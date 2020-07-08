What happened when I tried to be French?

(CNN) – Julien was a tennis instructor with steel shoulders, blue eyes, and two decks we could never sit on because he stuffed them with his marijuana plants.

Everyone at home in New York City told me that if I moved to France I would fall in love with a Frenchman, and that Frenchman was Julien. (Well … at first it was a guy named Nico, but he had a girlfriend).

It was the summer of 2008, I was 28 years old and had done the crazy thing and I moved to Montpellier, France. My rent was 250 euros a month. I bit a whole crispy baguette every day. I tanned on the Mediterranean beaches and got drunk on pale French beer bottles in open-air boîtes de nuit (nightclubs).

Very quickly, I became that girl, dating that French boy and living exactly that French dream that we all think will be so beautiful.

And it really is …

… until it really isn't.

If I had stayed in Montpellier, I could still be that French girl. However, after several months, I couldn't get the French dream to match French reality, and that damn return ticket was always there waiting for me.

Escape from New York

It turns out that Montpellier is the seventh largest city in France. PASCAL GUYOT / AFP via Getty Images

He had been living in New York City for eight years in one insect-infested apartment after another. I had a job in television programming that my coworker described as "moving colored bars around a screen all day."

He was tired of the crowded expensive city and needed much more than a two-week vacation. I have dual American and French citizenship thanks to my Caribbean father, and I was thinking that French life would be for me.

So, I decided to attend a language school. Across Europe you will find these small unofficial non-credit schools offering approximately three hours of conversation classes per day. They help students find accommodation and organize group activities. They're probably meant for European university students, but they appeal to anyone looking for a short break.

In my case, it was a crutch for a new beginning in French life.

Once I transferred my 1,000 euros for my first month of classes at Odyssea Language School, I went online to buy a one-way ticket from British Airways that was leaving in June. Then I panicked. Instead, I clicked on a refundable round trip in October. If my savings ran out and I couldn't find a job, the return was already paid.

The school was in the Languedoc region in southern France. According to online photos, the city seemed wonderfully suburban compared to New York and Boston (my college town).

In fact, Montpellier is the seventh largest city in France.

My cream-colored sky

Day trips from my French school included an excursion to the historic city of Avignon. AFP Collaborator / Collaborator

When I arrived, I hid my things in a closet-sized room in a small apartment that the school connected me with. I shared it with a girl who did not speak much English or much French.

Without your help, I somehow figured out how to explore the city on my own before my classes started.

Montpellier is actually a small sprawling city known for large universities that attract more than 50,000 students per season.

Tall groups of apartment buildings and department stores dot the outskirts, and a small subway winds its way in and out of the city center. The central square, or Place de la Comédie, is paved with white and cream-colored stones and anchors a maze of small shops and restaurants.

All the friends in this photo come from different ends of the Earth: Italy, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States and Germany. Channon hodge

There were too many historical buildings to count, but I vividly remember walking around a plaque commemorating one of the earliest medical schools in France. It had been there since before the United States was even a concept. It was then that my decade of study of United States history seemed quite trivial.

On a tour the school organized, I learned about the history of southern Europe before the borders split. Some people in the city still speak a Catalan language and love to explain the region's ties to Spain before it became part of France. They made sure that Catalan names were etched on the signs along with the French and their independent spirit was a precursor to what they would eventually find when they finally found a job.

The Spanish taught us to play & # 39; Merde & # 39;

Outdoor clubs were everywhere in a region where summers are long and winters are mild. Channon hodge

The school organized "wine and cheese meet and greet" for new students and bus trips to Avignon and Carcassonne. They organized trivia nights at the local British pub, The Shakespeare, and made sure everyone got together to watch outdoor parties to see the French lose at the World Cup.

The social part seemed equally important to the language classes. I had taken French in high school, college, and even handed out $ 500 for classes at the Alliance Francaise in New York. My Odyssea entrance exam informed me that none of those efforts put me above "advanced beginner".

You might reply "Comment allez-vous?" But I couldn't have a conversation for more than two minutes before I was mentally exhausted.

