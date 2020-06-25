What it was like to work with Anthony Bourdain in Thailand

(CNN) – When the CNN "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" team contacted me in February 2014 for help with an upcoming filming in Thailand, of course, I agreed without hesitation.

No gastronomic celebrity was more beloved than Anthony Bourdain at the time, and his posthumous fame and recognition have only grown since. In an era where chefs are the new rockstars, he was Johnny Cash, keeping it raw and real.

While downplaying his history in professional kitchens, including the Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan, he liked to describe himself as a failed chef and openly talked about substance abuse in the past. He harshly criticized over-the-top TV chefs and the cult of Michelin, using his influence rather than praising the street vendors and cooks who feed most of the world.

For 17 years, through four television series ("A Cook & # 39; s Tour", "Without Reservations", "The Layover" and "Parts Unknown"), and in more than 50 countries, Tony let us accompany him while I knew people from all walks of life. life and explored their food traditions, no matter how strange they may seem to the domestic audience. In fact, the stranger it was, the better, but always in a local context rather than as a critical and critical observer.

And it wasn't just about food. His zig-zag path around the world was riddled with rough jewels of philosophy.

"The more I travel," he said, "the less I know."

Watch Anthony Bourdain eat brains and blood in Thailand on his "Parts Unknown" show.

I was contacted by Tony's producer Tom Vitale, who spent most of his career working alongside him. Tony liked working with the authors of the Lonely Planet guides, Vitale said by way of introduction, because they knew the terrain and were used to tight travel times.

In a series of emails, Vitale laid out his plans for filming in Chiang Mai and asked me for advice on places and activities. At the time, the hit series was in its third season.

It was not Tony's first visit to the Thai chamber. In 2003, "A Cook & # 39; s Tour" added Bangkok to a filming in Singapore during a long-haul flight in the Thai capital. Bangkok was shown again in the fifth season of "No Reservations" (2008), when Tony was more immersed in street food.

"Why would someone eat in a restaurant when they could eat like this?" he exclaims as he sits on the wooden steps at Thailand's Amphawa floating market, pulling shrimp cakes out of a paper plate.

So Tony and the crew were no stranger to Thailand when they approached me to film "Unknown Pieces" in Chiang Mai. Producer Vitale said they needed spectacular locations where they could film rice crops, monks receiving alms at sunrise, and landscapes along the Ping River, the main waterway in Chiang Mai.

After I sent Vitale a list of possible locations, he came back with another request.

Referring to my book "Thai Sacred Tattoos", he asked me if I could arrange to get Tony tattooed with a magical Thai tattoo, sak yan, somewhere in Chiang Mai. I suggested a relatively little-known teacher (at the time) named Ajahn Nen, whom I had first met as a monk at Wat Si Munruang, in nearby Saraphi.

Andy Ricker, chef-owner of the Pok Pok Thai restaurant, took Anthony Bourdain to his favorite restaurants in Chiang Mai during filming. Zero point zero

Now a layman with his own consecrated sak yan shrine, not far from his former monastery, Ajahn Nen said he would be happy to receive the team, so we agreed on a date and time.

At this point, the production team had invited Andy Ricker, chef-owner of the famous northern Thai restaurant, Pok Pok, to take Tony to his favorite restaurants in and around Chiang Mai. Andy and I have known each other for years, and we exchanged excited emails about the upcoming filming in Chiang Mai.

Karaoke Cowboy

After recommending places and agreeing to help during the tattoo session, it seemed like my responsibilities were fulfilled. Vitale then re-sent an email, saying Tony wondered if he could appear as a karaoke singer in one scene.

Just two days in advance, I was asked to compose a song to drink in Thai that I could sing to Tony at a karaoke in Chiang Mai. Using an existing song could create licensing problems, he said. I agreed to give it a try, imagine how nervous I was about singing in Thai on camera, let alone having to write the song myself, and Vitale replied, "Wonderful! Do you have a white linen suit? I'm going for a little movie." black with the scene. A changing background like in this scene from & # 39; City of Ghosts & # 39; ".

