Zarina Hashmi, also known professionally as Zarina, was an Indian-born American artist, printmaker, and sculptor. She was born on July 16, 1937, in Aligarh, India, and passed away on April 25, 2020, in London, UK, at 82. Zarina’s work was known for its minimalism, abstraction, and use of geometric forms to evoke a spiritual response from the viewer. She was associated with the Minimalist movement, which emerged in the United States in the 1960s and focused on simplicity, clarity, and reducing art to its essential elements.

Zarina’s artwork was deeply influenced by her peripatetic life, which took her from India to Pakistan, Thailand, France, and the United States. Her work often explored themes of displacement, migration, memory, and identity, reflecting her experiences as a Muslim woman living in several different countries and cultures. She was particularly interested in the concept of home and what it means to belong to a place or a community. Her work often featured maps, plans, and diagrams, which she used to represent the spaces and places that were important to her.

Zarina’s preferred medium was printmaking, which she saw as a way to create multiples and reach a wider audience. She worked with various techniques, including woodcut, etching, and lithography, and often incorporated text into her prints, using Urdu, Hindi, and English to express her ideas and emotions. Her prints were characterized by their spareness, precision, and elegance, and often featured abstract geometric shapes, lines, and patterns.

One of Zarina’s most famous works is the portfolio “Home is a Foreign Place” (1999), which consists of 36 woodcut chine collé prints with Urdu text printed on paper and mounted on paper. The portfolio explores the theme of home and the feeling of displacement that comes with living in a foreign place. The prints feature abstract geometric shapes and lines, which are arranged to suggest maps or plans. The Urdu text, which is written in Zarina’s own handwriting, adds a personal and emotional dimension to the work, expressing the artist’s own feelings of longing and nostalgia.

Zarina’s work has been exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Hammer