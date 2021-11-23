What is a GST Emsigner?

Technology around us is rapidly changing and every day better and more advanced technology is being introduced to the world. All this new automation is even being used by the government and other agencies. Hence, the government of our country has recently started to accept digital documents and signatures for all tax-based things and other legal things.

In case you are a taxpayer, you can get GST DSC which is a Digital Signature Certificate and get emSigner installed in your system. This DSC is needed to sign all documents on the GST portal and is one of the mandatory requirements. Only if you have it, you would be able to submit signed documents and submit them all digitally. To download this software, you have to visit the GST portal.

Needs and Requirements for Installing emSigner

To download the emsigner on your computer or laptop, there are a few requirements that you must meet because without them you would need to be able to download it and would definitely face some technical issues / emSiner error.

Windows 32 / 64 bit OS

Java 1.6 JRE 1.6.0_38+, Java 1.7, Java 1.8

Windows: Admin access to install the emSigner component.

Any of the ports among 1585, 2095, 2568, 2868 or 4587 should be free.

Steps To Download emSigner for GST

To download the emsigner on your computer/laptop here is all you need to do.

Step 1: The first step is that you visit the GST portal on www.gst.gov.in and sign in as either existing user login or create your ID.

Step 2: Upon the opening of the website, click on the Register/update DSC tab on the dashboard and click on it.

Step 3: As you click on it, a new page will appear that would show a link – “click here for instructions on installing signer utility”.

Step 4: Click on the link. A new page would come in front of you from which choose your operating system and press on “ “click here to download”.

For example: If you have windows, click on the link mentioned in front of windows.

Step 5: Once it is done, now it’s time to save the utility file on your system.

Step 6: Save the file, click on the downloads file and now it’s time to initiate the installation process for which you would have to click on the “Run” tab on the pop-up window.

Step 7: Now it’s time to install the file. On the pop-up window, keep clicking “Next” until it shadows “install”.

Step 8: Click on “install and then on the next window, click on “Finish”.

Step 9: The installation is complete now and you can spot the emsigner icon on your desktop.

Step 10: Right-click on the emSigner icon and click “Run as administrator”.

Once the emSigner is started successfully a message would pop up saying – emSigner service started successfully. This means that now you can use DSC to digitally sign the documents for your GST portal.

In case you get some GST DSC errors, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Why Does GST Emsigner Error Occur?

The GST Emsigner error occurs due to the change of ports. Earlier the emsigner used the ‘1645- https://127.0 0.1:1645’ port. You can read more about the GST Emsigner error here.

But now the new version of emsigner uses a different port ‘1585- https://127.0.0.1:1585’.

What Does DSC Error or Emsigner Error Look Like?

You will get a DSC error in GST while registering or updating the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). This is the error it will show on your screens: