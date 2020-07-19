What happens to the vacant seat in the John Lewis house?

In June Lewis, who ran uncontested for his 17th term in 2018, He won the Democratic nomination for his seat by a resounding 87% of the vote over challenger Barrington Martin II.

But his death leaves the Georgia Democratic Party with the task of naming a nominee. Take on Republican Angela Stanton-King, an advocate of criminal justice reform and a former reality star, in the general election for this overwhelmingly Democratic seat.

Under Georgia law, the Democratic Party's state executive committee can name a replacement candidate, according to Georgia's undersecretary of state, Jordan Fuchs.

The party will have to inform Georgia's secretary of state's office if it intends to name a replacement by Monday, and then inform the office who its replacement candidate is shortly thereafter, Fuchs told CNN in a statement.

The Georgia Democratic Party confirmed on Saturday that its executive committee will meet Monday at noon to consider a candidate.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Congressman John Lewis, and we very much wish that we were not in this position today. The Georgia Democratic Party takes seriously our legal responsibility to appoint a candidate for this position, and we are doing our utmost to honor the legacy of Congressman Lewis and the people of the Fifth District throughout this process, while working within the applicable legal framework, "said Sachin Varghese, attorney for the party, in a press release on Saturday night.

Candidates interested in being Democratic nominees will have until Sunday night to run.

A nominating committee made up of leaders of the 5th Congressional District and state Democrats, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the former Georgia state chamber Minority Leader Stacey Abrams will cut applicants to three to five people to recommend to the party's executive committee.

It is up to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, to issue an order for a special election to fill the seat for the rest of Lewis's term. The special election would have to be held at least 30 days after its announcement.

CNN has reached out to Kemp's office for comment.

Fuchs said he would recommend that Kemp's office set up special elections for the same day as the November general election, on November 3, when 5th District voters would also vote someone to fill the seat for the next two-year term. .

"I don't think it's wise to try to squeeze another choice between the second primary round (on August 11) and the general, "said Fuchs." Whoever wins that election will occupy the rest of the current period, which will be a very short time. "

The current term ends in January 2021.

All party candidates would compete on the same ballot in the special general election, and if no one receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a second round in January.

Fuchs said a special choice the second round may "end up being void because it will not be held until January", which would be the same month that the new Congress is called.

Stanton-King had no dispute in the Republican primaries for the district. In February, he received a pardon from President Donald Trump for his involvement in a stolen vehicle ring in 2007, for which he served six months of home confinement.

The Stanton-King bet, however, is considered a long shot. Hillary Clinton ranked fifth with more than 70 points in 2016; the district is rated Solid Democrat by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Gonzales is also a CNN contributor.

However, until the time of the special election, the position will remain vacant, Charles Bullock, a professor of political science at the University of Georgia, told CNN.

Staff will remain on-site to assist constituents, but no one can vote in their place, Bullock said.

Lewis, a civil rights icon, had served as the United States Representative for Georgia's 5th District for more than three decades and was viewed "as the conscience of Congress," his family wrote in a statement announcing his death. He died Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.

On Friday, Kemp paid tribute to Lewis and said the Georgia native "changed our world in profound and immeasurable ways."

"Our nation will never be the same without him. There are no words to adequately express the sadness that countless Americans feel upon learning of this news," the governor said. wrote

Last year, Kemp was tasked with filling a vacancy in the US Senate after Republican Senator Johnny Isakson announced his retirement due to health issues. The governor appointed Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to fill the post and set up special elections for November 3, in which candidates from all parties will compete.