The YouTube link he sent was a clip from the 2002 post-war Cambodia thriller, featuring actor James Caan singing the Khmer chestnut "Bong Srolanh Srolanh Tae Oun" at a seedy Cambodian singer's club.

Later Tony told me that he and Vitale cooked the Chiang Mai karaoke scene as a cunning tribute to one of their favorite movies. Several other episodes of "Parts Unknown" contain similar cinematic Easter eggs, although they can be difficult to detect.

So now I had to sing; I had to write the song; and I had to imitate a world famous actor. Nothing like a little pressure to make the juices flow.

The producers recorded a cheesy karaoke-instrumental backing track in New York. That music was sent to me just a few hours before I met Tony and Andy at a rustic karaoke place in the middle of nowhere.

Just to make it a little more challenging for me, I composed the Northern Thai dialect lyrics as I knew most karaoke clients would be northerners.

On the day of filming, I met Tony and Andy at the little bamboo and straw karaoke place they had found outside of town just as the sun was setting. While the crew was busy turning on lights and reconnecting the karaoke machine, a massive standing jukebox with crazy reverb and ceiling-shaking bass frequencies, Tony invited me over for a pre-camera drink at a table in the corner. .

Andy had brought some bottles of Lao Khao, illegal rice liquor that filled an evil uppercut. Off camera, Tony was as charismatic and handsome as he looks on camera, but with the volume turned down a notch or two.

He expressed admiration for my work at Lonely Planet, and the three of us exchanged road stories and travel trivia as first-time travelers do. The setup took a long time, and we polished a bottle or two of lao khao – straight, no tracker, and savoring tastier with each glass.

"By taking five, I no longer had to pretend I was drunk," says the author of his moment in the limelight of karaoke. Screenshot / Unknown parts

I could have hit things a little harder than I normally would, to "put myself in character" as a drunk karaoke singer, but really to deal with stage fright. I had been playing and singing in pub rock bands since I was 15, but I never dreamed of being pushed into a virtual international arena like this.

Finally, the crew said it was time to wind the tape, so I put on the white linen jacket I had borrowed from a friend and moved to another table where I was to sit alone and drink Lao Khao until I was called in to sing. Just before the cameras rolled, Vitale ran up to me wearing a thick red scarf to throw me around my neck, completing the outfit James Caan had worn in "Ghost Town."

As I recall, we did about 20 takes of the karaoke scene. By taking five, I no longer had to pretend I was drunk. The country's Thai clientele sitting at the other tables had no idea who these maddening farangs (foreigners) had invaded their hidden karaoke cabin. At first shocked to see a tall white man singing (kind of wrong, but that was part of the act) in northern Thailand, they soon loved it, and didn't seem to mind sitting down to the same song.

In the finished episode, released in June 2014, Tony offers classic Bourdain lines while I'm singing.

"This guy is pretty good!", Followed by a short voiceover a few moments later: "That could be me someday, I'm thinking. Things are going a little wrong, I get off the rails, this would be too attractive. " I can see myself singing happy birthday in German to tourists in a hotel bar in Jakarta or Bangkok. "

Joe Cummings, left front, has dinner with Pok Pok chef / owner Andy Ricker, Anthony Bourdain and author Austin Bush. Joe Cummings

After the scene ended, there were more Lao Khao at an outdoor table with Tony, Andy, and Austin Bush (my successor from Lonely Planet Thailand, who came for the session), and some tall bottles of Thai beer as well.

I think of those moments when I heard another voiceover that Tony added to the karaoke scene: "This may surprise you, but I am not an alcoholic. I never drink at home. There is no beer in my fridge. If I don't I'm working, I'm not hanging out in bars. But if I was an alcoholic and I stayed in bars, I would stay here. "

Diamond armor protection

For the tattoo scene, I took the team to the samnak sak yan of Ajahn Nen, a special shrine dedicated to inking traditional Thai tattoos. While the cameras and sound were arranged, Tony and I sat cross-legged in front of the tattoo master as he helped them craft an appropriate sacred design.

