What is the BREATH Law? Squad members push powerful bill that cuts police funding, makes reparations

Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts announced the BREATHE Act on Tuesday, legislation that would radically transform the nation's criminal justice system by eliminating life sentences, retroactive expulsion of drug offenses, elimination from multiple federal agencies and the permanent closure of prisons and immigration. detention centers, among other things.

The bill also seeks to eliminate gang databases, pilot programs for a universal basic income, allow incarcerated people the right to vote, and grant voting rights and "lifelong education" to undocumented immigrants.

The fate of the bill in the Democratic-controlled House is unknown, as not all members support the dismantling of the police, a movement that grew out of national protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a man black who was killed after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, despite Floyd saying he was unable to breathe.

The House passed a police reform bill last month. All 233 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, along with three Republicans. The Senate voted 55-45 in favor of the bill, but it needed 60 votes to move forward.

Here is a brief summary of what is in the BREATH Act.

Section 1: Divestment of the police

Divestment of agencies like DEA and ICE, as well as diverting federal resources from incarceration and surveillance.

Remove ankle monitors

End the seizure of civilian property, which even some conservatives say is open to police abuse

End life sentences and mandatory minimum sentences

Develop a "limited time plan to close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers"

Decriminalize and retroactively eliminate state and federal drug crimes

Section 2: community security

Offer a 50 percent federal match for projected savings when state and / or local jurisdictions close detention centers, including jails.

End cooperation with immigration authorities.

Prohibit "pretextual" police from stopping and registering, even when the police obtain their consent. It's Unclear How Lawmakers Would Define "Pretextual" Police Detention

Abolish databases of police gangs, as well as armed police and metal detectors at school.

Forgive all outstanding court debt

Tie state grants to intervention programs involving non-police specialists who answer some 911 calls

Section 3: Allocation of new money

Create a plan to close juvenile detention centers.

Universal Basic Income Pilot Programs

Develop curricula that examine the political, economic, and social impacts of colonialism, native genocide, and slavery.

Create tools to promote environmental justice, including by subsidizing "community" energy solutions

Provide lifelong education to undocumented immigrants and those currently incarcerated.

Ensure that all communities have safe access to water.

Eliminate state laws that prohibit previously incarcerated persons from serving as guardians of their own children or others in their community

Section 4: hold officials accountable