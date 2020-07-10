What it's like to vacation in Florida now

Clearwater Beach and Key West, Florida (CNN) – Florida, as usual, has been in the headlines, as coronavirus cases across the state are increasing as furiously as the summer heat. But even in times of a pandemic, you still can't put such a diverse state in a box.

On July 4, there were 11,458 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, a new one-day high for the state. Steps toward reopening are being taken backward and public health officials are sounding alarm bells about mounting pressure on health care systems.

But during recent consecutive weekend trips with my family (our first vacation since this all started) from my home in Tampa to nearby Clearwater Beach and south to the Florida Keys, I discovered that travelers were out and making the most of the state of the sun it offers. As expected, their coronavirus precautions varied widely, much like the mosaic that defined the pandemic response both nationally and statewide.

I left, masked with enough hand sanitizer to disinfect an elephant, to talk to as many travelers as possible about how their vacation was going. And to see if I could also enjoy mine.

Clearwater Beach and murky compliance

Aboard a boat tour of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, masks and spacing were the norm. Terry ward

At the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where visitors must reserve slots in advance to maintain social distance, we head out into the open water aboard one of the aquarium boat tours to the Gulf of Mexico.

Everything was extremely well organized, with hand sanitizer stations everywhere and the boats operating at medium capacity. Recorded areas on board indicated where you should stay with your group during the hour-long cruises to maintain proper distance.

However, the Florida heat, which hit the 90s before noon, was a force that no one could count on.

"I'm from New Jersey and have been wearing this since March," said a woman whose Lily Pulitzer gown matched her daughter's to the captain, pulling her mask willingly. "But this is a whole new level."

No masks were required once aboard the open-air pontoon, but almost all guests kept them on during the tour. And our facial covers did nothing to dampen the excitement later when a herd of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins passed under the boat.

Approximately a mile west on the dusty sands of Clearwater Beach, where signs remind visitors to stay six feet away and a trolley tent showed a notice to wear masks on board – not everyone seemed to be getting the message .

At the oceanfront pool at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach hotel, things seemed almost like spring break, with crowds of unmasked guests, mostly in their 20s and 30s, pushing each other very close when a woman pushed a baby around. of the fray on a flamingo float.

I could already imagine a photo of a scene like this from Florida going viral and shrinking at the idea. You couldn't pay me to get into the water with so many people so close. But the beach hardly seemed less crowded on what was a typically busy summer Sunday, so I sat down to lunch at a table by the pool.

The pool at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach hotel was too crowded for the author's comfort level. Terry ward

While devouring a plate of crispy lemon wings with my family, I was amazed at how "normal" everything seemed (although the servers were masked, most of the guests were not).

The hotel had all the current precautions that have become standard these days: plastic partitions at check-in, staff with masks, hand sanitizing stations at every turn, and ubiquitous signs that encourage social estrangement.

However, that day's implementation of the new county guidelines was far from perfect. A 28-year-old tourist visiting Virginia was not wearing a mask inside the hotel, where a sign made it clear that it was the law.

"It is the United States, the land of freedom, and no one can compel anyone to wear a mask," said the young woman, who did not want her name published. "If people don't want to get on the elevator with me, that's fine. I'm very open-minded, but I shouldn't be forced to wear a mask."

A middle-aged man from Chicago, smoking a cigar in front of the hotel, said he was not concerned about being in a crowded pool during the pandemic. "It's just a flu," he said, and also declined to give his name.

His wife, who smokes a cigarette nearby, is a nurse in Chicago and said she was "worried" seeing so many people without masks, then she went to have a beer and go back to the pool.

Once again, I envisioned a viral photo of a crowded group in times of coronavirus and global tsk-tsking of misbehavior in Florida. In fairness, it should be noted that most of the parties I encountered were from out of state.

