series based on the Ann M. Martin eponymous book franchise. As for a potential Clueless Sequel, Silverstone addressed the rumors during an appearance in 2018 in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, declaring that "Amy Heckerling has made it very clear that she doesn't want to do another one."

