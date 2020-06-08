What it's like to be a black police officer, navigating two turbulent worlds

The New Jersey officer and a partner were patrolling the streets of East Orange when a black woman and daughter accidentally stopped in front of their police cruiser.

The other officer, who was white, rolled down the window.

"What the hell are you doing, efin & # 39; ns?"Davis remembered him saying, while censoring the racial slur.

Davis, who is black, is now withdrawn from the force. But that moment, 30 years ago, was just one of the many times he realized how some of his white colleagues viewed their community.

"The 'few bad apples' theory is a theory that I think is postulated by my colleagues and politicians to minimize the impact of this racism that is embedded in police culture," Davis said.

As the nation erupts in protests over the death of George Floyd and the biggest problem of police brutality, African American police officers find themselves navigating two worlds that are often at odds, and sometimes even at war, including: black and black. the blue.

They are aware of the deep division.

The chasm between police and communities of color has always been deep, and is deepening.

Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men, according to a recent study. Black women are approximately 1.4 times more likely to be killed by the police than white women.

And yet, only 27% of white officers think African-American deaths in police encounters are a sign of a larger problem, according to a Pew poll. (57% of black officers think so).

Police brutality against blacks, Davis says, has no become police culture; always has state Police culture. Now, only more is being filmed.

He acknowledges that not all cops are bad. But, he says, put two rotten apples in a good bag, when you "check them next week, you'll see that you have worms in all the apples."

They have come to accept it

It is this world that black officers must tread on: a delicate balance of reconciliation of loyalty and identity.

Retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant Cheryl Dorsey knows this very well.

She was working as a patrol officer during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which began after four white officers were acquitted of the beating of a black man named Rodney King.

As a police officer during those protests, Dorsey received many names. But she didn't take it personally because "they don't know Cheryl. They just know the uniform," he said.

"I have never been ripped apart. I can be a black woman and a police officer and do my job professionally while training, relying on my training and tactics so that I am not aggressive when unnecessary," says Dorsey, who wrote an autobiography titled " Black and Blue, The Creation of a Social Advocate. "

Davis knows it too.

He has been called "pig" among other names in the protests, but he had to understand that "it is not you they are personally attacking. They are attacking the symbol that you represent."

They know where their loyalties are

In the 1990s, Dorsey sat in court, testifying against an alleged criminal. But this suspect was not a civilian. Dorsey was testifying against one of her own brothers in blue.

A white officer was charged with shooting and killing a black tow truck driver who did not stop at his command.

Dorsey says she knew the risks of speaking out against another officer. As in the military, the camaraderie and kinship among officers is strong.

But one way to repair this split between police and minorities is to resist abuse, Dorsey says.

"You have to make a decision about who you want to be when you're out there in that uniform as a black cop," she says. "And it was clear to me who he was from day one."

They know a change is needed

Another way is to change perception by changing reality. If people in the community see the police as the enemy, the police must show them otherwise, Davis says.

He started with himself training black policemen against police brutality in 1991. Being on both sides, he was an advocate for police reform and proved to his black community that he was one of them.

In 1995 Davis was invited to Paterson, New Jersey after a 16-year-old black teenager was killed by a police officer. The city was on the edge.

"I promised them that when I found myself among them, I would come unarmed. There were times when I was extremely tense on the streets and they threatened to kill a black police officer. However, I offered to be there, to be with them." Davis says.

"When you take an oath to protect and serve people, those are the risks you take."

Some things are changing

This does not mean that things are not changing. Sergeant Rashun Drayton and Captain Sonia Pruitt are proof.

Drayton was the only black officer in the Santa Barbara Police Department when he began his career more than 20 years ago. Now, he says, his department has employees of multiple races.

Pruitt, who is also president of the National Association of Black Police, was the first black woman to be named captain of the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

Still, police forces are generally whiter than the communities they serve.

"When you see a 90% white police force patrol a neighborhood that is 100% black and they don't really know the people in the neighborhood, I don't know how that can be effective," says Drayton.

He says his department tries to meet regularly with community groups to talk about their experiences and how the police can best serve them.

A standard police policy will help, they say.

Diversifying a police force and building trust with the community can take years. What should happen now is to standardize police policy across the country, they say.

"There should be a completely consistent use of force policy across the country so there is no question about whether an officer used excessive force," says Pruitt.

"There should also be a national database to track officers they have accused of misconduct … so that they are not allowed to be hired anywhere else in the country."

Davis became a police officer to finance his musical career as a percussionist.

Dorsey became a police officer because she was a single mother who needed a "well-paying job with great benefits."

Pruitt became a police officer because he wanted to "break free from a desk."

Drayton didn't even want to join the force, but he was drafted into the nightclub where he worked.

But when they did, their duty went beyond the police motto of "protect and serve." They had to push for change from within.

Because, they say, when you are black, the color of your skin carries a responsibility that goes beyond the color of your uniform.