Clearwater Beach social distancing signage reminds people to stay six feet away. Terry ward

Mixed feelings in Islamorada

The brazen attitudes I encountered from many tourists in Clearwater were countered a week later by apparently stricter protocols and attitudes in the Florida Keys over the weekend of July 4.

The archipelago linked by 42 bridges southwest of Miami experienced one of the strictest closings in the state on March 22, when the only entry and exit path was closed to visitors.

Since its reopening on June 1, the Florida Keys have enacted strict guidelines on the use of facial liners in all roofed public places (including tiki bars) and outdoors, when social distancing is not possible. (Police have detained people while walking down Duval Street for not wearing a mask.)

In a place where half the workforce is employed in tourism-related jobs, the impact of the coronavirus has affected almost everyone.

"It was very, very empty in the Florida Keys during those (closing) months," said Andy Newman, director of media relations for the Florida Keys and Key West Tourism Council. "But those of us in the tourism industry understood the situation. The good thing is that we were able to maintain a relatively low infection rate."

However, like the rest of Florida, infections are now increasing in the Keys as well.

As we drove around the islands, I felt quite safe to stop for the masked workers' tacos al pastor in the Tacos Jalisco food truck in Key Largo. The banners and signs that lined the road reminded visitors to cover their faces inside all companies and practice social distancing.

Alex Adler, captain of a fishing boat, says Florida's surge in virus cases is "stressful." Terry ward

The parking lot at Robbie & # 39; s, a popular marina in Islamorada where you pay $ 4 for a bucket of fish to hand feed with a huge shad, was crowded. So we went back to Bud n & # 39; Mary & # 39; s Marina, where fishermen are generally happy to give him pieces of their catch and he can feed the shad for free, no crowds.

There, on the docks, Alex Adler, 62, the captain of the charter fishing charter Kalex was filleting a fresh mahi and caught on a trip to the Gulf Stream (23 miles away) with guests from Michigan.

"It's certainly stressful," Adler said of the increase in the virus in the state, adding that his business had been working well since the reopening of the Keys. "There are so many uncertainties. For the most part, people are very cautious, with masks when they are at close range. "

"But you never know. You could be pumping gas, passing someone a chicken wing, someone could sneeze …" he stopped.

"We have to feed our families, but we are going to have a different business here," he said. "Companies are going to have cancellations, we are going to have families that contract the virus. It is an uncomfortable time for many people."

"Tourism is generally a very positive thing for us, but right now the sentiment around it is neutral," added her daughter, Allie Adler, 17. "Half of the people want the roads to be closed again and the other half with small businesses and family businesses want to stay open. There are many mixed feelings."

A socially distanced dive in Marathon

For many, open water is a source of stress relief from the coronavirus. Terry ward

The feeling I found on July 4 was freedom, of the outdoors, socially estranged variety, on a diving expedition with my two young nieces aboard a boat with Captain Hook's dive shop at Marathon.

When it was time to enter the water, we traded our face masks for diving masks and descended to the shallow reef, where we saw nurse sharks and a hawksbill turtle chewing on a sponge.

Markers placed on a rope hanging from the boat showed divers and divers where to hold on and maintain social distance in the water as they waited to get back on board.

Monica Wilson and Caden Carter, 23-year-old divers from Melbourne, Florida, told me they had considered canceling their annual trip to the Keys, with the increase in cases of the virus. But after consulting with Captain Hook and other operators about security measures (and landing a good deal in a beachfront condo where they could cook on their own), they decided to go down.

"I am pleasantly surprised at how well they are handling it here," Wilson said, noting that masks are worn in most places and good social distancing. Where the couple lives in Brevard County near Cocoa Beach, he said, far fewer people wore masks. "Down here it seems like people are following the rules."

Nearby, at the luxurious Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, a Miami couple, Margina, 34, and Danny, 35, who did not give their last names, were relaxing in luxurious armchairs with water views, well away from the hotel . various pools and other guests.

