What many Africans expect to see in & # 39; Black is King & # 39; by Beyonce (Opinion)

With his images of facial and body paintings, feathers and animal skins, celebrating our African traditions "Black is King", perhaps a little naively, lost the pulse of how many young urban Africans, both on the continent and in the Diaspora, – they want to see themselves. They want to be presented in a more contemporary way, as global citizens representing a dynamic continent. Beyoncé chose the correct story, but may have given her the wrong frame.

In the film, he pays tribute to what he called on Instagram "the breadth and beauty of black descent" and he is right that this is so intertwined with the history, history and culture of this continent. And the trailer is certainly impressive, with exquisite cinematography, a haunting soundtrack, lavish visuals, and beautifully crafted decorations, nothing less than we expect from Queen Bey.

In mid-July, a further teaser was released, but it didn't stop the response to Beyonce's use of images or authority to try to tell the story of Africa.

But why, some might reasonably ask, do the chalk marks on black faces, bare male torsos, and the preponderance of animal skins provoke uncomfortable reactions from some Africans, when that is a very important part of our history and, in some cases, from our existing cultures?

Answering that question has its innate challenges, especially if the short trailers simply omitted some context for the images we'll get with the full album, but here I go …

The trap that Beyoncé's trailers fell into is the stereotypical (albeit visually compelling) story of a primitive continent that hasn't advanced much, frustratingly still dominating too many Western perceptions. While the "Black is King" trailer captures the least damaging and most romantic aspects of the story, the flip side of that same coin is the most damaging Afro-pessimistic view, which prevails in popular culture and media coverage. This vision tends towards Africa's vision of "poverty is widespread, violence prevails and disease is endemic."

Although she is a global icon, Beyoncé's primary audience is in the United States, which according to a 2019 study of Africa in American media by the University of Southern California, is a country that knows, listens and sees very little about Africa. Perhaps that is why Beyoncé's efforts should be seen as an opportunity to inform, educate, and shape how this particular audience views the continent.

In progress, Beyonce appears to have done more than the US school system and media to advance discussion and awareness about Africa in the US and around the world. The mission behind the album is powerful, its influence is far-reaching, and its intentions are good.

He summed it up when he wrote on Instagram after the release of the first teaser: "I think when blacks tell our own stories, we can change the axis of the world and tell our REAL story of generational wealth and soul wealth that are not told in our books on history ".

And she is right in telling our own stories. But we must still be careful with the structure we give them.

We can tell ourselves that it doesn't matter what "they" think. The truth is that it does matter, because Western news and popular culture still largely dominate what Africans and the world consume, and consequently shape what we all believe. Furthermore, studies have shown that stories about Africa in Africa tend to imitate Western stories about Africa, because the sources of these stories often come from outside the continent. The irony is that Africans are often learning about themselves and from Western sources.

Beyonce's artistic portrayal of the continent showed us that, even with the best of intentions, we could inadvertently feed the narrative monster that we should try to stifle.

Stories matter, but what matters even more is how we tell them and how we make sure we tell a multitude of stories about the continent. Stories that deliberately feed contextualized and nuanced narratives that reflect this modern and innovative continent that knows its history and is proud of its culture.

So while we look forward to Beyoncé's celebration of black history and culture taking place in full on July 31, we have to hope that the end product with its promise of "a modern twist and a universal message" will represent us. as Africans in our plurality. .