Odyssea – Institut Européen de Français – Language schools attract European students who can take long breaks to learn a language. My friends didn't feel the pressure of graduating from college in four years and didn't think about a long break. Picasa 3.0

Without worries. These schools do not have established term start or end dates. You simply enter any week, students are assigned to your level and you "graduate" if your teacher feels you are ready. That open acceptance helped me make all kinds of new friends, including:

Jim: An American film publisher determined to learn a language between contracts.

Marianna: a vivacious, beautiful, curly-haired Italian Russian who refused to wait in any line.

Hannah: A Canadian adventurer who eventually convinced me to climb an off-shore cliff in Marseille because we had heard that the waters were crystal blue (they were and were freezing).

Felippa: A smiling Swede who surprisingly explained that Ikea's product names actually have real meaning and that he would become my roommate in a much bigger and nicer flat.

A young German couple who had just had a baby and were spending their year of parental leave touring Europe.

In addition to a group of young Singaporean dance lovers in the exchange, a group of Italian nuclear scientists sponsored by the party sponsored by his company and a rowdy group of Spanish.

We had spent so many days on the beach that we once foolishly tried to spend the night in one. We were frozen at midnight and we fled home at 4 a.m. Channon hodge

Many of us spent our afternoons cycling to the beach in a nearby town. I found a huge red checkered sheet on the clothesline in our apartment and we lay on the sand while everyone delivered offerings of cheese, sliced ​​meats, fries, fruit, and baguettes.

The Spaniards owned a car, smoked like a coal factory, and soon they showed us a card game that they insisted was called "Merde!" (S t!)

Unfortunately, for the most part, we speak English that is more mutually understood. As hard as we tried, the French all day was just exhausting. Eventually, however, I understood the accent well. That's all thanks to a large amount of fruit and a questionable pickup line.

Framboise, fraise and frozen juice

After a few weeks, I realized that if I wanted to stay in Montpellier for a long time, I would need a job. The euro was almost double the value of the dollar and my savings were rapidly declining.

Unfortunately, it was almost impossible to find a job, as youth unemployment was around 20%. Companies were reluctant to hire new part-time employees because once they had it, they were stuck with you because of labor laws.

At this organized social event, we learned how to make crepes and a local favorite: bread with goat cheese, honey, and Provencal herbs. Events cost more, and the value of the euro was twice the dollar at the time. Channon hodge

The Russian Italian convinced me to try to work for an Irish bar in town by pretending that my first name, Channon, gave me some Irish credit with the owner. That failed as soon as he realized he was African American.

Instead, he offered me about 15 hours a week making frozen juice at his new Jus Plus store in the mall. It was a new concept in France, then, and I guess it looked like it could handle a blender.

I easily learned frozen mixes, mostly apple juice based, and mixed them up quickly before calling drink orders to guests.

"FRRREZ!"

"FRRRRAMBWAZE!"

(Fraise = strawberry, framboise = raspberry)

Customers stared at me in astonishment and I didn't know why. My dear co-workers Stella and Charles helped me realize that a difficult American "r" doesn't really work in French. I quickly learned to make the correct, softer sound using half of my tongue and palate. I describe it as a mix between: a soft g, w and that.

"Fgwquezzeeee"

"Fgwquambwazzee"

It worked! Stella also kindly forced me to speak French. Charles was a musician and he loved to explain all the rights he had as a worker and all the great ways young people started revolutions.

The "mec" taught me something completely different.

Le mec et la petite amie (the boy and the girlfriend)

I have been told that French relations can become serious quite quickly, which is completely at odds with what I assumed about French promiscuity. Channon hodge

The French drink a lot of wine and eat a lot of bread and cheese. But they also consume cheap beer and stock up on canned meats, packaged toast, bags of processed cookies, and cartons of highly processed milk.

I was drinking beer with a group of friends in a cafe (which is, in fact, a bar), when a guy named Julien approached me and asked me in English:

"Where are you from?"

"New York," I said.

"Oh seriously?" he asked and then added, "I thought you were from paradise."

Maybe it was the French accent? Maybe it was the body of the tennis instructor? I immediately liked it.

We had an appointment. He kept texting me and after a few weeks he referred to me as his "little friend". I quickly learned that relationships really can be formed so easily in France.

