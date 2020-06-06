What it's like to be a New York police black sergeant in New York

Sergeant Edmund Small, 46, is a New York Police veteran and a member of the executive board of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. Appointed to the New York Police Department in 1997, he was promoted to sergeant in 2005. He is currently assigned to the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn, the notorious station where policemen sexually assaulted Haitian immigrant Abner Louima in 1997. Small tells The Post Dean Balsamini his story of what it is like to be black and blue amidst national fury after the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

When I was 5 years old, I saw a woman being beaten by two men with a box spring and an African American police officer made the arrest. This is the reason why I became a police officer. From that day forward, I have had a passion for helping others. Shirley Chisholm once said, "Service is the rent you pay for the room on this earth." What better service is there to help others?

I was born and raised in Brooklyn, the son of Jamaican immigrants. I'm a 22-year-old New York Police Veterinarian and I face the challenges of being an African American police officer every day. It is like a balancing act. People see it more as part of the problem than as part of the solution. Because I am in my uniform, people's prejudices make them forget that I am also a black man who also feels the effects of racism. Being a black man in America comes with your struggles, struggles that I'm not exempt from just because I'm a police officer.

I have faced racism at work … even from other officers. The NYPD is a microcosm of our society, so of course racism exists within it. I remember the experience of requesting to be transferred to the elite Port Unit. An executive told me that I would not like Harbor because it "involved swimming" and refused to sign my transfer. I think he was using his implicit bias on what he thought was true of blacks and swimming to deny me a chance. An African-American chief intervened, and they finally transferred me.

In the 175 years of New York police, the department has had only two African-American police commissioners, two patrol chiefs, and, recently, only one chief detective. In my two decades with the NYPD, I have witnessed slow progress in diversification, not only from the base, but also from NYPD executive staff. There has been a positive change, it has only been slow.

When I saw the video of Mr. Floyd's death, it made me sick to see a man die at the hands of a police officer. I have patrolled some of the toughest streets in Brooklyn and have never knelt on a person's neck for compliance. As for the New York police response to protests, as a law enforcement professional, I support the right of people to protest, and I believe that the New York police have taken appropriate action against looters.

The biggest mistake the public and the media have is that the "good police" say nothing about the "bad police." Or that when situations like this occur, all the police agree with the officer who did the wrongful act. The fact is, the genesis of most internal investigations are of "good cops" who report "bad cops" to the Office of Internal Affairs.

I believe that this will result in reasonable police reforms. Like other professions, there must be a national standard for the police. Police departments from New York to Los Angeles should have the same standards. For example, the New York Police Department has banned arrests of suffocation, pig ties / positional suffocation. These reforms will help reduce situations like the one that led to Mr. Floyd's death.

On the other hand, I don't think the move to dismantle police departments or emergency services is productive, as it will ultimately further harm black and brown communities.

As an African American police officer, I realize that I can be a bridge between minority communities and the police. We are here to help and inspire you to one day join the force.

It is important that the younger generation of black and brown children realize that all the police are not bad, just as I did sitting on the ladder as a child in eastern New York all those years.