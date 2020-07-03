What is QAnon? – CNN

QAnon started out as a unique conspiracy theory. But his followers now act more like a virtual cult, largely worshiping and believing any misinformation that the conspiracy community spins.
His main conspiracy theories claim that dozens of A-list politicians and celebrities work closely with governments around the world to get involved in child sexual abuse. Followers also believe there is a "deep state" effort to annihilate President Donald Trump.
There is no evidence that anything QAnon claims is real.
Followers make unsubstantiated claims and then amplify them with manipulated or out-of-context evidence posted on social media to back up the allegations.
The birth of the lawless group and its continued infiltration into mainstream American life are the result of the Russian disinformation campaign that targeted the 2016 U.S. election.
While the Russian campaign had an apparent goal: influencing voters to elect Trump, QAnon is decentralized and has no clear goal other than its popular catchphrase, "Question Everything."
Anyone can create a conspiracy, offer evidence to back it up, and tag it with QAnon hashtags to spread. But no one is responsible for the trail of chaos and misinformation he leaves behind.
How QAnon started
QAnon's origins are emblematic of what has evolved: an unfounded and out of context claim made to back up an accusation, which is easily discredited.
It all goes back to a cryptic and anonymous post on October 28, 2017 on 4chan, an online message board that frequently features extremist and bigoted content. The individual, who would later be called "Q" by followers, claimed that Hillary Clinton was going to be arrested.
There was no arrest.
However, similar posts appeared on 4chan promoting unfounded claims for arrests and "deep state" actions. It's unclear who was behind the posts, or if the ones that followed were posted by the same person – 4chan's posts are anonymous.
Believers claim that his "Q" is so efficient because of his claim for security clearance within the United States government.
QAnon supporters have compared the initial posts, and the later ones, with breadcrumbs or "drops" as Hansel and Gretel now call them.
Believers claimed on various social media sites that an Oprah-owned Boca Raton, Florida house was confiscated by police in a child sex trafficking bite and cordoned off with bureaucracy.
Another person on Twitter made a post, which garnered thousands of shares, falsely claiming that Tom Hanks, who tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, was arrested for pedophilia. The post said that other celebrities on the A list would soon be arrested.
The Republican Party and QAnon
"Everything I heard about Q: I hope this is real because it just means the United States is getting stronger and better, and people are going back to conservative values, and that's what I'm here for," said Boebert, the favorite for the position of the camera. he said in a May interview.
His campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, told CNN in a statement that despite those comments, Bishop "is not following QAnon."
CNN has reached out to the Republican National Committee and President Trump's campaign for comment on QAnon and comments from Republican candidates on the group, but received no response.