What happens next to the Dreamers is about Trump (opinion)

Opinion in the Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California was quite a surprise. But polls show it is in tune with the will of the American people (including Trump supporters), as well as legal and practical considerations. Now if Trump wants to end DACA, he can still do it, but the consequences and the political consequences will be all for him.

President Obama created DACA in June 2012, using his executive action powers. It was a decision by the Department of Homeland Security not to deport the Dreamers, youths who had been brought to the United States as children (average age of arrival: 6) and who had lived here most of their lives as undocumented immigrants.

DACA did not grant Dreamers legal status, but it did allow them to apply for three-year deportation deferrals and authorization to work legally.

This changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, Americans in all but paperwork, who were now free to work, go to school, pursue promotions, and continue their academic careers without fear of being detained and sent back to countries that were barely they knew. .

But in September 2017, the Trump administration, reflecting the President's general hostility towards immigrants and immigration, suddenly announced that DACA was over.

If the court had allowed this to continue, it would have been devastating for immigrant communities.

Thursday's ruling represents a break from recent conservative majority immigration decisions. Consider that they have allowed the administration to proceed with its "public charge rule" for potential legal immigrants, the border wall, the travel ban and restrictions on asylum.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor denounced this troubling pattern in February when she warned in a dissenting opinion that the high court appeared to be modifying the rules to benefit Trump. Chief Justice Roberts appears to have reached a limit on how willing he is to let the higher court approve the decisions of the Trump administration.

While the majority of the court did not permanently "save" the Dreamers, that would require a legislative solution, it gives them a major postponement. Many court observers expected the court to rule in favor of ending the program, especially since this case should never have been brought before the court. Traditionally, the court only hears cases involving important aspects of federal law or matters that have resulted in conflicting decisions in lower courts.

Neither of these scenarios was at stake here. The DACA case focused on the question of whether the Trump administration provided an adequate explanation to end the program. That was the issue in court, not the constitutionality of executive action in general, or of DACA in particular. And three lower courts sided with the Trump administration in DACA, so there were no conflicting court decisions to settle either.

Without a doubt, the court's decision is based on practicality. The nearly 700,000 DACA beneficiaries include 29,000 health workers and almost 15,000 teachers, according to the Center for American Progress.

These are workers who provide vital services during the coronavirus pandemic. And studies consistently show the economic, educational, and social benefits of allowing the program to continue. There would be no point in starting to expel them, simply to promote the President's restrictive agenda.

To be clear, DACA does not give anyone a path to citizenship or even a green card. It simply allows beneficiaries the opportunity to live and work in the United States without fear of deportation. This fear is very real. Although immigration enforcement is currently limited due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials from the Trump administration have stated that the Dreamers would be eligible for removal if the DACA were terminated. Before the pandemic, ICE was preparing to target DACA beneficiaries for deportation.

The bad news is that if Trump wants to end DACA, he can still do so by posing a justification for such action (although that would probably take months). But you won't be able to hide behind a higher court decision and use the Dreamers as pawns to get your border wall. Your administration will fully own any move to end the program properly and deport the Dreamers.

This would be politically disastrous: A poll conducted this month by CBS News found that Americans overwhelmingly support keeping DACA in place. This includes 95% of Democrats, 73% of Republicans, and 84% of independents.

Overall, 85% of the public is in favor of keeping DACA. To put this in perspective, when was the last time that 85% of Americans agreed on something?

For now, Dreamers can celebrate this victory and remind their many allies of the importance of voting in November. More than ever, Congress should undertake immigration reform, even if it is only incrementally.

The Supreme Court was right to block Trump's attempt to end DACA. It is a victory for Dreamers, for the American ideal of welcoming immigrants and for the independence of the superior court.