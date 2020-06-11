What matters: 2020 has a horrible start to the American elections

But the long lines for Georgia's primaries are far from the first storm cloud this year.
Meltdown in Georgia – Previous problems converged on the Georgia primaries when a new electoral system failed at some polling places and long lines formed because fewer polling places were opened as a result of the coronavirus. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday banner headline was "total collapse."
CNN's Abby Phillip writes:
"The election officials I speak with are aware of the challenges, but I also know and can see the real resource challenges, the recruitment challenges and the challenges of voter education, and all of those things cost money," said Ben. Hovland, President of the United States Election. Commission.
Less than five months until the general election – None of this bodes well for November, especially when President Donald Trump has already laid the groundwork to question the results by saying, without evidence and against the facts, that vote by mail, that many states are pressing on the moment of coronavirus, it is ripe for fraud.
If Trump loses, it is not difficult to imagine that he will say that the election was stolen even though it surely will not have been.
Who can vote? – Complaints continue, generally among Democrats, that voter ID laws and voter access requirements are a form of voter suppression.
Add to that the fact that long lines often seem to occur in US cities. The US, which often has more minorities and black Americans, Atlanta and Washington DC, in the past two weeks.
The bottom line is that Democrats in general are trying to make it easier for people to vote and Republicans in general are trying to make it more difficult.
But the great fear is that everyone will lose faith in the results.
The first recommendation is that states modify and improve their systems for providing and counting absentee and mail ballots.
His sixth recommendation includes that media organizations should convey to the public that, with the increase in the number of mail-in and absentee ballots, the 2020 election may be "too close to call" for days after November 3.
That is going to be interesting.