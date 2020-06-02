What Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spent $130 Million On In Past Year

Billionaire or not, Kylie Jenner has some purchasing power. While Forbes degraded the keeping up with the Kardashians Star of her billionaire status last week, Kylie has certainly been living and spending like someone who has a billion dollars in the bank. While most of the world is quarantined and counting their sofa cushion coins, the 22-year-old is rumored to have spent more than $ 130 million this year. So what exactly did all that cash explode into?

After naming Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 and 2020, and even putting her on the cover, Forbes, on May 29, published a scorching article claiming she discovered a "network of lies" surrounding the cosmetics company of Kris Jenner's youngest daughter. In response, the lawyer for the reality and social media star demanded a retraction of the magazine and insisted that the Forbes article contained "blatant lies." Forbes further alleged that Kylie Cosmetics falsified tax returns, noting a discrepancy between the company's 2016 tax returns and those discovered by Coty.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Tensions at a & # 39; record high & # 39; between Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner in the middle of the Forbes drama

According to the Daily Mail, despite being the richest Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie's older sisters are concerned about her spending habits, which may include adding to her collection of Birkin bags, which can range from $ 40K to $ 500K each one. So where did you spend a whopping $ 130 million dollars? He bought a custom jet (costing between $ 50 and $ 70 million), a Holmby Hills complex for $ 36.5M, the vacant lot adjacent to his Hidden Hills property for $ 15M and $ 3.25M of land in Palm Springs, which plans to buy. Become a vacation home. While the makeup mogul may not be a billionaire, according to Forbes, she is estimated to be worth $ 900 million, after personally earning about $ 340 million from her company's partial sale in 2019.

The largest purchase made by Stormi's media savvy mother was a Global Express Jet, which is larger than a Learjet and is designed to fly longer distances and carry more fuel. Kylie customized the interior of the potentially $ 70 million plane to match Stormi's carnival-themed birthday colors. Beyond the tag price and customization costs, the private jet could cost roughly $ 5 million a year to maintain and is too large to take off and land at most private airports and airfields.

However, beyond the beauty industry, Kylie has become a fledgling real estate mogul, collecting property such as her new $ 36.5M Holmby Hills property. Better known as the neighborhood where the Playboy Mansion is located, the high-end area has been home to past and current celebrities. Purchased in April 2020, this 15,000-square-foot mansion, formerly owned by Miley Cyrus, has seven bedrooms, four guest houses, and a private guardhouse. In addition, Kim K.'s little sister bought the land next to her existing home in Hidden Hills. Continuing her trend to buy land and build, the founder of Lip Kit also bought land next to Kris Jenner's desert vacation home in La Quinta near Palm Springs at the luxurious and exclusive Madison Club. Finally, she also owns a Beverly Hills-based investment property with Stormi's father Travis Scott, which they bought for just over $ 13 million, not to mention other previously bought and sold properties, in which Kylie once lived and flipped , making millions in profit along the way.

To put Kylie's finances in perspective, Kim Kardashian, who possibly launched her family empire, and Kanye West's wife, is the second richest with an estimated net worth of $ 350 million. Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall are reportedly under $ 40 million each. While Kylie certainly likes to spend, whether on wallets or property, she has also donated millions of dollars to charities such as Smile Train, Nest of Love, and COVID-19 and aid organizations from Australia Wildfire. Despite the controversy surrounding her pockets and purchasing power, while the young woman Keeping up with the Kardashian It seems that Star likes to spend (and $ 900 million gives him the luxury of it), at least some of his purchases appear to be prudent investments.

Next: KUWTK: Have you had plastic surgery on Kendall Jenner's nose and face?

Source: Daily Mail

90-day fiancé: why the relationship of & # 39; Baby Girl & # 39; Lisa and Usman never went to work