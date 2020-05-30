What is the next Netflix Adam Sandler movie?

Since 2015, Adam Sandler has starred in one Netflix movie per year, so fans are curious to know what's next. This is what you need to know.

Since 2015 Adam Sandler He has starred in one Netflix movie per year, so fans are curious about his upcoming collaboration with the streaming service. Sandler produced the 2020 comedy The wrong lady through his company Happy Madison Productions, but he doesn't actually appear on camera with his wife Jackie, their two daughters, and even his nephew, Jared. Later this year, however, "The Sandman" will return to Netflix with a starring role in Hubie halloween.

Despite the fact that Sandler's movies on Netflix are generally not universally loved by critics, they are ideal for streamers who want accessible popcorn entertainment. In recent years, Happy Madison Productions has improved its game, evidenced by well-received releases like 100% fresh (a Sandler comedy special), Murder mystery (starring Sandler and Jennifer Aniston), and the aforementioned The wrong lady, a comedy with David Spade and Lauren Lapkus.

Hubie halloween It doesn't have an official release date yet, but it will be available to stream later in 2020, presumably in October. Directed by Steven Brill, a regular for Happy Madison, the holiday comedy follows community volunteer Hubie Dubois as he investigates a murder mystery in Salem, Massachusetts. Hubie halloween presents several of Sandler's Saturday night live friends including Spade, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph, and Colin Quinn, along with current cast members Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day. Hubie halloween Co-stars Kevin James, who previously appeared in the Happy Madison movies Adults, Pixelsand Sandy Wexler. James is best known for starring opposite Leah Remini in The king of queens.

Sandler co-wrote Hubie halloween with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy, a former Saturday night live Writer. In fact, Herlihy wrote the comedy movies of the early '90s. Billy Madison and Happy gilmore, along with major hits from the late 1990s The Wedding Singer and Big potato. However, it's been five years since Herlihy's last release of Happy Madison, Ridicule 6, which is still infamous for having a zero percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score is much higher at 33 percent).

Hubie halloween it will certainly line up with Happy Madison's past movie comedy template. For an introduction, the classic Saturday night live segment "The Herlihy boy" It may be a good place to start, as the recurring party (with Sandler and Chris Farley) was based on none other than Herlihy. In general, a Herlihy-Sandler collaboration usually involves a distressed and aggressive lead character with a unique voice to speak. And so Hubie Halloween & # 39; s Hubie Dubois is likely to become another classic Sandler character, certainly if the film turns out to be more than acceptable.

Adam Sandler and Netflix extended its production agreement in January 2020. A Murder mystery Sequel is currently under development.

