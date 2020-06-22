What is Donald Trump's Plan B?

"There is some evidence that perhaps Bullock's performance in handling COVID-19 and overall good favorability in the state makes this a unique situation where traditional rules may not apply. Unlike other states With newer candidates on the state ballot, Bullock is already well defined in the minds of voters, and it may be more difficult to change voters' views on him. "
Do the math and you have 13 Republican seats (out of the 23 they are defending) at some level of danger five months before the election.
And when you consider that Democrats need to get only three seats (if Joe Biden wins) and four (if Donald Trump is re-elected), you will see why Republicans are correct and increasingly concerned about their chances of sitting in the chamber this fall.
The two most notable, politically speaking, have to do with President Donald Trump and his resistance to publishing each and every financial record.
How the court decides the two cases could have important implications for the upcoming 2020 elections. The President has never released any of his tax returns, insisting that they are under audit and / or that they are too complex for any simple mortal understand them.
If the court rules against him, particularly in the Mazars case, there is a good chance that voters have at least some idea of Trump's financial situation (how much he really is worth, where he owes money, etc.) before the election.
If the court, on the other hand, takes Trump's side in the Mazars case and rules against him in Vance, then the financial records will be released only to a grand jury, and the general public will hardly see anything from them before. to vote this November
Of course, thanks to Trump, wearing a mask has become political. He refused to do so when he was in front of the cameras, and at his rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, masks were delivered, but were not required.
And now that? The virus is not gone, no matter how much Trump wants. How do he, and mostly Republican governors in states where Covid is on the rise, handle this revival? Ignoring it is not an option.
The timeline of events is a testament to how not to handle a high-profile shot.
Berman released his own statement around 11 p.m. Eastern made it clear that, in fact, he was not resigning. And he showed up for work on Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon, Barr had sent Berman a letter firing him; "Because he has stated that he has no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to withdraw it today, and he has done so," Barr wrote.
When asked about the measure soon after, Trump said this of Barr: "That is his department, not my department. I am not involved."
How? Talk about the left hand without knowing what the right hand is doing!
There is no doubt that this debacle will, and should, attract scrutiny from Congressional investigators.
But on an even more basic level of "Policy 101," how the hell does the United States Attorney General announce that the lead attorney for the Southern District of New York will resign if the guy hasn't made a specific promise to do so? And how the hell does the GA say the president told him to fire Berman only to have the president say he wasn't involved?
The message being sent here is that no one knows what is happening. Which is not a good message five months before an election.
1. Does Trump have a Plan B??: President Trump made no secret of the fact that he saw Saturday's campaign rally in Tulsa as a quick start to his fading political fortune. He promoted it on Twitter. His campaign flew in among elected officials and senior representatives from across the country.
And then, well, it failed. Saturday was dominated by the news that six Trump employees on the ground in Oklahoma had tested positive for Covid-19. The speech itself was long and everywhere, and was delivered to a less than full arena.
And now that? The demonstration clearly did not create the spark, in Trump or in the campaign, that they expected. In fact, it may have had the opposite effect, especially when you consider that Trump's line of telling his "people" to slow down the rate of coronavirus screening because they were getting too many positives will be fodder for Democratic ads to the rest of the campaign. .
Attempts by the Trump campaign to suggest that the rally was a great success (they sent out a press release after announcing how many people had seen it online) suggests that the president is very unhappy with how it went and trying to change history. .
That is a losing proposition. The demonstration was a failure. Anyone who has seen any part of it could see that. The problem for Trump is that he doesn't have an obvious answer to the "what now?" question. If the demonstrations will not save him, what will?