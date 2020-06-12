What if the next Donald Trump is, well, Donald Trump?

But even if Democrats get their wish in 144 days, it's not entirely clear that they (or the country) will get rid of Trump, not just as an entity in our culture, but potentially as a presidential candidate. Again.

Trump would be fully within his constitutional rights to do so. While a president can only serve two consecutive four-year terms (although Trump has floated "playfully" by breaking that limit!), There is no law against a president returning to run for office after losing a nomination for a second term.

In fact, it has happened once in our history! Grover Cleveland was elected president in 1884, but lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888. (Harrison won the Electoral College, while Cleveland won the popular vote. Sound familiar?) Without giving in, Cleveland beat Harrison in 1892, becoming the 22nd and 24th President.

When you consider Trump's inability to admit defeat and the very real possibility that he will never be awarded to Biden if he loses, the idea that he will run again, or never stop running, makes a lot of sense.

Yes, there is already an active effort within the Republican Party to be the following Donald Trump, the heir to the political coalition built by the billionaire businessman during his hostile takeover of the Republican Party.

But everyone knows that Trump believes himself to be a great man in history, the type of person who cannot be replicated or duplicated.

He tells anyone who hears that the 2016 campaign was one of the largest ever. It compares favorably with the tastes of our greatest presidents. ("I have always said that I can be more presidential than any other president in history, except the honest Abe Lincoln, when he wears the hat," Trump said in 2019). He insists that his administration has produced the "biggest" economy in history (it has not) and that it has done more in its first term than any other president (impossible to verify or prove).

Does he seem like the kind of person who, if he could have a chance to be president again, would take a pass and would rather have other people try it? Uh no.

People who dismiss the idea of ​​Trump running again if he loses in 2020 are many of the same people who spent the first two years (or more) of Trump's first term insisting that he would not seek another four years, which he did not . Did you ever think that you were going to win and that you really didn't like or dislike the job.

No! That line of thinking loses this centerpiece of the Trump character: He has spent a lifetime making his way to the spotlight. He was a relentless attention seeker (he created a fake staff member named John Barron to filter his whispers from women to New York eyelashes!) And a lifelong seeker for elite approval (despite his insistence to the contrary).

Being president is the most exclusive club in the world. It is the world's largest center of attention, every day. It is a wall-to-wall media coverage. It is attention, relevance and deference, all in one. It is what Trump has wanted forever.

So, having it and potentially losing it would do what for Trump? Make him do absolutely anything to get it back, right? Once again sticking to the people who told him, who cheated on him, who conspired him and conspired against him.

And given his tight grip on the current Republican Party, who could seriously challenge Trump for the nomination if he makes it clear that he wants to? Answer: nobody.

As for concerns that Trump is too old to run for president again in 2024? He would be 78 years old in June of that year, making him four years younger than a possible President Joe Biden! (And not for nothing, Bernie Sanders ran for president in 2020 at the age of 78.)

Will all this happen? Maybe not! Trump could well return, as he did in 2016, and win a second term. Perhaps he decides that being president is too bad for his business (Trump claimed without evidence in 2019 that being president had cost him between $ 2 billion and $ 5 billion).

But knowing what we know about Trump and the current state of the Republican Party, there is plenty of evidence pointing to the idea that even if Trump loses in 2020, the country is far from done with him.