What happens if Trump rejects the election result? (Opinion)

Of course, this may not be a problem. Trump can win. Or you could lose so overwhelmingly that you couldn't credibly challenge the outcome. And we cannot be sure if he would really refuse to accept a narrow defeat. But given its litigious nature and its willingness to distort reality on issues like electoral fraud, mail voting, the size of the crowd, and the benefits of masks, we cannot pretend that it may not happen.
Confidence in such resolutions is largely based on an implicit belief in American exceptionalism, but to understand Trump it is important to place him in the context of other populist and undemocratic leaders in Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union, or the Middle East.
I have taught and consulted on democracy promotion in former Soviet republics such as Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, and Estonia. Leaders like Viktor Yanukovich of Ukraine or even Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia did not simply rely on constitutional fireworks to try to stay in power. They also used a fully controlled ruling party, powerful state media, the threat of violence, and a large and loyal base of support.
If Trump pursues this narrative and refuses to accept defeat, it can reasonably be assumed that he will mobilize his base around this belief. We can't know what will happen next, but if most Republican Party leadership at the national level and in key states, as well as conservative media like Fox News, back Trump's claims, there will be political stalemate and potential conflict.
Organizing mass mobilizations is difficult; organizing even more massive peaceful mobilizations, especially during a pandemic. But I have seen for myself how they can prevent an election result from being undermined and strike a blow to democracy.
Demonstrations against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd have shown that Americans are ready to take to the streets to make a statement. However, it is essential that those who march remain scrupulously peaceful; that none of the looting and violence spoiled some of the early protests for Floyd's death.
The best way to do this is with experienced organizers and through institutions such as unions and other groups that have the capacity to mobilize the people and structures necessary to help maintain peace. The only way to ensure that these protests do not lead to violence is to prepare in advance. Identifying march monitors, devising strategies to discourage people from committing violence, minimizing the scope of provocateurs, and even more everyday things like ensuring enough portable toilets at demonstrations are all things that require preparation. Strategies like this helped keep color revolutions peaceful and can also be implemented here.
None of this would be easy, especially given Covid-19's fears. However, the burden of ensuring democracy cannot rest solely on the shoulders of lawyers. Finding additional peaceful ways to strengthen American democracy is essential. Consequently, other leaders and organizers must also be prepared for possible mobilization.