What is behind Donald Trump's strange suggestion?

The idea, delivered in a tweet on Thursday morning, was quickly criticized by commentators, including members of Trump's own party in Congress. But he kept his name in the headlines.

"The next election is our greatest opportunity to verify a fugitive president," he said. Julian Zelizer. But with his attacks on the legitimacy of elections and voting by mail, Zelizer wrote: "Trump is now pursuing a fundamental pillar of our democracy … will anyone do something about it before it is too late?"

George Stern it administers elections in Colorado's Jefferson County, the fourth largest in the state. Under state law, all voters receive a ballot in the mail, but they also have the option to vote in person. Voting by mail increases participation, saves money and "provides acclaimed security," he wrote.

Watching the funeral of John Lewis, former assistant to Ronald Reagan Mark Weinberg He noted that it was clear that former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama "deeply believed in the goodness of the United States, the nobility of public service, and the promise of our future." Trump decided not to attend the service, and did not pay his respects in person when Lewis's body lay in state on Capitol Hill. "It was not lost on anyone who saw Thursday that the man who lives and works where Clinton, Bush and Obama did it, disrespected a national hero and cringed for the time being," Weinberg wrote.

Biden's big reveal

Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden has been running a low-key campaign from his home in Delaware. It may be all you need to win, as polls show him well in front of Trump. But you will have all eyes on it very soon: the moment you choose your running mate. He promised to decide this next week, although the election may be announced later.

A possible glimpse into his thinking came Tuesday, when an Associated Press photographer captured Biden with handwritten notes on Senator Kamala Harris, including the phrases "Don't hold a grudge" and "Great respect for her."

Civil rights lawyer Ben crump He argued that Harris is the right choice for the vice president, describing her as "an agent of change at all levels of government, local, state and federal, for 30 years." After seeing his "witness skewer after witness testifying at Senate hearings," he wrote: "I know exactly who I want to see come face to face with Mike Pence."

Jonathan Alter He presented the case of former national security adviser Susan Rice in a Washington Monthly article, citing her deep experience in international affairs and her "critically important experience in the executive branch."

In the Los Angeles Times in late June, George Skelton she described another contender, Representative Karen Bass, as "smart, energetic, and successful in achieving goals, such as passing a police reform bill through the House last week and carrying out major reforms in the adoptive kids programs a decade ago as president of the California Assembly. "

The beautiful Trump suburbs

President Trump criticized his message to suburban voters this week, promising on Twitter that "people living their suburban lifestyle dream … will no longer be financially upset or hurt by building low-income housing in their neighborhood " It is no accident that he is taking this tactic as the election approaches. How Monica Hesse Noticed in the Washington Post, suburban women strongly disapprove of Trump's job performance.

"He assumed that this demographic would respond well to acts of racial fear in scarce disguise," Hesse wrote. "Her understanding of women voters is based on six replays of 'Happy Days' plus a 1957 vacuum cleaner ad."

Outdated in fact he wrote Lawrence C. Levy, who heads the National Center for Suburban Studies at the University of Hofstra. "Much of the suburbs has changed, from an influx of minorities who brought their Democratic Party preferences with them, to the relative rarity of women who just stay home with their children instead of keeping a job outside the home and being voluntary for the quality of life it provokes. The days of the suburbs as deserts of diversity are behind us. "

Trump may be far behind in the polls, but his message is reaching at least some voters in changing states, he wrote. Rich Thau, which has conducted focus groups in places like Macomb County, Michigan. Voters who chose Obama and Trump in previous races "think that a businessman is best suited to economically change the country. They feel that Covid-19 was not Trump's fault, and that he is doing everything possible to contain it. They combine black lives. " Protesters matter with rioters who attack federal buildings and retail stores. They do not want historical monuments to be demolished. And they dismiss the police firing as ridiculous, "Thau wrote." Pay close attention to voters who don't pay much attention. They may be telling us something very important. "

Joe Biden could still lose the election, he wrote. Joe Lockhart. His advice to the former vice president: "Don't be afraid of being boring" and "Don't bite the hook" on Trump and perhaps most controversially, "Whatever you do, don't debate Trump."

Hard times

To add to the sadness induced by the surprising drop in quarterly GDP numbers, the additional $ 600 in Covid-era weekly unemployment benefits expired on Friday and there is little sign that negotiators are close to reaching an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

Michael Linden of the Roosevelt Institute, writing for CNN's Business Outlook section, wrote that the conservative case against extending the $ 600 benefit is wrong. Yes, some workers make more benefits than they would have received in wages, but that doesn't mean they prefer to remain unemployed, Linden wrote.

On the one hand, most of the unemployed have to pay for health insurance and other benefits that they no longer receive. "I am sure that few people would pass up the relative stability of a job for an unemployment insurance benefit with an uncertain future, even if that benefit is higher than normal," he said.

Conversely, Rachel Greszler The Heritage Foundation wrote that businesses are right to worry that it will be more difficult for workers to return to work if the $ 600 benefit is extended. "Taking money from future taxpayers to support policies that discourage people from working and removing jobs from the economy will not help the recovery and long-term well-being of individuals and families, "he wrote. "But getting Americans back to work safely will do it."

Dean Obeidallah He said millions of Americans depend on Congress to help them.

