What Happened To Brendan Fraser After The Mummy

What happened to Brendan Fraser, who was on the brink of stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, after The Mummy? This is what he did next.

Brendan Fraser was one of Hollywood's rising stars in the late 1990s, but what happened to him afterwards The Mummy? Fraser started out in Hollywood taking on leading roles in comedies like Oak tree and Empty-head and dramas like School Ties. These roles laid the foundation for Fraser to eventually break out and become a man of action / comedy in family movies.

In the late 1990s, Fraser put together a number of roles that helped push him to stardom. This increase began in 1997 with the launch of George of the jungle, where Fraser starred in the latest Disney family adventure film. Despite a mixed reception from critics, Fraser's silly performance was one of the highlights of the film and proved he had what it took to lead a great studio release. Furthermore, after earning $ 174.4 million worldwide (and $ 105M nationwide alone, making it the 10th highest grossing film of that year), Fraser's face and name became widely known. That might not have helped in his next two movies, Gods and monsters and Blast from the past, but The Mummy found great success with Fraser at the helm.

Fraser played the lead role of Rick O & # 39; Connell in 1999 The Mummy And the success of the film began the highlight of his career. The film earned $ 415 million worldwide and immediately sparked Universal's work to develop a sequel with Rachel Weisz back to co-star. Launched in 2001, The Mummy Returns It earned $ 443 million worldwide, making it the biggest box office hit of Fraser's career. Then he came back as Rick for The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008 (which raised over $ 400 million), but the rest of his postThe Mummy the filmography is full of dramas, badly received comedies, some possible franchise headlines and a change to television.

Immediately after the launch of The MummyFraser's next film was comedy Dudley Do-Right, which was a critical and financial disaster. He followed this up in 2000 with a new version of Dazzled and went on to star Monkey bone Next year. After the launch of The Mummy Returns, Fraser was successful in the Oscar-nominated dramas with The Quiet American in 2002 and Shock, the shocking winner of the Best Picture, in 2005.

Fraser couldn't stay away from the limelight for long, as Warner Bros. wanted a chance at a global adventure franchise with him in the lead. He played the lead role of Trevor Anderson in the adaptation of Jules Verne's novel. Journey to the Center of the Earth. The film earned more than $ 240 million worldwide when it was released in 2008, but was replaced by Dwayne Johnson as the sequel's lead. Instead, Fraser made a surprise cameo in AMERICAN SOLDIER. Joe: rise of the cobra as Sergeant Stone in 2009. His career took a new turn when he began starring in independent small-scene films and playing animated characters in films like The Nut Job before moving on to television.

Having previously played a brief recurring role in Scrubs in the early 2000s, he joined the cast of Showtime & # 39; s The issue for Season 3. Since then, Fraser appeared on the FX series John Paul Getty. Trust and from the public Condor Show. His most prominent role lately is as Cliff Steele, also known as Robotman in the original DC Universe series. Doom patrol, which returns for season 2 on HBO Max in June 2020.

