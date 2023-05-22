Paint has its place in virtually every home these days. After all, no one would intentionally leave their walls bear with dull drywall and its seams and blemishes exposed for all to see. According to historical accounts, people have been painting their homes for well over a thousand years now. Even in ancient times, people often adorned the interiors of their homes with light colors and meaningful painted scenes. Until some new technology comes along that makes it unnecessary, this common practice will continue on indefinitely.

At this point, the market for interior paints has branched out in numerous directions. As is the case with all colorful items, paint hues begin with a few basics: blue, red, and yellow. Of course, those can be blended in numerous ways to create an entire rainbow of additional shades. In light of modern technology and blending techniques, countless indoor paint colors can be created. Why is paint so important, though? Read on to learn more about interior painting benefits, options, and other points.

Why Is Interior Paint Beneficial?

Most people are well aware that interior paint enhances the appearance of each room in a home. It hides the lackluster building materials underneath, making rooms prettier and far more interesting. It can make rooms appear larger than they actually are or make some areas of a home feel cozier than they would be otherwise. Regardless, painted walls and ceilings simply make a home look nicer and more finished.

Some people choose paints based on their personal preferences and select furniture and decorative items that fit in with the color schemes they create. In certain cases, people may even choose the color scheme and decor of an entire room based on a single decorative piece. On another note, people often choose their interior color schemes based on what happens to be trending at the time. There’s no harm in sticking with popular notions, right? All that being said, paint serves far more purposes than aesthetic appeal.

Beneath the Surface

Interior paint certainly creates a pretty surface. It can even provide a base for additional colors and designs. In truth, the color combinations, patterns, and accessories homeowners can choose are practically limitless. Paint isn’t not only applied for the sake of appearance, though. In fact, it plays several roles in the functionality and longevity of a home.

Creating Ambiance

Various colors of paint can create different atmospheres in homes. They give some some rooms an elegant air while making others feel warm and welcoming. Some shades of purple are associated with royalty, so they can make, say, a sitting room feel regal and sophisticated. White and its many variations are common in homes, and they can create a bit of a clean, sterile atmosphere depending on which decorative elements are in a room.

Certain colors can even affect people’s moods. Shades of blue generally have a calming effect whereas oranges and yellows generate more excitement. People often find greens to be uplifting and relaxing. Those are only a few common examples. Sometimes, people are affected by their opinions of colors more so than those general influences. At the same time, shades of different colors are equally important. In certain instances, people may find some darker, deeper shades to be overwhelming, irritating, and anxiety inducing.

Updating a Room

Paint can also go a long way toward updating and upgrading a room. Many people have dreams of carrying out extensive renovations on their homes but don’t have the budgets to match. As such, they simply put up with drab, dated, depressing interiors, growing increasingly dissatisfied with their homes along the way. There’s no need to endlessly put up with a dated or deteriorating home.

In truth, all it really takes is a fresh coat of paint to make a room look more appealing and up to date. Though appliances, furniture, and other items may ultimately have to take a back seat, a new layer of paint in a brighter or more modern color can make a world of difference for a minimal investment. It brightens walls and hides blemishes, making those minor cosmetic problems seem a bit less troublesome. It may only be a first step in a home renovation, but it’s an incredibly effective one.

Adding a Layer of Protection

Interior paint can also help to protect a home in several key ways. Bare walls, if left to their own devices, are not only unsightly but prone to degradation. They absorb moisture, stains, and odors. If exposed to extreme heat, like that created by a stove, they can start to blister. Once walls are infiltrated by the elements, they can start to weaken and crumble. They become prime breeding grounds for mold as well. That, in turn, paves the way for an array of expensive and potentially harmful new problems.

Paint provides a strong, long-lasting layer of protection against all those issues. It keeps moisture from seeping into walls, making them less likely to start crumbling and succumbing to mold growth. It also deflects stains. Though dirt, dust, smoke, grease, and other factors can adhere to paint, it can easily be cleaned away. That’s not the case with bare, unprotected walls. Paint also keeps odors from working their way into the walls where they’re likely to linger, mix with other smells, and grow increasingly intolerable.

Exploring Different Types of Interior Paints

Those are a few of the general benefits of interior paint, but they also offer more advantages for homeowners. Considering the different types of paints now available, those benefits extend even further. Many types of paints go above and beyond to help protect people’s investments and provide long-lasting benefits. Certain types of paint are designed to improve energy efficiency by reflecting heat or absorbing it.

At the same time, many paints now offer enhanced resistance to stains, mold, improperly placed artwork, and other common household problems. They can quickly and easily be cleaned rather than having to sand an entire wall, prep it for new paint, and carry out the repainting process. Furthermore, a growing number of paints are now designed to provide better coverage than their cheaper counterparts, so people can use only one or two coats to cover even the most glaring blemishes with less time, effort, and product. Some can even hold up to repeated abuse without scratching or peeling.

Getting Ready to Paint a Room

Even with today’s modern paint varieties, repainting a room can be a lengthy process. After all, it entails more than simply rolling or brushing on a fresh coat over an existing one. Rooms must be carefully prepped before applying a new coat of paint. This may include sanding walls to remove old layers of paint. If the walls in question are in good shape, and they only need to be repainted to change the appearance of a room, it may be possible to omit sanding. Instead, simply give them a good cleaning.

It’s important to exercise caution when cleaning painted walls. Though some paints are made to withstand being scrubbed, older paints aren’t always so hardy. A simple solution of water and dish soap is one of the most highly recommended options for cleaning dirty, stained walls. Dish soap can cut through grease and certain difficult stains without damaging the finish of the walls. Some stains may require baking soda, though. On top of that, certain stains won’t budge for anything short of being sanded.

If a room is riddled with dents, dings, and holes, even more in-depth measures will be needed before repainting. Those types of damage need to be repaired beforehand. Otherwise, they’ll show through as glaring reminders of the condition of the room before it was repainted. Fixing relatively minor dents and dings requires the use of special putty or drywall. It’ll need to be worked into the damaged areas and smoothed out as much as possible. From there, allow it to dry. Then, sand it to make it as smooth as the surrounding surfaces. More serious damage is likely to require additional measures.

Professional Intervention for Interior Painting

Painting interior walls may seem like a relatively straightforward process on the outside. Of course, few things are as simple as they seem on the surface. Several factors can affect such a project. Having unseen residue on the walls may cause new paint to appear mottled or prevent it from adhering at all. Improperly repaired damaged will likely show through, detracting from the appearance of the finished project. Even factors like heat and humidity can influence the outcome of a freshly painted room.

For most people, reaching out to professionals for help with a painting project is recommended. Professionals can help with choosing the right types and colors of paint for a room. They can also ensure the walls are properly prepared to receive the new paint. At the same time, they can generate the most satisfying and aesthetically pleasing outcomes. With help from professionals, newly painted walls will look beautiful for years to come, and there will be no need to worry about unexpected problems arising during the painting process.