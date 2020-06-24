What is behind the increase in Covid-19 cases in Florida?

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,286 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 103,503.

"Municipalities received guidelines for reopening, but they have no guidelines on when to withdraw, so it is so critical to monitor cases closely before hospitals and ICUs begin to have capacity problems, which is something we have avoided so far in Miami-Dade County, "said Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, chief of the FIU epidemiology department.

People are & # 39; away from home & # 39;

Health experts cannot say for sure why the cases have increased, but from the data, it is clear that community broadcast is ongoing, Trepka told CNN. "There are more people outside," he said. "That has probably contributed to it."

Trepka also cited other factors, including children not attending school, Memorial Day weekend, and recent protests in which some protesters were not wearing masks. However, new research suggests that Black Lives Matter protests across the country have not led to a jump in coronavirus cases.

He said that to limit transmission, people should continue to perform the basic practices recommended by health officials in the past three months: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands, and most importantly, stay home if you are sick or have symptoms. .

"Stay home until you get the test result and it's negative," he said.

Florida is one of the states that does not have a state requirement that masks be worn, although the state health department recommends it.

Local governments like Miami-Dade County require the use of masks. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, told CNN on Monday that large venues for sporting events or demonstrations would not open and that Miami was not heading to the third phase of reopening due to the increase in cases.

"It really has nothing to do with more tests. It has to do with more people getting tested positive," said Suarez.

The county is seeing record numbers of Covid-19 patients, the Miami Herald reports. A medical center in Homestead reached its ICU limit on Tuesday after county officials identified it as a hotspot for new cases.

"Across the county, hospitals report that there are far more beds available than beds filled with COVID patients. However, hospital administrators and emergency room physicians say they are concerned about the increase and have resumed daily meetings with state regulators, "the newspaper wrote. .

The patients are now younger and not as sick as in April, The Herald wrote. That, combined with the knowledge gained then, means shorter hospitalizations and healthier outcomes.

Over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attributed the increase in cases to "trying more." He said the vast majority of cases in Florida now are in people with no symptoms.

Counties like Broward and Duval have a "large population of 20 to 30 years old, mostly asymptomatic. But we are also seeing that they are not only testing positive because they are giving more results, they are also testing positive" at a higher rate, "he said. DeSantis, a Republican.

DeSantis said the tests have also increased because people "return to the workforce."

Another increase in demand in the ICU?

States seeing an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases will face "yet another increase in ICU demand," said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"There are time lags between the maximum numbers we see reported and the consequences that lead people to the ICU. So you are looking at this two to three week period," Marrazzo told CNN on Tuesday.

"What worries me a lot is that we are already seeing an increase in admissions to the ICU in a place like Florida," he said. "And yet the cases continue to rise. Therefore, we will face yet another increase in ICU demand in not too long."

"It is really important for us to think about the implications there, in terms of preparedness and in terms of mitigating the consequences of these increased cases," added Marrazzo.

Dr. Andrew Pastewski, chief physician of the intensive care unit at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, is also seeing an increase in patients, he said.

"A week ago we had eight patients, none with a ventilator," Pastewski told CNN on Tuesday. "We felt we were handling this well. We had a nice, 24-bed Covid floor with the capacity of four ICU fans in that unit, so we thought we could use that as our Covid floor in the future."

"And within 10 days, we now have more than 40 patients, four with ventilators. We have had to find a second Covid unit and we are looking for a third Covid unit right now."

Pastewski has two groups of patients in the ICU now: older patients who can live in a nursing home and younger patients in their 50s and 60s, he said.

Some of his colleagues are not seeing an increase in Covid patients entering ICU units as of now, Pastewski said.

"Some of them don't know that any kind of Covid increase is happening because they only manage Covid ICU patients," he said. "My group in Jackson South sees all the Covid patients hoping to catch them before they get sick, so I know the numbers are higher."

This recent increase in cases among young adults could reduce Covid-19 death rates unless those same young adults infect others. according to a tweet from Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

"With a younger age of recent infections in at least some places like Florida, a lower death rate is expected in this wave … until young people in their 20s and 40s who are infected today continue to infect others," Frieden said. , President and CEO of the Resolve to Save Lives initiative, tweeted on Sunday.

Shifting the coronavirus pandemic to younger Americans is not necessarily good news, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Jha told CNN that younger people are less likely to get sick and die from the virus. But even if they are not sick, they can infect others, he noted.

"Those younger people have parents. They have grandparents and they are going to go see those people," he said.

"The more the virus spreads, the more vulnerable everyone is."