What happens to cruise ships when they retire?

(CNN) – Hundreds of cruise ships generally traverse the world's waters, but right now, with the cruise industry on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of them are at sea without passengers.

When the cruise industry tentatively restarts, it's likely to be on a smaller scale, and ships that were once star players may end up retiring early.

But what happens when a cruise company decides to withdraw a ship?

Before 2020, the cruise industry was booming and ships could have decades of maritime life.

If a major company decided that a boat was no longer needed, it would probably sell it to a smaller corporation. Renowned and perhaps restored, the ship would continue to operate for many years to come.

But if there is little demand to buy ships, the ships will be sold as scrap metal, a destination that could become more common in the wake of the pandemic.

"I don't know if many cruise lines in the world are looking to buy ships right now," Bill Miller, a prolific cruise historian, told CNN Travel. "I would say it would be very unlikely. The next best buyer would be scrappers."

Breaking a ship

Cruise journalist Peter Knego took this photo in 2005 of the partially demolished old RMS Windsor Castle at the Alang Shipbreaking Shipyard in India. Courtesy of Peter Knego.

Cruises, especially in recent years, have grown into gigantic floating cities, packed with features, from casinos to swimming pools, rooftop bars, and spas.

It's hard to imagine, but most will eventually end up in shipyards like Gadani, near the Pakistani port of Karachi, or Alang, India, where they will be systematically wrecked.

When a ship has been scrapped somewhere like Alang, its operator will first remove as much as it wants to save it.

"Then a small team, maybe about 50, will take him to India," says Miller. "It is a very lonely last trip, because the ship is empty, there are no passengers, but you have the feeling that it is still a cruise ship, because all the furniture will still be in place. All that is sold together with the ship itself." .

At Alang, Miller explains, the crew will wait until the tidal conditions are correct and then deliberately run aground the ship on the beach.

When the boat is trapped in the sand, the final documents are signed and dismantling begins, a process that can be fraught with risks for both the workers involved and the environment surrounding the junkyard.

In 2014, Knego photographed the MV Amen at his final destination, Alang, India. The ship was previously the first Princess Cruises' MV Princess Princess. Courtesy of Peter Knego.

Freelance cruise journalist Peter Knego visited Alang nine times and also traveled to another shipbreaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. Knego developed a fascination with ocean liners and cruise ships as a child when he read about Lusitania, the British ocean liner that sank in 1915, and interest extended into his adult life.

He first visited Alang in 2004, and told CNN Travel that he saw "10 old historic cruise ships and first-generation cruises" on the beaches on that trip alone.

"On the 10-mile stretch of beach, up to 200 ships can be demolished at once, making it look like Armageddon or something out of a science fiction movie," says Knego. "The tankers share the sands with cruise ships, ferries, container ships, and even outdated drilling rigs."

Once the cruise ship reaches its final destination, everything inside must be removed, from the large chandeliers to the baths.

Inside the half-destroyed cruise ships is a creepy sight. In the photo: the showroom of the former MV Island Princess built in 1972. Courtesy of Peter Knego.

Knego says that many assets, such as furniture and lighting, will be resold locally.

Then begins the dangerous and complicated process of dismantling the ship's superstructure. Some of the steel will be melted and reused in construction.

Knego's reasons for visiting Alang are not just to witness the dismantling process in action. He is a collector, and his voyages have been timed with the arrival of major ships in hopes of reclaiming interior assets for himself.

The ships arrive at the shipyards with their furniture intact. In the photo, vintage cruise chairs in Alang, India. Courtesy of Peter Knego.

With the help of a local agent, Knego gains access to the boat, often climbing a ladder, to explore the items he wants, then makes deals to buy them. They then pack them in a container to send them back to his home in the United States, which he describes as a "liner museum."

"Every door, light fixture, railing, (almost) every piece of furniture and artwork is from a classic mid-20th century ship," says Knego.

Enter his house and you can see works of art that once adorned Carnival's first ship, Mardi Gras, which first set sail in 1972. There are also ship panels, lighting, pottery and railings, including the MV Augustus of the 1950s and Stella Solaris 1980s.

Knego has a particular place in his heart for ships from the post-war to the mid-1970s, and says that the ships that are currently being scrapped, largely dating from the 1980s and 1990s, are not as exciting to their eyes. .

Inside Peter Knego's "ocean liner museum" of a house. Courtesy of Peter Knego.

Items that don't have a place in your home go up for sale on your website. He says the pieces are generally taken by ocean liner enthusiasts or collectors looking for mid-century furniture.

Knego says he hasn't bought anything from the Turkish shipyard in Aliaga, but has seen the ships arrive there for his final judgment, including the original Pacific Princess who appeared in the 1980 television series "The Love Boat."

Knego says it is neither easy nor advisable to visit the shipyards and does not reveal how he gets access.

Reports of poor conditions for workers in Alang last year prompted Indian regional authorities to pass new legislation to try to protect their well-being. The 2019 Ship Recycling Bill also attempted to control the impact of hazardous materials exposed during the decommissioning process.

Knego's photographs focus on the contrast between the beach, industry and nature.

"Seeing such large objects on a beach being demolished in a natural setting is fascinating and heartbreaking," he says.

Ships reimagined

Knego took this photo of the MV Venus, which was originally a Norwegian southbound cruise ship in Aliaga, Turkey. Courtesy of Peter Knego.

In the wake of the pandemic, there has been talk of how cruise ship interiors can be reinvented to protect them from the Covid-induced blockages that characterized the first half of 2020.

Cruisers have always been regularly updated to update machinery and update interiors.

Maritime historian Chris Frame points to the Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas ship, which lengthened in 2005 from 916 to 988 feet.

"The new section added more cabanas, more space for a water park-style pool deck, additional bars and lounges," says Frame. "Traveling on board, the only sign that a change was made are the lines where the weld was made, but if you didn't know how to look for it, you would never know."

There has been talk of future cruises leaving self-service buffet restaurants, keeping public spaces more empty, and reducing the number of passengers on board.

"Seeing such large objects on a beach being demolished in a natural environment is fascinating and heartbreaking" Peter Knego, cruise ship journalist, in shipyards

And even months after the cruise break, not all ships are in their final locations. Some have been transporting crew members home by sea. Others travel elsewhere to a safe place to rest.

When cruises are inactive, they can be in what is called a "hot set" or a "cold set."

Caliente is the short term solution.

"In other words, the ship would stay ready to return to service fairly quickly," explains Miller.

Cold placement is when the ship is largely closed and is destined to be that way for months or a year, with only a small crew on board.

"Those who are cold are vulnerable," says Miller. "Because if in six months the market is not strong enough, they can reconsider and say, 'Well, we're not going to bring this ship back, after all, we will sell it as scrap metal.'"

In addition to the hundreds of cruise ships anchored with unknown return dates, there are also a billion dollar ships that have yet to put it into service, including Scarlet Lady, the inaugural ship for Richard Brandon's Virgin Voyages cruise line.

"There will likely be an excess of boats available when the cruise is restarted," says Chris Frame.

But both Frame and Miller point out that cruise companies like Cunard and P&O Cruises have a long history and survived past health crises, wars, and changes in travel habits.

"Like those who faced challenges in the past, today's cruise companies will need to adapt to this new environment," says Frame. "After enjoying years of growth, this will be a big change. But I think the cruise industry is capable of achieving it."

Miller adds: "I think the return will be slow when I return. It will definitely return, but it will be slow. It is not going to be a huge success next week. So the cruise lines are looking to cut back, cut personnel operations and get rid of some boats ".