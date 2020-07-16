What happens when small businesses can't pay the rent?

That has created uncomfortable tension and interdependence with often small, independent homeowners or the small real estate companies they rent to. Those owners, after all, have to pay their own expenses and taxes.

Andy Sommer, owner of a lifestyle boutique store called Forth and Nomad in a high-end shopping district in Houston, has a 10-year lease, costing him $ 16,000 a month. Sommer said she has a good relationship with her landlord, who has told her to pay what she can for now, and that they will later figure out how to make up the difference. But, in April and May, I couldn't pay anything.

Sommer He was able to pay three quarters of his rent in June and July, thanks to money from your Paycheck Protection Program loan and some income from your store's online site. However, in the future, you don't know how much you will be able to pay, especially since Houston may soon re-impose orders to stay home.

With so much beyond his control, he, like many small business owners, wonders how much he should have to pay. "Should we be responsible for the rent when the government forces us to close? Should it be on us or on the landlord? It's no one's fault, but whose responsibility is it?"

Aleta Williams, a chef who founded hers. The Chicago-based catering company Loquacious Culinary Events pays only $ 700 a month to sublet a commercial kitchen that it shares with the tenant and can pay off part of their residential rent, since they use part of their home for their business. But since the reservations at his catering company, which is based on large meetings, have been exhausted, he has had problems even offering that amount.

He paid the April and May rents in full, he said, thanks to a short-term contract that he had to provide food at a university that still had international students on campus. And he paid his June rent in full, plus half of his July rent, thanks to a few other small concerts and the PPP loan he received.

But he hasn't been paid since it all started and he's been living off personal savings, which are declining. Williams has so far said that the owner of the building has told her and the person she subcontracts to pay what they can.

"We have been fortunate. I know many who do not have owners with that same compassion," he said.

& # 39; Let's make a deal & # 39;

An informal survey conducted in late June by small business advocacy group The Main Street Alliance found that nearly 60% of its members had delayed or reduced their commercial rental payments in the past four months. Almost half said they had had to pay business expenses when borrowing against their home or with their personal credit cards.

In New York City, a free legal clinic created to help small business owners during the pandemic has handled 850 cases so far. Of them, more than half have been in commercial leasing matters, said Akira Arroyo, director of the clinic.

Gerry Reilly located his bar, Lizzie King & # 39; s Parlor, a few blocks from the Barclays Center, a popular sports and entertainment stadium in Brooklyn. But it has been closed for several months and it is unclear when it will reopen.

Since the pandemic, Reilly has changed his bar to go and now has outdoor seating, But business is a fraction of what it used to be, he said.

"When we signed the lease, a big part of the business plan was the events at Barclays. The bars depend on the crowds," said Reilly. Her current income, including taxes and utilities, amounts to about $ 7,000 per month. He said he is a little behind now and trying to reach a deal with his landlord. Their latest offer is to pay half of their rent for the next two years.

As Reilly sees it, if you leave your landlord you won't be able to find a new tenant quickly given the recession and he would pick No rent for some time.

The economic stress is likely to worsen before it improves for everyone.

"That's why we recommend that landlords keep tenants at any cost," said James Famularo, president of Meridian Retail Leasing, which runs through leases for retail and restaurant locations in New York.

He has seen dozens of small businesses break their leases in the past few weeks. But he has also seen all kinds of agreements that have been reached.

They include some months of rent reduction or rent indulgence. Sometimes a business owner can agree to pay the owner a fixed percentage (for example, 15%) of the income that your business generates in the coming months. Or a tenant who signs or re-uploads a lease can get six to eight months of free rent, plus another 12 months at half the normal rent.

If the owners cannot or do not negotiate a deal, "it will be a chain reaction that unfolds," Famularo said.

Homeowners will have a hard time finding new tenants if they evict old ones, and that will make it even more difficult for them to pay the mortgages they have on their commercial properties.

Right now, many are making concessions Lenders, especially for borrowers whose loans were performing well before the pandemic, said Mike Flood, senior vice president of business / multifamily policy for the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Typical forms of relief homeowners can receive from banks include leniency for a few months, interest-only mortgage payments, loan restructuring, or allowing them to take advantage of the cash reserves they must hold to cover property costs, Flood said. .

But until the United States handles the coronavirus much better, local economies will be affected. The longer the recovery takes, the harder it will be for homeowners to obtain concessions that allow them to offer the breaks their small business tenants need to survive.