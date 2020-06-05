What It Was Really About

On the surface, Starship troopers is a cult classic science fiction action movie about soldiers killing space bugs, but its secret meaning is much more than that. The film is not only a harsh criticism of the United States, but it also has a lot to say about society, propaganda, and the government. All in all, it is an action movie with an agenda behind it.

When Starship troopers Launched in 1997, critics gave it mostly negative reviews, which was due, in part, to the film's gratuitous violence and wooden acting. However, it has since become a cult classic, and even critics now look Starship troopers more favorably, calling it one of the top 100 movies of the 1990s. This is because people have discovered what director Paul Verhoeven was trying to tell the public, masking a dystopian future, a warning, really, like a meaningless action movie.

The original story for Starship troopers came from a script called Insect hunting at outpost nine which was later adapted to work with the characters in Robert A. Heinlein's classic 1959 science fiction novel, Starship troopers. For this reason, the movie is quite different from the book. For starters, Heinlein's novel has been accused of promoting fascism and military rule, while the film, while perhaps not obvious to all who have seen it, has a very different message.

Starship Troopers has been misunderstood over the years

Upon its launch, Starship troopers it was dismissed as an action movie with little need for further analysis. It mainly appealed to teens who just wanted to see as much blood and guts as possible. Due to this, and perhaps other factors as well, he made just $ 121 million worldwide against his $ 105 million budget. Although the acting is corny, the whole concept of the film is supposed to be like this. It is bombastic, larger than life. It is a military satire film that discusses the themes of nationalism and xenophobia. It is not a film that glorifies violence, but one that condemns it, although this idea has been widely misunderstood.

Like Verhoeven's previous movies, like RobocopHe is making a statement about authoritarianism. Starship troopers it is satire and well aware of its message against militarism and right-wing fascism. Although many scenes in the movie seem to glorify violence, they only do so because they were designed to condemn it. Actually, Starship troopers It's fun, a dark comedy that shows the dangers of a violent mindset. The fact that critics have been unable to identify this aspect of the story over the years is a testament to how well it works. When taken to the letter, Starship troopers It is a tasteless space game, but look a little deeper and it is much more.

Starship Troopers was a reflection of society and growing fascism

In a 2014 interview with The Adam Carolla ShowMichael IronsideScanners), who played a militant officer in Starship troopershe said he asked Verhoeven why he was doing a "right-wing fascist movie?"To that Verhoeven said,"If I tell the world that a right-wing fascist way of doing things doesn't work, no one will listen to me. So I'm going to make a perfect fascist world: everyone is beautiful, everything is brilliant, everything has great weapons and elegant ships, but it's only good for killing bugs!"

It is unfortunate that statements like this did not circulate more widely in the 1990s. If they had, it is possible Starship troopers it would have been taken more seriously. The propaganda film that opens the film sets the pace and mood for what is to come. In it, the violence is celebrated with images adapted directly from Nazi propaganda films, especially one scene in particular that shows an eerily similar demonstration to those held for the Reich Labor Service in Nazi Germany. It is an ad that encourages young people to enroll in the mobile infantry, to sacrifice their lives for the sake of violence. This exaggerated and overly optimistic attitude extends to the film's "real world", which is reflected in his cheesy acting and the attitudes of young cadets as they rise through the ranks of the future United States Army.

The fact that Verhoeven chose to use Starship troopers As a way of portraying this message it is not surprising. After all, he grew up in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands, so he had first-hand experience with authoritarianism, militarism, and growing fascism. He took the Heinlein material and turned it over his head, satirizing these concepts. Instead of making a pointless action movie about soldiers killing space bugs, which glorifies violence and promotes military ideas, he made a movie that condemns them, from the inside out. Showing these concepts from the eyes of those who participated in it, Starship Troopers approaches the point of view of the "enemy". Starship troopers it is a reflection of society and growing fascism: the only problem is that not everyone understands this fact.

Nazi uniforms and images were used to illustrate the future of the United States. USA

In Starship troopersNazi uniforms and images are used to illustrate the future of the United States, which was done as a way to highlight possible problems facing society and where the United States is headed. Verhoeven sees the possible evolution of capitalism in a culture of violence and military rule. At one point in the film, a propaganda statement is used that says it all: "Violence is the supreme authority!"

Much of the images in the film are also reminiscent of Nazi Germany. As mentioned above Verhoeven took Starship troopers& # 39; first scene, an announcement by the Mobile Infantry, shot by shot by Leni Riefenstahl & # 39; s Triumph of the will (1935) In addition, the military uniforms are inspired by those worn by the Nazis, especially the insignia of field rank officers (worn by the Rico and Dizzy characters in the film, among others). Some of the uniforms are also similar to Mussolini's Blackshirts.

In addition to Gestapo-like uniforms, the entire world portrayed in Starship troopers it is full of Nazi images. The architecture seen is inspired by Albert Speer, who was one of Hitler's close allies. And what is more, Starship troopersThe cast could be out of an Aryan propaganda production. They are perfectly flaky, young and unknown actors (at the time). Verhoeven wanted to play around with Nazi images as much as possible and it's all throughout the film, painting the image of a future America with a military structure and a social focus on violence.

Did Starship Troopers successfully explain its true meaning?

Removing the weapons, the violence, the sex and the guts of flying insects, Starship troopers It clearly condemns fascism and military rule. However, does this reach viewers? One of the big problems with Starship troopers is that it attracts a younger, action-oriented audience that may not be seeking deeper meaning. Because of this, he was criticized by critics and tried for his bad acting and gratuitous violence, when that is the goal of the film. Over the years, however, it has come to be appreciated for the satire that it is.

Starship troopers He plays with fascism and military imagery to point out certain aspects of American society. In many ways it is too well done, dazzling audiences and critics alike. It is meant to unseat the public, and is even designed to be misunderstood, to some degree. However, seeing the United States fall into fascism, Verhoeven has clearly stated what he set out to do, making a film that is highly critical of the war and the militant government. Starship troopers It may, in fact, be one of the best anti-fascist movies of all time.

