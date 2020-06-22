What is Donald Trump's Plan B?

5. The Senate picture continues to worsen for Republicans: Late last week, the Cook Political Report, a leading non-campaign handicap, moved the Montana Senate race, in which Senator Steve Daines (R) faces Governor Steve Bullock (D) , from "republican bows" throw ".

"There is some evidence that perhaps Bullock's performance in handling COVID-19 and overall good favorability in the state makes this a unique situation where traditional rules may not apply. Unlike other states With newer candidates on the state ballot, Bullock is already well defined in the minds of voters, and it may be more difficult to change voters' views on him. "

With the move, the Cook Report now holds five Republican-held Senate seats in the "discard" category: Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina. A single Democratic seat, Alabama, is in danger.

Expanding the opening, Cook & # 39; s Taylor rates eight other Republican seats as potentially competitive (including Alaska!), While only three additional Democratic seats fall into that category.

Do the math and you have 13 Republican seats (out of the 23 they are defending) at some level of danger five months before the election.

And when you consider that Democrats need to get only three seats (if Joe Biden wins) and four (if Donald Trump is re-elected), you will see why Republicans are correct and increasingly concerned about their chances of sitting in the chamber this fall.

4. SCOTUS watch: As the Supreme Court nears the end of its term, the last day it is in session is a week from Monday, there are still several HUGE cases that have yet to be pronounced.

The two most notable, politically speaking, have to do with President Donald Trump and his resistance to publishing each and every financial record.

In Trump v. Mazars USA, the court must decide whether Trump should release financial information to Congress. In Trump v. Vance, the problem is whether Trump must turn over financial documents to New York state prosecutors.

How the court decides the two cases could have important implications for the upcoming 2020 elections. The President has never released any of his tax returns, insisting that they are under audit and / or that they are too complex for any simple mortal understand them.

If the court rules against him, particularly in the Mazars case, there is a good chance that voters have at least some idea of ​​Trump's financial situation (how much he really is worth, where he owes money, etc.) before the election.

If the court, on the other hand, takes Trump's side in the Mazars case and rules against him in Vance, then the financial records will be released only to a grand jury, and the general public will hardly see anything from them before. to vote this November

Much hangs on a thread. And as we have seen in the LGBTQ and DACA judgments of the court already this year, how the nine judges decide can have a profound and immediate impact on our politics and culture.

3. The coronavirus is not yet done with us: Despite President Trump's attempts to leave the coronavirus behind: "I don't even like to talk about it, because it's fading. It will fade," he told Sean Hannity last week. It is clear that the virus is still raging in parts of the country.

Florida is considered the next potential epicenter of the virus. Arizona and Texas posted daily highs in the number of cases during the past week. (Ten states hit their daily highs in the past few days.)

Almost two dozen Clemson soccer players have tested positive for the virus. Thirty LSU soccer players have been quarantined for fear that they may have Covid-19. Five members of the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly contracted the virus at the team's spring training facility in Florida.

How do the governors and the president react? So far, the Republican governors of Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma have largely downplayed the increase in their cases, ruling it out from an increase in evidence and asymptomatic cases between the 1920s and 1930s. Which is not entirely accurate, and It overlooks the fact that asymptomatic youth can still transmit the disease to more vulnerable populations.

On Sunday morning, CNN reported that the CDC "has been conducting a scientific review of the public health benefits of masks, and will soon make an updated recommendation." Which seems likely to be, well, using one.

Of course, thanks to Trump, wearing a mask has become political. He refused to do so when he was in front of the cameras, and at his rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, masks were delivered, but were not required.

And now that? The virus is not gone, no matter how much Trump wants. How do he, and mostly Republican governors in states where Covid is on the rise, handle this revival? Ignoring it is not an option.

2. The Berman debacle: There are times when President Trump's political malpractice, and those close to him, hits you in the face. The removal of Manhattan Federal Attorney Geoffrey Berman is one of those moments.

The timeline of events is a testament to how not to handle a high-profile shot.

On Friday night, Attorney General Bill Barr announced that Berman would be leaving his post, from which he oversaw several high-profile investigations, including one investigating Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani.

Berman released his own statement around 11 p.m. Eastern made it clear that, in fact, he was not resigning. And he showed up for work on Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, Barr had sent Berman a letter firing him; "Because he has stated that he has no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to withdraw it today, and he has done so," Barr wrote.

When asked about the measure soon after, Trump said this of Barr: "That is his department, not my department. I am not involved."

How? Talk about the left hand without knowing what the right hand is doing!

There is no doubt that this debacle will, and should, attract scrutiny from Congressional investigators.

But on an even more basic level of "Policy 101," how the hell does the United States Attorney General announce that the lead attorney for the Southern District of New York will resign if the guy hasn't made a specific promise to do so? And how the hell does the GA say the president told him to fire Berman only to have the president say he wasn't involved?

The message being sent here is that no one knows what is happening. Which is not a good message five months before an election.

1. Does Trump have a Plan B??: President Trump made no secret of the fact that he saw Saturday's campaign rally in Tulsa as a quick start to his fading political fortune. He promoted it on Twitter. His campaign flew in among elected officials and senior representatives from across the country.

And then, well, it failed. Saturday was dominated by the news that six Trump employees on the ground in Oklahoma had tested positive for Covid-19. The speech itself was long and everywhere, and was delivered to a less than full arena.

"Sick staff and empty seats: How Trump's triumphant return to the campaign went from bad to worse," read the CNN story at the rally.

"The Trump rally fails when attendance falls short of campaign expectations," was the New York Times headline.

"Trump meets in the red state of the United States and faces a sea of ​​empty blue seats," criticized The Washington Post.

It is not exactly what Trump was looking for. And it showed. the video of him arriving at the White House – around 1 a.m. Sunday morning – tie undone, the hat "Make America Great Again" in his hand said it all.

And now that? The demonstration clearly did not create the spark, in Trump or in the campaign, that they expected. In fact, it may have had the opposite effect, especially when you consider that Trump's line of telling his "people" to slow down the rate of coronavirus screening because they were getting too many positives will be fodder for Democratic ads to the rest of the campaign. .

Attempts by the Trump campaign to suggest that the rally was a great success (they sent out a press release after announcing how many people had seen it online) suggests that the president is very unhappy with how it went and trying to change history. .

That is a losing proposition. The demonstration was a failure. Anyone who has seen any part of it could see that. The problem for Trump is that he doesn't have an obvious answer to the "what now?" question. If the demonstrations will not save him, what will?