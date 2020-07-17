What if they make a Covid-19 vaccine but Americans refuse to take it?

You may expect people to line up to bare your arms, after months trapped at home. But the anti-vaxxer movement has been gaining steam in recent years, with some parents refusing to vaccinate children against diseases that were once eradicated, such as polio and measles. "There is a general anti-science, anti-authority and anti-vaccine sentiment among some people in this country, an alarmingly large percentage of people, in relative terms," ​​the government's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. CNN, told CNN. Anthony Fauci. Recently.

It is a symptom of the politicization of all layers of American life. Some conservatives on principle resist the government that orders them to take a jab. Some suspect the power of the pharmaceutical industrial complex. Others are influenced by false conspiracy theories that move through the echo chamber of social networks. The results are clear: Last year, the United States recorded the most measles cases since 1992.

Much of the world's population, especially in the poorest nations, worries about getting the vaccine. But even if a coronavirus vaccine were cheap and easy to get, a third of Americans and 47% of Republicans said in a CNN poll in May that they would not try to get vaccinated. Could that have changed now that the virus is raging in southern conservative states and confuses Donald Trump's misinformation about its potency?

And since the Trump administration has failed almost every aspect of the pandemic response thus far, there is little reason to think that it can handle the complex, ethical, regulatory, medical and social problems that will come with a vaccine, even if the Americans would like that.

& # 39; The free world will need its own version of the whole society approach & # 39;

In a speech that criticized China's growing influence with a distinctive touch of nostalgia for the Cold War, United States Attorney General William Barr on Thursday urged American companies, universities and even Hollywood to join an effort by "all of society" to guarantee the economic dominance of the United States. "In a globalized world, American corporations and universities can see themselves as global citizens, rather than American institutions," said the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. "But they must remember that what enabled them to succeed in the first place was the American free enterprise system, the rule of law, and the security that America's economic, technological, and military strength provides."

Would you travel to America?

We receive an inbox full of "No!" "Hell no!" "No way!" and even "I'd rather face a cage full of hungry lions" last week, in response to whether readers would consider visiting the United States soon. There were also some longer responses, take a look below. (And condolences to the many Canadian snowbirds who wrote mourning the lost vacations in sunny California, Florida, and Hawaii.)

"Who in their right mind would be traveling to the United States right now? Especially from New Zealand; one of the safest places on the planet. Perhaps after Covid-19 dies, and the United States separates healthcare from employment and gradually move to a just and equitable society, one may be tempted, "he wrote Tony from Auckland.

"I've wanted to go on vacation to the United States for a few years, but now I'm afraid this will never happen due to our ages and the way Covid-19 has been able to run rampant in such a vast country. (…) Perhaps in the United States, United life is not considered in the same way as in England, otherwise the gun laws would be changed to reduce the number of children killed in mass shootings, "he wrote Ian from the UK. "We have enough problems in the UK, but they seem trivial compared to those in the United States."

Nettie, an American living in Canada, stated that he will not step on the US side of the border. In addition, he has been calling the police to Americans who dare to cross on the other side. "I have seen the strange US license plate here and I am one of many people who report it to the RCMP. I doubt that a family with an RV is here on business and this area is certainly not a direct route to Alaska. That the apparent refusal to do the right thing will be the fall of the United States. "

For several readers, it wasn't just the virus that changed their travel plans. "Traveling to the United States seems very dangerous to me. The American population is often angry and volatile, humorless, selfish and aggressive. You just don't know how they will treat you when you go out to American cities. So it's the weapons. Too many in the wrong hands ", wrote Sheina from Newfoundland.

"Every time I land here, it feels like coming home. I love the beautiful country and the friendly people; especially in the small towns, and I would love to travel here again … But not now. And there are several reasons for that. The most important, of course, is the coronavirus, "he wrote Karel from the Netherlands. "But there are other reasons: The atmosphere in the United States has changed. On my last trip & # 39; Eclipse & # 39; in 2017, in Hill City in the Black Hills, they sold T-shirts with Mr. Trump's face and the text & # 39; Finally someone with balls underneath ".

"It is not just the danger / risk of getting corona infection, it is the changes that have happened. The United States today looks psychologically very ugly, hostile, insecure and unhealthy and most likely more for the foreseeable future," he said. Kari from Finland. "Japan, New Zealand and, of course, a dozen European countries are now our possible places to travel. The United States? Probably never in this life."

Not everyone gave a harsh "no". Amalia from GenoaHe said he would eventually consider traveling to America's natural parks, if he can get there safely. "Unfortunately these days I don't feel like traveling through my beloved United States! Too many risks …" he wrote. "Eventually, traversing deserted areas, the canyons of Colorado, Arizona, and Utah could be safe … But what would it be like to get to such places?"

John from New Zealand He stated that he would happily travel to the United States "tomorrow" to show Americans how to deal with the virus. "I think the task facing the United States seems (to be) too big; almost overwhelming for many individual Americans. The best thought (IMO) is to reduce the tasks to small, manageable cells that individual officials are assigned with the necessary authority to Being able to be held accountable. As we did here in New Zealand, this can be fixed in weeks. Needless to say, I would love to help, "he wrote.

And focused on the big picture, Chris from Amsterdam He chided us for asking the question at all. "No, and it is not an international trip," he wrote. "Better to stay home and reflect on our way of life, how the hell do we end up here? In addition to death and mayhem, (the coronavirus) provides us with valuable life lessons. Our mother Earth tells us that we are the virus – and she has started testing his latest vaccines against us. "

Pedestals to fill

Do you remember this image?

Meanwhile, producer Shelby Rose reminds us: After the murder of George Floyd sparked a global debate over colonial memory, protesters in Bristol in early June tore down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, who had been in the Bristol city center since 1895, and dumped in the harbor

On Wednesday, British artist Marc Quinn replaced it with a sculpture by Black Lives activist Matter Jen Reid. But the impromptu exhibit, created without the knowledge of Bristol's advice, lasted just a day before being removed and transferred to a museum on Thursday.

Another perspective

The European Space Agency and NASA released the first images taken of the sun's surface from their joint Sun observation mission, the Solar Orbiter. The images reveal miniature solar flares, called "bonfires." (ESA AND ESA / ATG Media Lab)