Tony, whose arms and torso by that time were already showing a lot of ink, said he was open to absolutely anything. Explaining that Thai tattoos work similarly to medical prescriptions, in that they are administered to remedy a problem, I asked Tony if there was anything missing from his life. He shrugged and said, "Joe, I have more than I've ever wanted. And something else."

I translated for Ajahn Nen, who pondered this for a minute and then asked Tony, "Do you have enemies?" Tony looked at the teacher with a solemn glance and then looked at me. "I make."

Joe Cummings took Bourdain to get a sacred sak yan tattoo. Joe Cummings

After a quick discussion, Ajahn Nen and I decided that the right magic design for Tony would be Diamond Armor (Kraw Phet), a rectangular array of diamond shapes and letter sigils that provide protection against enemies. The reflective tattoo defense is so powerful that it is believed that any damage your enemies wish to inflict against you will instead attack them.

Where to place the design was the next decision. Here again, Tony was happy to bring the needle to any part of his body. I pointed to a blank space on his right inner forearm, and the teacher nodded, so that's where he pointed.

After Tony offered the master a ceremonial plate with a white flower, three incense sticks, two candles, a pack of cigarettes, and some Thai coin, Ajahn Nen began planting the ink on the delicate skin of the doll and the Tony's forearm using sharp forked steel. needle attached to a thin steel shaft.

Once the design was complete, the master chanted a series of mantras and sprayed holy water, using a reed beater, on his head and shoulders to enhance the tattoo. At all times, Tony's face showed no sign of pain, until it was time to stand up.

Bourdain says his "previous life just isn't right" after trying a sour soup with buffalo tendon, enriched with bile.

His knees were so locked after 45 minutes of sitting on the floor that it took three of us to help him to his feet.

I had dinner with Tony and Andy another night during filming, but without the cameras. The "real Tony", if that's what I saw, was much more relaxed, soft-spoken, and introspective than the sarcastic New Yorker everyone sees on screen.

Escape

When I heard the news that Tony had died on June 8, 2018, I was devastated. I can hardly believe he is gone. He was such an important pioneer for food and travel media, and a role model for many of us writers, not to mention cooks, restaurant staff, and life lovers everywhere.

I recently went back to watch the Bhutan episode of "Parts Unknown," which aired as the last segment of season 11, after Tony passed away. The show follows Bourdain and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky as they eat with traditional yak herders in the Himalayas and visit the monastery of the mythical & # 39; divine madman & # 39 ;, a 15th century Buddhist monk named Drukpa Kunley who preached enlightenment to through sex without inhibitions.

In Thimphu, the nation's capital, they share a traditional meal prepared by Kesang Choden, owner of the Folk Heritage restaurant. The scene lovingly captures the unique colors, textures, and cooking methods, but Tony is not seen until dinner begins.

Bourdain and Aronofsky enjoy Bhutanese cuisine with the locals. Watch parties on unknown Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on CNN.

On a whim, the other day I asked a Bhutanese friend if I could get in touch with Choden. They gave me a phone number, and after a few tries, someone finally answered. I'd already seen Choden's cherubic face in Parts Unknown, so it was easy to imagine as we talked about his cooking experience for Tony and his team.

"The camera people were here almost all day while we cooked," he said. "They asked me to do everything in a very traditional way, the way we Bhutanese eat, not the way we usually cook for tourists."

"Mr. Bourdain arrived when the dishes were ready. I was impressed with how he tried each dish without reluctance, even the fried yak skin. He appreciated everything we did for him and said it was & # 39; very original & # 39 ;. We put a lot of chilies in the food, because that's how we eat. He ate them all. "

Since the episode aired in June 2018, Choden says his Folk Heritage restaurant has received a steady stream of visitors asking to eat what Tony ate.

Temple bells, forested valleys, and snow-capped peaks fill the background of the episode. Tony points out the complete absence of Starbucks and KFC. There are several verbal and visual references that express how climate change is affecting even one of the most remote places on Earth.

Towards the end of the Bhutan show, when he and Aronofsky are placing small terracotta votive stupas in sheltered crevices in an isolated cliff, Tony says, rather tired: "I know, it's beautiful. I'm glad it wasn't f ** ked so far around the world. "