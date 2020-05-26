What is a will? – CNET

fake pictures



When he dies, he will have to do something with all his possessions, and with his children, if they are under 18 years old. The best way to ensure that your preferences for how those assets and dependents are managed is to draw a will. Carefully considering your own mortality, and how you want your affairs handled in the event of your death, isn't exactly fun, but it's worth it. create a last will and testament.

What is a will?

A will is a legally linked document detailing your wishes for how you want all of your "things", including your assets and any children under the age of 18, to be handled after your death. A last will and testament is different from a living will.

A living will: This document details your health care preferences in case you have a terminal illness and cannot communicate. Designed to provide guidance to your family and doctors, a living will only details your preferences regarding major health and life support decisions, such as tube feeding and pain medication use.

A last will and testament: This document specifically addresses what should happen to your assets, possessions, and minor children when you die.

These documents can be used separately or together. For example, if someone becomes ill, your living will may indicate that you do not want to be supported on life support. Once they passed away, their last will and testament would dictate how to divide their assets.

How a last will and testament works

If you die without a will that dictates exactly how you want your assets, responsibilities and dependents to be managed, your family members should use your best judgment. Sometimes your choices may differ from your wishes.

However, when you are explicit about who should get what, there is less guesswork involved. While writing a last will and testament can be daunting, it helps to ensure that your preferences are known and carried out.

Here are some of the things a will and an effective last will can do:

Name an executor: An executor carries out the actions described in his will; they are similar to the general manager of your will. This person can be a relative or a lawyer, as long as it is someone you trust. Sometimes you can have joint enforcers, like a spouse and an attorney.

Divide assets: Assets can include real estate, money, and anything else you want to assign to a person, group, or organization. Instructions and instructions on how to divide the assets should be detailed.

Beneficiaries name: Recipients can be people or organizations that receive things you leave behind.

Appoint guardians: If you have children under the age of 18, they are assigned a guardian by a will. If you do not appoint a guardian for your children, a court will appoint you.

The more specific you are in your will, the greater the chances that your executor will accurately allocate your assets and fulfill your wishes.

Please note that if you have life insurance, the policy will have its own set of beneficiaries and instructions, and you do not need to include it in your last will and testament. This also applies to an IRA or 401 (k).

read more: 5 investment accounts everyone should have

Once you have finished writing your will, you will need to assemble a small group to validate it. Most states require that there be at least two witnesses present and that you sign your will before a notary. All of them must be neutral parties with no personal interests in your will. So if possible, avoid having close relatives, or the attorney who prepared your will, serve as witnesses.

After your death, your assets will go through a system called probate. Probate Courts make sure that your wishes are effectively followed according to what is specified in your will, if you have one. The more details you provide, the easier it will be for the probate court to manage the process.

Keep in mind that the probate process will use your assets first to pay off any debt, and then divide the rest among your beneficiaries according to your specifications.