The Isla Bella luxury resort in Marathon has modified room service and taken other precautions to minimize contact. Terry ward

Margina said they were celebrating their first wedding anniversary and feared that if they didn't get out of town now, they might lose the opportunity later if things crash again.

"We walked to our room, we took the stairs instead of the elevator and we never met anyone else here," he said of the 24-acre complex with 199 oceanfront rooms that cost up to $ 1,250 a night over the holiday weekend. .

But for Parisian Julien Lee, 38, another Miami-based resort guest, he lacks amenities like housekeeping and full-room service (modified on Isla Bella, as well as many other hotels to minimize contact from the staff with guests) were a pain.

"I feel good, I feel safe, but it's just a boring vacation because there are no services," he said. "There is nothing to do. You are just buying a roof for the night and nothing else."

Key West like you've never seen it

Sloppy Joe & # 39; s, rarely closed since it opened in the 1930s, is closed in Key West. Terry ward

About 45 miles southwest, at the end of the US 1 highway in Key West, it was easy to find a roof for the night, with "Vacant" signs sprouting like weeds in front of guest houses and hotels.

Duval Street was a ghost town, with all bars in Florida closed indefinitely since June 26 by state mandate. Many of the tourist shops and restaurants were also closed.

For a city where boating is as much a part of life as getting out on the water, it was shocking to see Key West as sober.

The yellow caution tape stretched across the closed entrance to The Bull & Whistle Bar. And Sloppy Joe's, which opened in 1933 the day the Ban was repealed and has barely closed a day since then, closed with force.

The doors of the Sunshine Apparel store were open, and some tourists observed facial masks stamped with "I Survived Coronavirus 2020" and T-shirts that read "Dr. Fauci is my house boy." One block away, the Red Garter Saloon strip bar had an apology sign that read, "Sorry, we're dressed until further notice."

During the weekend of July 4, access was easy to the Southernmost Point photo shoot, which was generally crowded. Terry ward

On a line that generally extends far down the block, only three people were ahead of me at the southernmost point of the buoy that marks 90 miles to Cuba.

That's where I met Janette Pérez, 54, of Fort Lauderdale, an outgoing brunette wearing an American flag mask and a pink tank top that said, "My blood type is rum."

"The reason I feel safe is because there are not many people here at the moment," she told me. "However, if it were as full as it usually is here, I wouldn't feel comfortable."

Perez was the last in a long line of tourists I spoke to on vacation in Florida who really were like a microcosm of the nation itself: people who were just trying to enjoy their summers to the best of their ability, interpreting the information they had so individual. and, most of the time, following the rules when there were rules to follow.

As dusk approached, I took my family to the evening sunset pilgrimage spot in Mallory Square that generally attracts thousands of tourists.

The boardwalk was lined with people dangling from their feet above the water waiting for the sunset, even as the plaza itself was empty of its usual cast of wacky street performers as an added precaution for the festive weekend (although they are now back in action).

Mallory Square was packed with sunset watchers over the holiday weekend, but the rest of the area was unusually quiet. Terry ward

Next door, at the Sunset Pier Bar, almost all the colorful wooden tables were taken and a band played a soft tune. The signs reminded guests to wear face masks if they got up from their tables.

Nothing was normal, but that didn't make it bad.

I was with my family and the sunset was putting on a suitably peaceful show near the horizon.

Revelers aboard a Fury sunset cruise left the catamaran. Drinks, included in the ticket price, continue to flow on board.

My husband and I sat down for the mahi mahi ceviche and the Key West pink shrimp at an outdoor table overlooking the Hot Tin Roof. The kids even gave us a break by getting caught up in "Paw Patrol" on the tablet.

And I remembered what Sam Kelly, an Arizona transplant that sells sunset cruises and jet ski tours from an outdoor stall on Duval Street, told me earlier in the day.

"We miss the tourists. We miss the people. We miss the atmosphere," he said. "People are doing their best, but it's weird."