What is it and what happened to Prime Day?

After months of being locked inside waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to pass, states are slowly opening up once again. But for most regions, nonessential retail is still a long way off, meaning shopping trips feel like a distant memory.

For those who consider buying deals a sport, there is finally a way to satiate that desire for deals.

Amazon has postponed its big 2020 Prime Day show, but the e-commerce giant is having an extra special summer sale for fashionistas looking for their solution.

Details of the company have been sparse, but this is what we know so far about Big Style's secret sale.

When does the Big Style sale start and how long will it last?

Amazon's Big Style offer starts on June 22, but it's not just for a day. CNBC reports that it could last seven to 10 days and is touted as the "Biggest Sale in Heaven."

What is Amazon's big style sale, anyway?

The coronavirus has hit the retail industry hard, so Amazon is having the sale to help fuel the select brand business. According to CNBC, Amazon sent out a memo to the guest brands that said, “We are having the biggest summer sale event to boost excitement and increase sales. To encourage customer engagement, we ask for your engagement. "

A spokesperson tells CNBC that the sale "will include seasonally relevant offers from established and smaller fashion brands."

It is unclear if the deals will be available to everyone or just Prime members.

What kind of offers are they offering?

CNBC reports that Amazon has asked participating brands to offer at least a 30% discount on items. However, DealNews.com reports that Amazon can offer up to 50% off its own labels, which include Amazon Essentials basic paradise, Core 10 for leggings lovers, Goodthreads for timeless clothing, the workwear store. Lark & ​​Ro, Daily Ritual loungewear and more.

So what brands / products are included?

According to reports, Amazon is still finalizing the details of the sale, but the offerings are slated to include categories like shoes, dresses, coats and jackets, shirts, swimwear, pants, bags and jewelry for women, men and children. Rumored designer brands include Calvin Klein, Frame denim, Fila, Rag & Bone, Theory, Vince, and Y-3.

DealNews predicts that brands like Champion, Hanes, Adidas, American Apparel, Under Armor and Levi’s will also be part of the sale.

Is Prime Day still happening this year?

Amazon generally hosts its first annual day, a two-day event packed with offers and flash sales, in mid-July. However, it will likely postpone the event until September due to the coronavirus.

How does the Big Style offer compare to Prime Day?

While Prime Day is known for offering huge savings of up to 50 percent off, and even more so in some cases, how the sale of Big Style accumulates is still unknown, but reports say it will only include sales of up to 30 percent discount on some brands. It is also limited to clothing and apparel, unlike Prime Day, which generally has deals in almost every category.