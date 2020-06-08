What is the true tiger king? Answer: the Siberian tiger

Joe Exotic could have declared himself a Tiger King, but which species is the true king of the tiger world?

It is the Siberian tiger (also called Amur tiger). Kind of.

Tigers are the largest members of the cat family. Among the six recognized subspecies of tigers, the two largest are the Siberian tiger from Russia and the Bengal tiger from India.

Average Siberian and Bengal tigers weigh approximately 375 pounds. Compared to the smallest tiger subspecies, the Sumatran tiger, which is just the weight of a large adult male, these tigers are truly giants.

Some male Siberian tigers are reported to weigh up to 660 pounds, heavier than a grand piano. But those historical records could have been overstated.

"It turns out that Bengal tigers, on average, are probably a little bit bigger. This whole idea that Siberian tigers are the largest type is not true," said John Goodrich, chief scientist and senior director of the tiger program at Panthera. the world organization for the conservation of wild cats. "We looked at historical reports of these huge Siberian tigers and they mostly came from Russian hunters more or less 100 years ago, but in reality the animals were never heavy and there was nothing to justify it."

In fact, Goodrich said that if you put an average Bengal tiger and an average Siberian tiger next to each other in the summer, they would look more or less the same.

But in winter, it is a completely different story. And that's why it's probably fair to declare the Siberian tigers the winner (and possibly start a fight with Bengal tiger researchers).

Siberian tigers grow a thick, fluffy coat in the winter months, allowing them to survive in the frigid temperatures of eastern Russia, where temperatures are warm in the summer but can drop to -58 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter.

"They are in Russia at the end of their range (species habitat), and we've even seen things like frozen finger tigers, "said Goodrich." So they can survive there, but it's stressful for them. "

Holidays fit for a king

With all that fur and body mass, they definitely don't subsist on expired supermarket meat like captive animals cared for by Joe Exotic did. In the wild, tigers tend to kill large prey a few times a week and gobble up food, up to 90 pounds of meat, in one go.

"Tiger tongues are extremely rough to allow them to loosen meat from the bone," said Tara Pirie, a zoologist and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Reading.

About 85% of the diet of Siberian tigers consists of wild boars, red deer and sika deer. Therefore, conservationists working to protect tigers in Russia are also concerned with protecting deer and wild boar species from habitat loss and swine fever.

Siberian tigers (and their prey) also need a lot of land to thrive in the wild. Siberian tigers are primarily solitary animals, apart from females that care for their cubs, and each need a habitat of approximately 100 to 175 square miles. That's why Russia's largest protected land reserve is only home to 10-15 tigers, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

"Although they are solitary, they are not asocial," Goodrich said, explaining that male and female tigers sometimes share prey and stay in regular communication. "They vocalize with these low-frequency sounds that are too low for humans to hear, and they mark the smell on the ground."

Wild tigers in trouble

Sadly, only 500 of these tiger rights remain in the wild, 95% of which live in the Russian Far East, according to WCS. An estimated 3,900 tigers remain in the wild in total.

"If the numbers drop too low or populations become too isolated, they could go extinct locally, further reducing the number of each subspecies and tiger overall," Pirie said.

Three subspecies are already extinct: the Caspian, Javan and Bali tigers. The South China tiger is also critically endangered and possibly extinct in the wild.

Siberian tigers are most threatened by poaching, according to Panthera. That includes poaching for the traditional medicine market and also for luxury products like tiger skin rugs. But habitat quality problems, such as the felling and removal of pine trees on which tiger prey depends, can also affect tigers.

The fragmentation of land caused by road construction can also harm tigers in the wild, but Goodrich said Russia is doing a good job of keeping the land protected. So is Northeast China, which created a national park and prevented logging in the area where the remaining Siberian tigers are found.

"They have established a breeding population. That is important because having all species in one country can be dangerous," Goodrich said, explaining that wildlife conservation laws and national parks can be affected by political change.

Tigers in other parts of Asia face threats of poaching and habitat loss, as deforestation and human activity threaten the land where they once roamed.

"In Southeast Asia, I still consider poaching the number one threat, but they have some of the highest deforestation rates in the world," Goodrich said. "Things like oil palm and rubber, where forests are being replaced.

Goodrich said people concerned about tiger conservation can avoid using products such as palm oil and rubber that contribute to deforestation, as well as supporting wildlife charities and government efforts to stop illegal trade. wildlife.