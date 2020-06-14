What is Juneteenth? The story behind the oldest commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

The story behind Juneteeth, or June 19, is highly celebrated across the country, particularly among the black community, to commemorate the end of slavery. 2020 marks the 155th anniversary.

The date became a point of discussion when the Trump administration recently announced that it would hold a major campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. The announcement sparked rage among Democrats and critics of the president over the date and location. .

Tulsa was the site of a 1921 massacre of black residents and the destruction of black-owned businesses. On June 12, Trump announced that he was moving the rally to June 20 "out of respect."

Black Americans began celebrating Juneteeth in honor of when Texas, the last rebel state, officially abolished slavery.

On June 19, 1865, General Union General Gordon Granger and his regiment arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War had ended and that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state were now free.

More than two years have passed since President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which went into effect on January 1, 1863, and almost six months after the 13th Amendment was passed by Congress officially abolishing the institution of slavery. .

The state was the last in rebellion after the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Lone Star State due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce it.

However, following the surrender of General Robert E. Lee in April 1865 and the arrival of the Granger regiment, the Union forces were strong enough to enforce Lincoln's executive order.

"The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This implies an absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between former masters and slaves, and the connection so far between them becomes that of the employer and the hired labor. Freedmen are advised to remain silent in their current homes and to work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect military posts and that they will not be supported in inactivity, neither there nor anywhere else. "

The previous order was issued by Granger on June 19, 1865, and he encountered a range of reactions from sheer shock to immediate glee. That celebration has been coined "Juneteenth" and for decades, freedmen, women and their descendants have annually commemorated the anniversary.

Celebrations included music, barbecues, prayer services, and other activities. They spread when blacks migrated from Texas to other parts of the country.

However, economic and cultural forces in the early 20th century caused a decline in June 15 celebrations (at least outside of Texas).

Meanwhile, in classrooms and in history books, little or nothing of General Granger's order was mentioned when Lincoln's proclamation on January 1, 1863 became the date marking the end of slavery.

Juneteenth received a revival during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, particularly after the Poor People's March to Washington, DC, in 1968, which was interrupted on June 15 of that year.

In the years that followed, interest in Juneteenth continued to grow as blacks in the United States sought to ensure that the events of 1865 were not lost to history.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday, thanks to the efforts of Al Edwards, an African American state legislator.

Today, almost every state, and the District of Columbia, have June 19th celebrations.

