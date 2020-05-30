What is the best cut of the director?

SURVEY: What is the best director's cut?

This month saw some exciting news for fans as Zack Snyder's rumored cut League of Justice It was announced to be in development and ready for a 2021 release on HBO Max! Although Snyder has a second chance to cut the superhero superhero is a rare circumstance in Hollywood, he certainly is not the first filmmaker to have a separate cut of his movie that differs dramatically from the theatrical release. ComingSoon.net has compiled a list of some of the most iconic and creatively unique directorial cuts in film history and is asking our readers to vote for their favorite in the poll below!

Movies that suffer different cuts between a director and a studio are nothing new, with most re-releases or Blu-ray edits simply featuring an additional handful of jokes or action sequences, but there are multiple times when reshoots. and edits cause a film to change dramatically and with subsequent cuts receiving warmer responses from critics and audiences alike. Some of the most notable include the 2003 director's cut Recklessas well as Ridley Scott's numerous cuts Bounty hunter, cutting assembly Alien 3 more in line with director David Fincher's vision, Superman II: Richard Donner's Cut and Kingdom of Heaven: Extended Director's Cut.

Other specially released versions of the movie don't necessarily change the story of a movie in any important way, but add a unique style that feels more in line with the project it's attached to, with two of the most notable including blank versions. and black. of Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan, which were positively received by viewers and filmmakers.

Zack Snyder Justice League According to reports, it will cost around $ 20-30 million to successfully complete the editing and visual effects of the director's original vision. The original post-production crew are also expected to return along with the cast members to record additional dialogue for the cut. However, no new images will be filmed.

Driven by the hero's restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, League of Justice Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman quickly work to find and recruit a team of metahumans to deal with this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

League of Justice, featuring a Chris Terrio script for a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Affleck like Batman, Cavill like Superman, Gadot like Wonder Woman, Momoa as Aquaman, Miller as The Flash, Fisherman as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Released in November 2017, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising the action and performances of Gadot and Miller while criticizing all other aspects of the film, namely the inconsistent tone that many criticize Joss Whedon. (The Avengers) for after taking over Snyder's management duties. With a huge budget of $ 300 million and a breakeven point of $ 750 million, the film is considered a box office bomb that grossed just $ 658 million.