What happened to all the coronavirus tracking apps?

Public health officials said the rapid deployment of the apps, along with manual contact tracing and selective quarantine, would allow strict restrictions to be lifted on the population as a whole and significantly reduce the risk of a second wave of infections.

Instead, many of these applications have been delayed as governments struggle to implement complex new systems in record time, and the ones that have been launched are not being downloaded by enough people to have a major effect.

Governments that choose to use Bluetooth technology can develop their own application from scratch or use the backbone of a system co-created by Google and Apple

Google GOOGL Apple AAPL thethe model has a drawback: data cannot be stored centrally. That is meant to protect privacy, but it also limits the ability of public health officials to study a centralized database to better track outbreaks.

Some apps use more invasive GPS, which controls a person's exact location, or a combination of Bluetooth and GPS, while others require people to scan a custom code every time they enter a public space, creating a digital diary of where they have been.

As delays accumulate, many of these applications, especially in western nations, now appear to be tangential to more intensive human contact tracking.

Here's a look at coronavirus tracking apps from around the world:

United States: There is no national, human or application-based tracking initiative for the United States. Each state is left to create its own as it sees fit. Alabama, North Dakota, and South Carolina were among the first states to publicly commit to using Apple and Google technology. Utah has taken the opposite path and is building its own application that will use GPS and Bluetooth and centralize the data.

China: China's search efforts are integrated into WeChat and Alipay mega-apps. Each person receives a custom QR code which is scanned every time they enter a building or travel by public transportation. They are assigned a health status, green, yellow, or red, after authorities have verified a combination of travel, contact history, and self-reported symptoms. The color code determines whether they can leave the house, use public transportation, or enter a building. While not required, not having a code makes it difficult to get around.

The app can also serve as a tracker of people's movements. Once a confirmed case is diagnosed, authorities can quickly track where the patient has been and identify people who may have been near that individual.

India: The Aarogya Setu app, or Health Bridge, has already been downloaded by over 114 million Indians. Use Bluetooth and GPS, and it is voluntary. But certain actions require a user to have the app installed on their smartphone, such as crossing state borders, going to a hospital, or interacting with the government bureaucracy.

Singapore: The city state was one of the first countries to implement a fully functional Bluetooth tracking app, called Trace Together. The application requests personal information, such as a mobile phone number, and the data is shared with the health authorities after a positive diagnosis of coronavirus. The application is voluntary, and until the end of May it had been downloaded by just over 26% of the population, according to Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Australia: The country's CovidSafe app is based on Singapore's, and like others uses Bluetooth for tracking. But ask for much more personal information in advance. The data remains on a person's phone until it tests positive and is verified by a health official. The data is then uploaded to a centralized database, according to Australian Health Authority . The app has been downloaded just over 6.1 million times out of a population of 25 million, of whom 16 million have smartphones, Australian health officials said in a statement. instructions this week.

Germany: Initially, Germany was going to build its own app, but then switched to the Google-Apple model. Like others that rely on technology, the app uses Bluetooth to track proximity, but it doesn't store data centrally. From Germany application It relies on a positive Covid-19 test, entered into the app and verified by a healthcare professional, to trigger alerts. The app is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Italy: The Immuni application also uses the Google-Apple framework. It will be tested in four regions on June 8 before it is available to the rest of the country, according to the Italian Ministry of Health. The system is decentralized and does not collect personal data such as names. But, if a user tests positive and uploads the result (with a special key provided by a healthcare professional), they can choose to share the information with a central government-run server.

France: France rejected the Google-Apple model, opting to create its own application called StopCovid. It was released this week as blockades in the country were reduced. Although it works similarly to other Bluetooth tracking apps and relies on a positive coronavirus test to alert others, the data is centrally stored and managed by government officials.

United Kingdom: The United Kingdom is also launching its own NHS Covid-19 application, which is still in a testing phase, though government officials say they plan to launch it nationally in the coming weeks. The app also uses Bluetooth tracking, but does not ask for personal details other than the first part of a person's zip code, although the data will be centrally hosted. Unlike other apps, the UK version will alert those who have been in close contact with someone who only reports enough coronavirus symptoms to presume positive. Once that person is evaluated, the system will send more instructions if the result is positive or send a false alarm notice if it is negative.

