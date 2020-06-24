What happens if Trump rejects the election result? (Opinion)

Remember, this is the president who, even after the Electoral College put him in the White House, insisted, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he had also defeated Hillary Clinton in the popular vote.

I have long been among those concerned that Trump will not accept a Democratic victory in 2020. And I am not alone. Former Trump confidant Michael Cohen has said he does not expect the president to allow a peaceful transition of power. More pertinent, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi told the New York Times that she feared Trump would challenge the legitimacy of a narrow Democratic victory. With the 2020 elections just a few months away, other commentators also warn that voters should be prepared for the possibility that Trump will reject the November result.

Of course, this may not be a problem. Trump can win. Or you could lose so overwhelmingly that you couldn't credibly challenge the outcome. And we cannot be sure if he would really refuse to accept a narrow defeat. But given its litigious nature and its willingness to distort reality on issues like electoral fraud, mail voting, the size of the crowd, and the benefits of masks, we cannot pretend that it may not happen.

Given the political culture of the EE. The preparation of those who fear this perspective has mainly taken the form of developing legal strategies and bringing together cliques of lawyers. Some of these approaches, such as exploring ways to prevent state legislatures from appointing people to the Electoral College who will vote for Trump against the will of their state's voters or making sure voter suppression tactics are thwarted, are undoubtedly useful precautions.

However, it would be a mistake to think that this would be enough. Similarly, while we can expect that if there is a contested election result, the Supreme Court or the military would step in to ensure that the will of American voters prevails, it is foolish to assume that this will happen. In 2000, the Supreme Court voted on ideological lines to essentially stop the counting of votes in Florida and give the presidency to George W. Bush. And in recent weeks, the military has made it clear that they are not interested in getting involved in domestic politics. This is generally a good thing, but it should pause for those who believe that the troops will somehow be tasked with enforcing an election result.

Confidence in such resolutions is largely based on an implicit belief in American exceptionalism, but to understand Trump it is important to place him in the context of other populist and undemocratic leaders in Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union, or the Middle East.

I have taught and consulted on democracy promotion in former Soviet republics such as Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, and Estonia. Leaders like Viktor Yanukovich of Ukraine or even Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia did not simply rely on constitutional fireworks to try to stay in power. They also used a fully controlled ruling party, powerful state media, the threat of violence, and a large and loyal base of support.

We must be prepared for the possibility that Trump may do the same. The outcome of the 2020 presidential election may be near, with narrow victories in some states determining the winner. If Trump loses those states by small margins, it will be easy for him to build a narrative of "stolen elections" based on the doubts he has already raised about voting by mail and his frequent and false statements about widespread voting by non-citizens.

If Trump pursues this narrative and refuses to accept defeat, it can reasonably be assumed that he will mobilize his base around this belief. We can't know what will happen next, but if most Republican Party leadership at the national level and in key states, as well as conservative media like Fox News, back Trump's claims, there will be political stalemate and potential conflict.

This is where the United States could learn something from events like color revolutions. A key component to strengthening democracy in those countries after the disputed elections were peaceful demonstrations that were large and peaceful enough to persuade most that democracy should be preserved.

My work in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine showed me that democratic progress was possible thanks to these mobilizations. Huge and peaceful meetings sent a message to the people, the security forces and the government that the president in conflict no longer had legitimacy and was successful due to his size and non-violent nature.

Organizing mass mobilizations is difficult; organizing even more massive peaceful mobilizations, especially during a pandemic. But I have seen for myself how they can prevent an election result from being undermined and strike a blow to democracy.

Demonstrations against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd have shown that Americans are ready to take to the streets to make a statement. However, it is essential that those who march remain scrupulously peaceful; that none of the looting and violence spoiled some of the early protests for Floyd's death.

The best way to do this is with experienced organizers and through institutions such as unions and other groups that have the capacity to mobilize the people and structures necessary to help maintain peace. The only way to ensure that these protests do not lead to violence is to prepare in advance. Identifying march monitors, devising strategies to discourage people from committing violence, minimizing the scope of provocateurs, and even more everyday things like ensuring enough portable toilets at demonstrations are all things that require preparation. Strategies like this helped keep color revolutions peaceful and can also be implemented here.

None of this would be easy, especially given Covid-19's fears. However, the burden of ensuring democracy cannot rest solely on the shoulders of lawyers. Finding additional peaceful ways to strengthen American democracy is essential. Consequently, other leaders and organizers must also be prepared for possible mobilization.