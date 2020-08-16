what-kamala-harris-means-to-indian-americans

Akanksha Singh is a journalist based in Mumbai, India. She covers politics and social justice and has written for the BBC, The Independent and South China Morning Post, among others. Follow her on Twitter @akankshamsingh. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Kamala Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, became the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket after presumptive nominee Joe Biden announced her as his VP pick on Tuesday.

Indians around the world were quick to celebrate the news, and Harris’ meteoric rise has caused many of them to sit up, take notice and feel seen. To me, Harris is more than a woman who knows her mind, rallies behind important issues like marriage equality or immigration and grills powerful figures on the Senate floor. She’s someone to look up to. She’s also someone I can relate to when she talks with Mindy Kaling about storing spices in recycled coffee jars.

A photo of a young Harris wearing a sari, along with her comments about her late Tamil grandfather, have been widely circulated in India, and so far, the media attention she has received in the wake of the VP announcement has been overwhelmingly positive. This took me by surprise at first, since sexism often plays a prominent role in Indian media when it comes to the portrayals of female politicians and public figures. But several news outlets played on Harris’ first name with the headline “America Mein Khila Kamal” (“a lotus bloomed in America”), and an Indian politician called her VP nomination a “moment of pride for Indians.”

Having Harris in the White House would mean someone with a strong understanding of India might speak thoughtfully and critically on the Indian occupation of Kashmir, or the Indian nationalism that has marginalized the country’s 200-million-strong Muslim community, and led to a controversial citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants — issues President Trump has failed to meaningfully address.

It remains to be seen whether her position on the Democratic ticket will draw Indian Americans to vote for Biden in November. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the US electorate, making up nearly 5% of eligible voters in the US. While Indian Americans tend to vote for Democrats, President Donald Trump has made a concerted effort to court their votes.