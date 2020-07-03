What is QAnon? – CNN

QAnon started out as a unique conspiracy theory. But his followers now act more like a virtual cult, largely worshiping and believing any misinformation that the conspiracy community spins.

His main conspiracy theories claim that dozens of A-list politicians and celebrities work closely with governments around the world to get involved in child sexual abuse. Followers also believe there is a "deep state" effort to annihilate President Donald Trump.

There is no evidence that anything QAnon claims is real.

Followers make unsubstantiated claims and then amplify them with manipulated or out-of-context evidence posted on social media to back up the allegations.

The birth of the lawless group and its continued infiltration into mainstream American life are the result of the Russian disinformation campaign that targeted the 2016 U.S. election.

While the Russian campaign had an apparent goal: influencing voters to elect Trump, QAnon is decentralized and has no clear goal other than its popular catchphrase, "Question Everything."

Anyone can create a conspiracy, offer evidence to back it up, and tag it with QAnon hashtags to spread. But no one is responsible for the trail of chaos and misinformation he leaves behind.

How QAnon started

QAnon's origins are emblematic of what has evolved: an unfounded and out of context claim made to back up an accusation, which is easily discredited.

It all goes back to a cryptic and anonymous post on October 28, 2017 on 4chan, an online message board that frequently features extremist and bigoted content. The individual, who would later be called "Q" by followers, claimed that Hillary Clinton was going to be arrested.

There was no arrest.

However, similar posts appeared on 4chan promoting unfounded claims for arrests and "deep state" actions. It's unclear who was behind the posts, or if the ones that followed were posted by the same person – 4chan's posts are anonymous.

Believers claim that his "Q" is so efficient because of his claim for security clearance within the United States government.

QAnon supporters have compared the initial posts, and the later ones, with breadcrumbs or "drops" as Hansel and Gretel now call them.

Since then, the group has injected itself into the mainstream by creating communities on Reddit and finding footholds on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. In a series of videos posted online in 2018, QAnon targeted Cemex, a Mexican cement company, because it allegedly owned an abandoned camp in Arizona, which conspiracy theorists mistakenly believe is the location of a trafficking site. of people.

In early 2020, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks were targeted by QAnon conspiracies.

At the time, CNN contacted Cemex and representatives of Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey, but never received a response.

Believers claimed on various social media sites that an Oprah-owned Boca Raton, Florida house was confiscated by police in a child sex trafficking bite and cordoned off with bureaucracy.

Another person on Twitter made a post, which garnered thousands of shares, falsely claiming that Tom Hanks, who tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, was arrested for pedophilia. The post said that other celebrities on the A list would soon be arrested.

QAnon's conspiracy theories have been further elevated by high-profile figures and organizations. In March 2018, before being fired from her sitcom, actress Roseanne Barr tweeted about the pedophile conspiracy theory, citing an unsubstantiated claim that President Trump "has broken traffic networks in high places everywhere". Barr then removed the tweet.

The Republican Party and QAnon

QAnon almost made it to the Republican Party main stage at the President Trump rally on June 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida, where the signs saying "We are Q" and "Q" appeared near the front of the crowd during the speech of the President.

Four months later, Vice President Pence posted, and later deleted, a photo on Twitter with a law enforcement officer wearing a QAnon patch on his uniform.

And in July 2019, the White House invited a follower of QAnon to an event announced by the White House as a "social media summit" with conservative influencers.

Today, the Republican Party has three candidates who sympathized or supported the group and could be seen in Congress in January: Jo Rae Perkins, a candidate for a seat in the United States Senate in Oregon; Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressional candidate for the office of Georgia's 14th district; and Lauren Boebert, who defeated a Trump-backed five-term incumbent during the primary to become a candidate for Colorado's third district.

"Everything I heard about Q: I hope this is real because it just means the United States is getting stronger and better, and people are going back to conservative values, and that's what I'm here for," said Boebert, the favorite for the position of the camera. he said in a May interview.

His campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, told CNN in a statement that despite those comments, Bishop "is not following QAnon."

CNN has reached out to the Republican National Committee and President Trump's campaign for comment on QAnon and comments from Republican candidates on the group, but received no response.