Food banks reported "50% more people served than last July and more than 26% of Americans recently reported that they were unable to pay the rent last month or that they were not confident that they could pay the rent next month. Take away this $ 600 weekly assistance and the number of families who are hungry and at risk of losing their homes when any extension of the eviction moratorium ends will inevitably skyrocket. "

Barack Obama and John Lewis

The day Barack Obama was sworn in as president, he embraced Rep. John Lewis "and said his victory had been possible only because of the sacrifices Lewis made," he wrote. Dorothy Brown. Obama paid some of that debt with his praise by greeting Lewis at his funeral. She quoted Obama as saying: "Bull Connor may be gone, but today we are witnesses with our own eyes of policemen kneeling on the neck of American blacks. George Wallace may be gone, but we can be witnesses that our federal government sends agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful protesters. "

Obama's 2008 election marked the beginning of the Third Reconstruction of the United States, he wrote Peniel Joseph. But "the dreams that a black president could be transformative for national race relations were short-lived … The election of Donald J. Trump in 2016 revealed the depth and breadth of racial resentment and fear among those who correctly interpreted the phrase & # 39; Make America Great Again & # 39; as a call for the restoration of white supremacy … "

The United States faces a stark choice, according to Joseph: "a liberated future that recognizes the racial sins of the past in a generational effort of atonement and reparation" or "voluntary blinders that got us into this mess, aided by rationalizations that describe evil incomprehensible as the cost of doing business. "

Covid-19 toll

The number of pandemic deaths in the United States reached 150,000 this week, and a leading model predicts that another 80,000 people could die in November.

"There are now more than four million confirmed cases in the United States," he wrote. Peter Bergen"A quarter of the total number of known cases in the world, yet Americans make up just over 4% of the world population."

"The way the United States got here has a lot to do with a catastrophic failure of the national leadership. The federal government abdicated its role by failing to issue a national closure order and a mandate to wear masks … by prioritizing & # 39; reopening & # 39; on public health, the nation has chosen to accept that many hundreds of thousands of Americans will die of Covid-19. "

As scientists rush to create and test vaccines, Robert Klitzman he warned, we must be careful when accepting shortcuts. Some people have proposed "human challenge" trials that "would allow researchers to intentionally expose all participants to the virus to assess the effect of the experimental vaccine more quickly." The problem? "If a controlled infection test for a vaccine fails after all participants have been infected, some are likely to become seriously ill and die. While we should not automatically reject the possibility of human challenge tests, given the number of lives that could be saved with an early vaccine, we must proceed with great caution. "

Meanwhile, there is a vaccine that people should take starting in September even though it does not prevent the coronavirus, Dr. wrote. Richard Webby. "With the intersection of the flu season, the spread of Covid-19, and the discussion of children returning to school, it is more imperative than at any time in our lives for every American over the age of 6 months (with rare exceptions) receiving the flu shot as recommended by the CDC beginning in September. The flu shot is a valuable public health tool that saves lives and remains the best defense against a flu virus that kills and sickens many from our friends, neighbors and family members every year. "

Worrying sign for schools

The pandemic-shortened baseball season has gotten off to a shaky start, with games canceled as teams discover players who have hired Covid-19. It does not bode well for school reopens, he wrote. Amy BassEspecially since schools often lack the scale of resources equivalent to that of the major league teams. "Baseball is now a microcosm of the best way to combat our implosive failures, a great experiment for our other institutions, perhaps especially for the public schools that the White House man is so eager to reopen so that the United States can" go back to work "." she wrote.

Kathi Valeii, who lives in southwestern Michigan, looks with some sadness out of her living room window as her third-grade daughter rides her bike.

"I see his isolated childhood slipping in slow motion; on endless days, the pandemic is a long tunnel that we can't see yet. One would think it would be part of the battle cry to open schools, but I am not," he wrote. "Considering in-person instruction as cases continue to climb is unfathomable … People refuse to wear masks during a 30-minute shopping excursion. Is it really a battle that we expect teachers and staff to participate in on buses and in narrow hallways and classrooms? These are unfair burdens for school staff. "

Many women also face excessive burden, the representative wrote. Katherine Clark, vice president of the Democratic Caucus and Fatima Goss Graves, CEO of the National Center for Women's Law. "In five short and devastating months, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed inequities at the heart of the United States economy and our society," they wrote. "The entire workforce is asked to sacrifice their own safety, and even their lives, to keep the economy running. Even those who are fortunate enough to work from home are often forced to serve simultaneously as teachers and caregivers with Little support, reducing savings, and there is no set timeline for when this will all end. "

Two bills before Congress would shore up essential access to child care for women who need to find a new job, and help protect child care workers, they write. "Unless Congress acts, the advances of women workers in the past 50 years will be in jeopardy, blocking women from the workforce and denying our daughters the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Nature's message.

Tara Stoinski & # 39;The scientific career has focused on protecting the mountain gorillas in Rwanda, the "gorillas in the mist" who became famous thanks to the work of Dian Fossey, the zoologist named after Stoinski's nonprofit organization. Fossey was found murdered in 1985 in her cabin in Rwanda.

"Dian thought that mountain gorillas would become extinct by the year 2000, but instead, they are coming back from the edge, with their numbers growing slowly but steadily over the past three decades," Stoinski wrote. It's an example worth paying attention to, but it's also overshadowed by a broader trend.

"Human exploitation of the remaining wilderness of the earth, such as the Congo Basin, is destroying habitats at an unprecedented rate. In 2017 alone, we lost 39 million acres of rainforest, the equivalent of 40 soccer fields per minute We are also decimating wildlife populations, with more than a million species now threatened with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, "he wrote.

The destruction of nature threatens to spread new diseases, such as the one the world is currently fighting, Covid-19: "Ebola. Zika. West Nile. Lyme. HIV. These are all diseases that, like the new coronavirus, they existed in animal populations before they could make a successful leap to humans. People-centered wildlife conservation provides a way to preserve wildlife and stop this 'leap' of animal disease- human ".

Stoinski concluded: "We need to muster the political will to scale people-centered conservation to protect broader areas of habitat worldwide. The natural world is trying to send us a message, but we need to listen."