Julien had lived on chômage (French unemployment) for almost two years and gasped when he used all his beurre on my baguette. He didn't know much more English than he used to pick me up, so our relationship was mainly due to what you think is mostly about.

One day he managed to get some cash for gas and we hit the beach, swimming when the waters got rough and my nose filled with salt.

My days were free, clear and sunny, until suddenly I couldn't breathe.

French style: no bills, no laws, no worries!

It was completely illegal to walk the dangerous cliffs to the water in Marseille, France. Even mothers with young children ignored the signage. Picasa 3.0

I will never know if it was all that salty water, but a week after the trip to the beach, my lungs started to shrink. I could hardly gasp. One day it got so bad that I woke up terrified and sank to the floor next to my bed, feeling that my throat had turned into a red straw.

When I entered a doctor's office, I signed my name on a piece of paper because there was no receptionist, just him. He listened to my sad lungs and gave me a prescription for expectorant and a calming agent at the pharmacy. When I asked about the bill, I mentioned my French citizenship, but admitted that I had not worked hard enough to obtain a medical card.

"Well, you're French, so you don't have to pay," he said, politely letting me go.

The medicine cost me around 15 euros, but in the following weeks the infected lungs never disappeared. I never spoke in France again without coughing.

The beautiful mist turns hazy

My typical morning started with coffee with milk, baguette with cheese and French magazines. I lived in four different apartments during the season. My last room cost me € 250 a month. Channon hodge

The weather turned cold and cool and the beach lost its charm. Then my friends started to leave, one by one returning to their home countries. The Spanish left, then the Canadian, then the Russian Italian. My cheap summer room had to be returned to the fall student from whom I would sublet it.

Then the strikes began. Winegrowers first protested land taxes. Then the subway stopped working for weeks in the name of subway workers' rights. The strikes caused chaos and drew attention to a cause, but they always ended without much progress.

To really improve her French, my roommate enrolled in a real university for the fall and wanted me to join her. But I couldn't bear the thought of going back to being a college student living in a dorm room at 29 (I've only realized now, of course, that 29 is still very young).

I got tired of never fully understanding anyone and only understanding the essentials. He hated all the money he had spent buying tickets for the wrong day and sending packages to the wrong destination. He was frustrated because he couldn't have a real conversation with Julien.

And it was so hard to yell "fgwquambwazzee!" while coughing

While the news in France was full of les grèves (strikes) and financial crises, the news in the US was increasingly hopeful. Senator Barack Obama was rapidly gaining speed as the candidate for President of the United States. Channon hodge

At one point I realized it was so much more fun in New York. I just didn't understand the French humor. I didn't understand why the films never had a real ending, but were vaguely unsatisfactory. I did not receive all the constant anger against the government.

So my coworker Charles started his own revolution in our little store. He and my British boss yelled at each other over shift changes until he left one day and I lost him too.

But I still had that return ticket.

Just a tourist again

Jardin du Luxembourg. I spent my days wandering through the beautiful parks of Paris and headed home to my dear aunt in Villejuif every night before nightfall. Channon hodge

In late September, I left Montpellier and took the TGV to Paris to stay with my aunt for a few weeks before my flight. As I rode the smooth train north, I looked at the vineyards that whipped with their grapes hanging to the ground waiting to be harvested and crushed.

In the city, every morning, my dear aunt made me a plate of coffee with milk along with paté smeared with bread. She sent me into town with a thin paper brochure called "Balades a Paris". I climbed the luminous Montmartre hill, learned the secrets of Notre Dame from a volunteer tour guide, and bought a classic Cassandra leather bag at Marche aux puces.

My mother and brother joined me for my last two weeks and we were dazzled by the marble figures in the Musée d'Orsay. We loved the thick chocolate at Angelina Cafe. We drove down to see the castles of the Loire Valley.

As my return flight date approached, I realized that I was afraid of finding a new job in New York and starting my life there again. Moving to France had not been so difficult after all. What had been difficult was staying there, building a real life. That's the job you have to do wherever you choose to go and wherever you try to stay.

I realized too late that you never learned a language. It just drags you until you are standing.

For a short time, it had been that girl, dating that French boy, living that French dream, but eventually I became just another American in Paris and a return ticket took me home.