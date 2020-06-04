What Happens To Each Character

Here is everything that happened in the Fuller House end of the series, and what the end means. After five seasons, the Netflix sequel Full house It has come to an end when the Tanner-Fuller family closes its doors once again to the public as do DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) starting their new lives together . The final episode of the show was filled with cameos from familiar faces, but with some notable absences from some key characters.

Netflix split Fuller HouseSeason 5 is divided into two parts: He initially released his first 9 outings in December 2019, which ended with a surprise marriage proposal for DJs from his high school girlfriend Steve (Scott Weinger). With Stephanie and Kimmy already engaged to Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) respectively, a triple wedding was inevitable; in fact, the girls even decided that before the mid-season finale. It was a jumping-off point for what was to be expected in the remaining episodes of the Full house spin-off released in June 2020, with most exits dedicated to wedding planning and other related antics. Of course, there are occasional appearances from the older cast members: Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos), and Joey (Dave Coulier), but for the most part, the story focused on the ladies and their upcoming wedding. .

As established in the Fuller House In the middle of season 5, the remaining episodes of the show were devoted to planning the DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy trio wedding. Here are all the most important things that happened at the end of the split.

Aunt Becky is in Nebraska

Fan favorite character Aunt Becky disappeared in the first half of Fuller House season 5, and she remains absent in the remaining episodes. His absence is due to the involvement of actress Lori Loughlin in the college admission bribery case that erupted earlier last year. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly paid half a million dollars for their two children to enter USC, either by falsifying athletic records or cheating on their SAT scores. Hallmark and Netflix subsequently fired her from When he calls the heart and Fuller House respectively, leaving both shows without their characters. Writing to Aunt Becky from Fuller House It was more complicated for a couple of reasons. Season 4 ended with her and Danny claiming their old jobs at Wake up, San Francisco which means that she and Jesse moved back to the Bay Area. On top of that, the wedding is a great family event, and it's weird not to see her there.

At the end, Fuller House he chose to acknowledge his absence several episodes before the end. As Jesse revealed while dealing with a biting incident with his foster daughter Pamela, Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping her mother, although he did not elaborate on it. After that, the theme never reappeared, and the girls continued their marriage without her. Since it is a difficult topic to deal with, especially considering that Loughlin and her husband are still waiting for prayers, it was for the best that they addressed the matter quickly and smoothly. If something, Fuller House Being in his final season helped the situation as they didn't have to write the character permanently.

Why Michelle Tanner did not return?

While Aunt Becky's absence may have surprised some, Michelle's was somehow expected. Tanner's younger sister never appeared in Fuller House after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen refused to repeat their Full house role since they have gone from acting. Throughout the sequel's continuation, there were references to the character, which revealed that he moved to New York, where he's building his fashion empire, a nod to the twins' real-life career as fashion designers and owners of The Row. At Fuller HouseThe end of mid-season season 5 Danny made a passing comment about having three daughters again, giving fans the impression that Michelle will no longer be around, though he did not expose that comment.

Rather than focus on Michelle's expected absence on her sisters' wedding day, Fuller House limit your references to the character. For the most part, she was not a factor, except for a few parallel images between her and Tommy after Steph once again accidentally drove Joey's car into the house, the same way he did more than two decades ago. Kimmy also made a comment about Michelle's old bike, suggesting that the Tanners get rid of her, as she will no longer be returning. It is an indication that Fuller House He just quit Michelle, which is a shame, since there are a couple of ways they could have done that in the final season.

For example, since Michelle is a fashion designer, they could have used her help to find brides 'dresses and grooms' tuxes. A couple of episodes in the back half of Fuller HouseThe final season featured a designer named Bertha, which means the show was dedicated to showcasing this part of the wedding planning process. If the Olsens couldn't be convinced to make an appearance, Fuller House It could have explained why he won't attend the wedding, instead of pretending it doesn't exist. To compensate his sisters, he could have sent them their dresses. That way, she remains part of her big day without demanding a physical appearance from the character. They could even have gotten twice as many bodies if they really wanted to properly establish that Michelle is still part of the family.

The wolf pack gets married (and happy endings)

After months of preparation, the She-Wolf Pack finally married in the Fuller House series finale, but not without some serious hurdles during the big day. First, the place was suddenly closed, then its officiant retired, followed by his hairdressers. The Tanners and Gibblers had to be creative to do the last minute wedding in their backyard, which they finally did. For some reason, Danny was able to hire Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block to officiate the event to the surprise of DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy. Each of the older actors walked the girls down the hall, and of course there are the mandatory emotional speeches. The celebration was small and intimate, with few invited family faces, some made sense, others simply strangers like Steve's near-wife, CJ (Virginia Williams), whom he left at the DJ altar.

