What it's like to visit a country that doesn't exist

(CNN) – They have their own governments, passports, citizens and even foreign currency in some cases.

But for several complicated reasons, a number of countries around the world do not officially exist, some are even off the maps.

That did not stop Guilherme Canever trying to visit them. The Brazilian author traveled to 16 unrecognized nations between 2009 and 2014 and recounts his experiences in his latest book "Unrecognized Nations: Travel to Countries That Don't Exist," which was released this month.

Although the definition of a country is open to interpretation, to be considered as such under international law, a territory must have a permanent population, a defined territory and border controls, the ability to govern independently and relations with other countries.

The final obstacle is gaining recognition as a state by the United Nations, which comes with a number of benefits, such as having more access to economic networks.

Those who are not recognized by the UN are not formally recognized as countries, even if they are recognized by other nations, and as a result they may face many struggles.

He was never fascinated by the disputed countries after visiting Somaliland, an aspiring country located in the Horn of Africa that has sought Somali independence since 1991.

"I was traveling through Africa by land in 2009 and I ended up going to Somaliland," he told CNN Travel. "I was surprised when I realized that I couldn't use Somali money there. Then I began to understand that it was a nation with its own institutions, laws and currency."

"But it was not recognized by any other country. It felt like it was in a parallel universe."

Despite unilaterally declaring Somalia's independence in 1991, Somaliland has never been recognized as a sovereign nation by any other country.

Fighting for recognition

Somaliland has not been recognized as a sovereign nation by any other country. Guilherme Canever

This has made things particularly difficult for the territory, which has faced serious economic problems over the years.

"Somaliland is really alone," explains Canever. "They have struggled to survive because they have no allies."

Unemployment is high here, as are illiteracy rates, but he was extremely impressed by the resistance of its inhabitants.

"They talked about their struggles," adds Canever. "Many depend on the money sent to them by people working abroad.

"Because they are not recognized (as a country), it is very difficult to make exchanges with other countries.

"It is very difficult for them to sell something. So many people take the opportunity to work in other countries."

"It is a very difficult situation. But I can see that they are improving a lot."

In the years following his trip to Somaliland, Canever began investigating other destinations with similar problems.

After narrowing it down to 10 independent territories with limited international recognition and six autonomous regions that were previously independent or wanted to be, he began planning his extensive journey.

One of the best-known disputed countries on its hit list was Kosovo, which is located in the Balkan region in Europe.

While Somaliland has suffered from a lack of allies, Kosovo has benefited from its many supporters.

Since formally declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, with the backing of Russia, it has been recognized as an independent state by more than 100 countries, as well as by the International Olympic Committee, but UN membership status has eluded the territory .

Unlike other disputed countries, Kosovo attracts a large number of tourists, and the majority of foreign visitors come from Albania, Turkey, and Germany.

"Kosovo has the support of many rich countries and many tourists come here," says Canever.

In 2018, the number of international visitors to the partially recognized state increased by 19% compared to the previous year.

"You can see that it is developing, but there are many small problems that still have to be solved before they can become completely independent," he adds.

Division pain

Northern Cyprus is not recognized as an independent country by any country other than Turkey. Guilherme Canever

He never used Couchsurfing's global family-friendly and social media service during his trip to connect with the locals and gain a deeper understanding of what it is to be from a place where existence is questioned.

"One of the things I liked most about traveling to these (unrecognized) countries is that interactions with locals are very unique," he says.

"It doesn't seem like they are providing a service to a tourist. The tourist really becomes part of the community."

"They open their houses to you and allow you to participate in activities with them."

He believes this is due to a combination of genuine friendship and curiosity.

"If it is a place that not many tourists go to, sometimes they are curious and want to know how the rest of the world sees them."

"Most of these countries are very proud. Some people think they are better off than the outside world."

During his trip to Cyprus, which has been split since the Greek government-backed Turkish military invasion in 1974, Canever witnessed first-hand the level of pain this bitter separation has caused.

Although Turkey recognizes the area comprising the northeast part of the island as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, for the rest of the world it is the Turkish-occupied territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

"As soon as you cross the border, you can see the difference," says Canever of his trip to northern Cyprus.

"I stayed with a man who told me that his father was born in Turkey and his mother is a Turkish Cypriot.

"He was unable to cross into the southern part of the island because he is considered Turkish, not Turkish Cypriot. It was really difficult for him."

"It is very difficult for the younger generation."

Proud citizens

Canever also spent time in Tibet, the remote territory known as the "roof of the world". Guilherme Canever

Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the two disputed territories in the Caucasus, were also on their itinerary.

The first, a breakaway region of Georgia with strong ties to Russia, left a particularly strong impression on Canever.

"Abkhazia is a beautiful place," he says of the region, which borders more than 200 kilometers of Black Sea coast. "It has many beautiful monasteries.

"It is not what you would expect from a country that does not exist. Many Russians go there to the beaches during the summer."

"They have a huge tourism industry. You can buy souvenirs like fridge magnets and T-shirts."

However, the process of entering the self-proclaimed sovereign state was far from simple.

"You have to contact them by email (to obtain an entry permit) and they give you a set day for when you can enter (to obtain authorization)," he explains.

"Then, as soon as you enter the country, you have to go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to collect an official visa."

According to Canever, the people of Abkhazia did not seem particularly concerned about being recognized internationally.

"They were very, very nationalistic," he explains. "They were very excited (when they spoke about the country). They would say that since Russia supports them, they did not need recognition from Europe or the United States."

In the South Caucasus is Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as the Artsakh Republic. Like other disputed countries, Nagorno-Karabakh is at the center of a long-standing conflict between two nations. In this case, they are Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"It is easy to go to Stepanakert (the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh) from Armenia," says Canever. "It is very quiet. There are beautiful squares surrounded by flowers where people sit and have a drink.

"But the conflict line is only a few kilometers away. Sometimes there are still exchanges of fire, so there is a lot of tension."

The area is home to a number of beautiful churches and monasteries, such as the Gandzasar Monastery.

"There are also beautiful mountains and many places that you can visit safely," adds Canever.

South Ossetia, a mountainous territory between Georgia and Russia that is officially part of the former, appears to be less of a tourist attraction.

"Not many people go there," he says.

Canever also visited Transnistria, based between Moldova and Ukraine, which declared independence in 1990, a year before the fall of the Soviet Union.

Official recognition beckoning?

Western Sahara: a non-autonomous territory. Guilherme Canever

But despite having its own currency and border controls, the territory has yet to be recognized by the UN. Canever was able to access the country through Moldova.

"To travel there you have to change your money into the Transnistrian ruble," he says, explaining that he was initially skeptical about how efficient things would be here.

"Virtually all of their institutions work. I even tried to check how well they work by buying a postcard and sending it home to see if it would come, and it did.

"It was quite interesting to see that some of these places have full control of their territory."

Although South Sudan became the world's newest and most recognized country in 2011, there has been little to suggest that any of the other aspiring countries will be granted that same privilege any time soon.

While he certainly does not claim to be an expert in border disputes, Canever says that his experiences and extensive research conducted while writing the book have shown him that creating new borders and countries is not necessarily the best way to solve land problems.

"Most of these countries started as minorities that had problems and wanted to be independent," he explains.

"But as soon as they gain their independence, they become the majority, and there are still minorities on their lands that need protection.

"Drawing lines and creating new borders doesn't help if you don't have full democracy in a region."