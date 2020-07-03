What matters: 2020 has lasted forever and happened in an instant

We have experienced a global pandemic and an unprecedented shutdown of the economy and almost every aspect of contemporary life, from air travel to the regular routines of work and school. But the suspension of normality created room for a major reconsideration of race, class, and history not only in the United States but throughout the world.
Somehow, the first half of 2020 lasted forever, and in other ways it passed in an instant, without any of the typical bookmarks of vacations, celebrations, trips, friends and family.
Contents
Nuclear chain reactions don't just happen
The coronavirus simultaneously compromised the conveniences and social contracts that underpin modern society.
But it also exposes the social and racial walls that make modern society so painfully uneven. The pandemic caused an economic calamity, which helped spark massive social justice protests in the space of six months.
No one knows what will come next. But none of this happened overnight.
We could have seen it coming
We could have seen the pandemic coming, because pandemics happen and scientists and good government have long warned that the big one was just around the corner.
"History tells us that we will definitely be amazed in the years to come," he said, warning policy makers to pay attention to the global nature of the disease, which does not respect borders.
This time it will be different?
We could have had a national reckoning on race because there have been opportunities every day, not just every few years. We could have had it with Trayvon Martin before Eric Garner, before Michael Brown, before Tamir Rice, before Walter Scott, before Freddie Gray, before Sandra Bland, before Filando Castile, before Botham Jean, before Atatiana Jefferson , before Breonna Taylor, before George Floyd (and many other people).
We have had national estimates of race in the 1860s and 1960s and periodically in between.
They have presented moments of justice, such as when the Civil Rights Act was passed after a mass protest movement.
They have featured moments that we should regret, such as the period of Confederate nostalgia in the 1920s, when so many symbols were raised in honor of the rebels who are now being brought down.
"How can people not understand why people react the way they do? It's history over and over again," director Spike Lee said during an appearance on CNN in May at the height of Floyd's protests. "This is not new. We saw it with the riots in the 1960s, with the murder of Dr. King. Every time something jumps and we don't get our justice, people react the way they feel they have to be." He listened. "
And while new attention is certainly being paid to the problem, particularly in American corporations and in the halls of Congress, we will have to wait and see what really happens.
A world on hold. A strange reality
Meanwhile, facial masks cover our expressions in public, distance rules our social lives, most of our interactions are online, and much of the world is on hold while we wait for a shot.
After four months, the distance begins to feel almost normal. And some elements of this bizarre new reality – take-out restaurants, online doctor visits, driving graduations, and those Zoom family milestones – will certainly outlast the crisis that created them.
But fear and uncertainty outweigh everything else.
And the message from the US government, with their mutual efforts to help businesses and their confusing messages about public health guidelines, is that people are increasingly alone.
A leader focused on divisions.
One of the most painful lessons we have learned this year is about government, and what we all need.
The federal government's refusal to compel states to maintain social distance requirements will be remembered as a waiver of responsibility.
Now there is a new generation of politicians rising in Trump's image.
The big immediate question from the Trump presidency is whether his policy will last longer than the crises he ignores. Before the end of 2020, Americans will assess the country and its situation and hold a referendum on its boasts of a return to greatness. We will see how things look when we finally get to January.