What is house arrest like for Paul Manafort, Michael Avenatti, Mary Boone

The pandemic blockade may seem like a prison, but it means freedom for some high-profile criminals.

With the coronavirus crisis sweeping the country's prison system, at a rate 5.5 times greater than that of the rest of the American population, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers, these prisons have passed from life behind bars to arrest. domiciliary. Still, they are discovering that their new normal is just the opposite.

Michael Cohen learned his lesson this week, when he was sent back to prison less than two months after his lucky release.

Donald Trump's former lawyer was placed in house arrest on May 21 from Otisville Federal Prison in the northern state, where he spent three years after pleading guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance in 2018.

Following Cohen's release, his attorney, Jeffrey K. Levine, said of his home lockdown: "It remains your prison until your sentence ends."

But after The Post published photos of Cohen dining last week at Le Bilboquet, the 53-year-old was arrested again.

"I think he is probably still incredulous that he has returned to Otisville," Levine told the Post. "The look in his eyes as they carried him (chases me)."

A friend said that coming home was not easy for Cohen. "It was disorienting to go from solitary confinement (due to COVID-19 restrictions) to (his old life)," the friend told the Post. "This is traumatic. You have this euphoria that you are home, but you have to deal with the consequences of your sentence in prison. "

Pastor Darrell Scott, Cohen's former close friend, was less understanding. "It was silly. I know thugs in the neighborhood who know how to keep their heads down, ”Scott told the Post. "He is her worst enemy sometimes. You won't see Paul Manafort in a restaurant."

This is how Manafort and others are handling house arrest.

Paul Manafort

CRIME:

Trump's campaign chairman was convicted of eight counts at his trial for tax and bank fraud, and pleaded guilty to two serious crimes.

SENTENCED TO:

Seven and a half years at FCI Loretto, a Pennsylvania facility.

TIME SERVED:

Manafort moved into his home on May 13, 23 months after his sentence, after being hospitalized for a cardiac event last year and the flu in February.

"Being around family is a good thing for Paul," his attorney Todd Blanche told The Post.

While a source told The Post that some associates want nothing to do with Manafort, at least one expects to see him. Roger Stone was due to appear in prison next week after being convicted of crimes related to the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence on Friday.

"When you are charged, the government gives a list of people you cannot have contact with," Stone said, adding that he missed his friend. Manafort was on his list, but now that may be debatable.

Mary Boone

CRIME:

In September 2018, the art dealer pleaded guilty to false income tax returns, reporting business losses when his eponymous gallery made a profit of about $ 3.7 million.

SENTENCED TO:

Thirty months at the federal correctional institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

TIME SERVED:

She was released in June, about 13 months, and is now at her home on the East Side of Manhattan. "I feel extremely fortunate to be able to go home early," the 68-year-old man, who represented artists like Julian Schnabel and Jean-Michel Basquiat, told The Post. "(The prison) teaches you a lot of humility."

Since her release, she has not spoken to anyone about her former high-flying life, focusing on her relationship with her son, Max, who she visits often. "He is here all the time."

After decades of a busy career, she said, being home is an unexpected blessing. “With the gallery, (it took) a long time. . . I love being in my house. I'm on a new journey. "

Michael Avenatti

CRIME:

In February, the lawyer. Who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump, was found guilty of trying to extort money from Nike with $ 23.5 million. He is also accused of embezzlement in California.

SENTENCED TO:

Still awaiting sentencing, he faces more than 40 years in prison and was detained at the Tribeca Metropolitan Correctional Center.

TIME SERVED:

Avenatti was temporarily released in April and is scheduled to return on September 24. He now lives in a friend's "little one-bedroom apartment" in Venice Beach, California, according to attorney Mariel Colon. Avenatti sleeps on a sofa in the living room and has an ankle monitor attached to it at all times.

"Anything is better than where I was," said Colón. "He is afraid to return because of the risk of the virus."