Frankly, the entire wedding celebration was a bit of a disappointment, even for Full House / Fuller House Standards While couples had a chance to say their votes, it just isn't as emotional as the previous milestones seen in the spin-off and its main series. The kids weren't that involved, which was a missed opportunity considering they are usually front and center with meetings like this. If anything, the pre-ceremony events were more fun to watch than the wedding itself. In any case, the girls, especially DJ, got their happiness forever, which is the most important thing.

As Full house, fans had imagined that Steve and DJ were married, that did not happen when the couple married other people. Seeing them finally hooked is the reward that many Stejay fans had been waiting for a long time. Kimmy and Fernando's part in the ceremony was not as satisfactory considering that they almost remarried a couple of seasons ago, however, the couple's antics, particularly Fernando's when they found out who was officiating, caused some laughter . Finally, it may never make sense how Stephanie and Jimmy got together given how different they are, but it's nice to see Tanner's sister in the middle having a family of her own, considering how laid-back she was, with no plans to start her own family. when the spin-off started in 2016. It also helps that Jimmy is co-owner of Uncle Monty's, meaning he'll be more at home, allowing Stephanie to pursue her music career and travel without having to worry about Danielle. . as she grows.

Why do Stephanie and Kimmy decide not to move?

The wedding was a bittersweet moment for the wolf pack, as Stephanie and Kimmy decided to move out of the Tanner family home after they were all married. Kimmy and Fernando decided to move to Palo Alto when they opened Uncle Monty's second branch there. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Stephanie wanted to get closer to the original location while achieving that one. There were many goodbyes not just for the girls, but also with other characters like Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) and Jackson (Michael Campion), as well as Max (Elias Harger) and Fernando, who was surprisingly one of the most emotional. moments in Fuller HouseThe last season.

The day after the wedding, everyone packed up and were ready, but not a minute before everyone left the door, Kimmy and Stephanie returned and declared that they did not want to move. As it turned out, they never wanted to move in the first place. It is true that her decision to live in separate houses came out of nowhere. While DJ mentioned that they had talked about it, there was never a proper discussion about it on screen. Of course, DJ welcomed everyone with open arms, and just before the show was completely over, the latter announced that she was pregnant, which is a big problem considering that she thought for a long time that she couldn't have children. ; It is the reason why Kimmy became Danielle's substitute.

With the whole gang back, plus Steve who moved in after marrying a DJ, it's funny how everyone could operate in the crowded house. As is in Fuller HouseIt is no longer clear where exactly Kimmy sleeps since the penthouse, which was formerly Jesse and Becky's first home, has been nothing more than a warehouse. It's also unclear if Jimmy, Stephanie, and their growing family would fit into the middle basement. Maybe since Jackson and Ramona hope to move to college in the coming months, they could free up some space to make sure everyone has their private areas. There is also a chance that they can extend their property to the Gibblers lot to build a bigger house for everyone.

I like Full housthe end of e, Fuller House & # 39; s The series finale didn't shake things up for tanners. Aside from the wolf pack being married, nothing has really changed in the house; Even when the show ended, it left fans with the idea that Tanner's extended family will continue to operate in the same way that they have for the past five years. The cast above mentioned how they eventually stopped living together at one point, something fans have never seen develop since the original show ended with Michelle's bizarre amnesia plot. Over time, it's safe to assume that DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy will get to this point, too, but for now, they decided it's best to stick together.

While there were arcs of individual characters, there is no clear overall narrative for Fuller House, And it doesn't help that the show ended up maintaining the status quo, as it makes the spin-off almost useless. With Kimmy and Stephanie choosing to stay in the house, they are reducing their chances of growing up and doing it on their own; this is especially true for the latter, who struggled to live in the shadows of her older sister. At the end of the day, DJ is still the head of the family, and even though they lived together he worked for them for the past five years, being married can dramatically change the dynamic in their home. Seeing Kimmy and Stephanie move would have signaled the end of an era for the franchise, something fans didn't get from Full house. Admittedly, it's a better farewell, as it highlights how far each of the main characters has come since the split began: the DJs have now fully recovered after the tragic death of her husband; Kimmy is still rare but has returned with Fernando; and Stephanie is more responsible after having her own family. Regardless of whether anyone wants to revisit the program in any capacity in the future, chances are that a new potential project will be re-established primarily at the iconic San Francisco home.

