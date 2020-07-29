What many Africans expect to see in & # 39; Black is King & # 39; by Beyonce (Opinion)

With his images of facial and body paintings, feathers and animal skins, celebrating our African traditions "Black is King", perhaps a little naively, lost the pulse of how many young urban Africans, both on the continent and in the Diaspora, – they want to see themselves. They want to be presented in a more contemporary way, as global citizens representing a dynamic continent. Beyoncé chose the correct story, but may have given her the wrong frame.
In the film, he pays tribute to what he called on Instagram "the breadth and beauty of black descent" and he is right that this is so intertwined with the history, history and culture of this continent. And the trailer is certainly impressive, with exquisite cinematography, a haunting soundtrack, lavish visuals, and beautifully crafted decorations, nothing less than we expect from Queen Bey.
But why, some might reasonably ask, do the chalk marks on black faces, bare male torsos, and the preponderance of animal skins provoke uncomfortable reactions from some Africans, when that is a very important part of our history and, in some cases, from our existing cultures?
Answering that question has its innate challenges, especially if the short trailers simply omitted some context for the images we'll get with the full album, but here I go …
In progress, Beyonce appears to have done more than the US school system and media to advance discussion and awareness about Africa in the US and around the world. The mission behind the album is powerful, its influence is far-reaching, and its intentions are good.
And she is right in telling our own stories. But we must still be careful with the structure we give them.
Beyonce's artistic portrayal of the continent showed us that, even with the best of intentions, we could inadvertently feed the narrative monster that we should try to stifle.
Stories matter, but what matters even more is how we tell them and how we make sure we tell a multitude of stories about the continent. Stories that deliberately feed contextualized and nuanced narratives that reflect this modern and innovative continent that knows its history and is proud of its culture.