What matters: 2020 has lasted forever and happened in an instant

We have experienced a global pandemic and an unprecedented shutdown of the economy and almost every aspect of contemporary life, from air travel to the regular routines of work and school. But the suspension of normality created room for a major reconsideration of race, class, and history not only in the United States but throughout the world.

Somehow, the first half of 2020 lasted forever, and in other ways it passed in an instant, without any of the typical bookmarks of vacations, celebrations, trips, friends and family.

The coronavirus simultaneously compromised the conveniences and social contracts that underpin modern society.

But it also exposes the social and racial walls that make modern society so painfully uneven. The pandemic caused an economic calamity, which helped spark massive social justice protests in the space of six months.

It is no longer possible to ignore that it is more difficult to be black in the United States. It is no longer possible to pretend that you do not need to change.

Millions are out of work, and can be for a long time.

And it all came in an unexpected avalanche. The story seems to be happening at incredible speed.

No one knows what will come next. But none of this happened overnight.

We could have seen it coming

We could have seen the pandemic coming, because pandemics happen and scientists and good government have long warned that the big one was just around the corner.

"Of course, what people ask: 'What keeps you up most at night in the world of biodefense?' Pandemic flu, of course," said the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, prophetically, in April 2019, at a biodefense summit, as reported by CNN's KFile.

He was not alone. Two years earlier, during a 2017 speech in Georgetown, Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a stern warning that some disease would attack in a major way, and soon.

"History tells us that we will definitely be amazed in the years to come," he said, warning policy makers to pay attention to the global nature of the disease, which does not respect borders.

This time it will be different?

We could have had a national reckoning on race because there have been opportunities every day, not just every few years. We could have had it with Trayvon Martin before Eric Garner, before Michael Brown, before Tamir Rice, before Walter Scott, before Freddie Gray, before Sandra Bland, before Filando Castile, before Botham Jean, before Atatiana Jefferson , before Breonna Taylor, before George Floyd (and many other people).

We have had national estimates of race in the 1860s and 1960s and periodically in between.

They have presented moments of justice, such as when the Civil Rights Act was passed after a mass protest movement.

They have featured moments that we should regret, such as the period of Confederate nostalgia in the 1920s, when so many symbols were raised in honor of the rebels who are now being brought down.

"How can people not understand why people react the way they do? It's history over and over again," director Spike Lee said during an appearance on CNN in May at the height of Floyd's protests. "This is not new. We saw it with the riots in the 1960s, with the murder of Dr. King. Every time something jumps and we don't get our justice, people react the way they feel they have to be." He listened. "

And while new attention is certainly being paid to the problem, particularly in American corporations and in the halls of Congress, we will have to wait and see what really happens.

A more inclusive medium? Probably at least a little.

Ban on bottlenecks? Probably not nationally.

Policies that change the root causes of inequality in housing and wealth? It will take a while

A world on hold. A strange reality

Meanwhile, facial masks cover our expressions in public, distance rules our social lives, most of our interactions are online, and much of the world is on hold while we wait for a shot.

After four months, the distance begins to feel almost normal. And some elements of this bizarre new reality – take-out restaurants, online doctor visits, driving graduations, and those Zoom family milestones – will certainly outlast the crisis that created them.

But fear and uncertainty outweigh everything else.

Skipping school is hurting American children.

Losing a job is detrimental to many adults.

The lack of social interactions is to rewire our brains.

And the message from the US government, with their mutual efforts to help businesses and their confusing messages about public health guidelines, is that people are increasingly alone.

A leader focused on divisions.

One of the most painful lessons we have learned this year is about government, and what we all need.

The federal government's refusal to compel states to maintain social distance requirements will be remembered as a waiver of responsibility.

The president, as CNN's Kevin Liptak writes, knows how to stoke divisions in this country, but has avoided stepping up to tackle difficult problems unless, like tax cuts, they are helpful to him or speak to the fraction of the country that does. composes. its base

It is still actively trying to dismantle Obamacare at a time when most of the country sees the need for health insurance. That effort would feel very different if I had a plan to replace it.

It is actively trying to undermine Black Lives Matter at a time when the country has warmed up with the movement's message, trying to hide the frustration caused by the coronavirus with a layer of ugly racial anger.

But don't forget that the racial politics Trump so eagerly nurtures has been around for decades. Richard Nixon tried to be a "law and order" president too. The Republican Party's "southern strategy" of attracting white voters has been an ongoing project in recent years. They took that cloak from the Southern Democrats of earlier times, who became some of today's Republicans.

Now there is a new generation of politicians rising in Trump's image.

The big immediate question from the Trump presidency is whether his policy will last longer than the crises he ignores. Before the end of 2020, Americans will assess the country and its situation and hold a referendum on its boasts of a return to greatness. We will see how things look when we finally get to January.