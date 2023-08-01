Marvel fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of “Loki” season 2, and the good news is that the wait is almost over. The second season of the hit Disney+ series is set to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, with new episodes streaming every Friday until the finale on November 10, 2023.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the release of “Loki” season 2:

What is “Loki” season 2?

“Loki” is a television series produced by Marvel Studios that follows the adventures of the God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston. The series’ first season premiered on Disney+ in June 2021 and was a critical and commercial success.

What can fans expect from “Loki” season 2?

While details about the plot of “Loki” season 2 are being kept under wraps, the recently released trailer gives fans a taste of what’s to come. The trailer shows Loki and Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, traveling through time and space, encountering various characters and situations along the way. There are also hints that the series will tie into other Marvel properties, including the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” film.

Who is in the cast of “Loki” season 2?

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, “Loki” season 2 will feature returning cast members Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Newcomer Jonathan Majors will also join the cast as Kang the Conqueror, a villainous character from the Marvel Comics.

How can I watch “Loki” season 2?

“Loki” season 2 will be available exclusively on Disney+, the streaming service owned by Disney. To watch the series, viewers will need a subscription to Disney+, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, “Loki” season 2 is shaping up to be another exciting entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a talented cast, a compelling storyline, and plenty of time-traveling hijinks, the series is sure to be a hit with fans when it premieres in October.