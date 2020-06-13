What matters: 2020 is a decisive year, for better or for worse

… it is universally recognized that 1968 was the peak year: the culminating year, a singular year, a year of events and sensations that cascaded with an intensity that was sometimes unbearable, sometimes ecstatic. In a modest way, 1968 was the kind of year that pushes history in an unexpected and surprising direction: a kinder little brother until 1492, 1776, 1848, 1914, 1945, and 2001.

All of these things should and will change the way our lives are lived, even though it disrupts normality and causes anxiety. But we still have six months left.

A plot over the arc of moral justice.

One thing to consider is that what is happening now, the peaceful protests and a movement toward change, will influence a generation of Americans, just like the events of 1968.

CNN's Brandon Tensley spoke to Lawrence Moore, a lifelong protester who grew up in the 1960s, was 12 in 1968, and said what he saw sparked a lifetime of activism:

When I fast forward to the present, I see how police brutality has been part of my life as a black man. Growing up in the 1960s, I was 12 years old when the 1968 riots occurred, and I was moved to see figures like Stokely Carmichael and John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

There are kids and young adults watching all of this, probably on Instagram or something I haven't heard of. The true importance of these years comes in the count.

Protests help politicians learn

University of Pennsylvania professor Daniel Gillion analyzed racial protests from the 1960s to the Los Angeles riots in the early 1990s. These episodes change things, he writes in the Washington Post:

My research found that politicians use race protests to learn about US race relations. By helping them adapt to the latest iteration of minority appeals and giving them an opportunity for political innovation. As politicians evaluate these protests, they are forced to make racial and ethnic concerns a higher priority than other problems facing the city, state, region, or nation.

He contends that even small protests held in congressional districts could change the mind of lawmakers. And it has data to back it up.

But why does change happen so slowly?

New York publisher and writer David Remnick pointed out what has painfully not changed between 1968 and now:

Perhaps the deepest frustration with thinking of 1968 and 2020 is time elapsed, opportunities wasted, word of mouth paid. In the criminal justice arena, the prison population began to skyrocket under Ronald Reagan and continued to accelerate for decades, up to the middle of the Obama administration. Black Lives Matter began, in 2013, at least in part because even the Obama Presidency, despite all its promises, proved incapable of exerting decisive influence on issues of racism and police abuse.

Now we have a president who is happy to invoke a charged and racist threat by tweeting: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." And while the answer to every political question may not be Donald Trump, the fact remains that the country is run by a demagogue whose political impulses are autocratic, whose rhetoric is deliberately divisive. No less irritating is the fact that Trump, whose racist good faith ranged from his 1989 campaign against Central Park Five to his use of birtherism as a political launch pad, was chosen by tens of millions of Americans who supported or were willing to tolerate it That base of support has not contracted to any significant degree, and it still persists.

How was 1968

Princeton historian Julian Zelizer wrote a crude description of 1968 here:

The nation was trapped in the Vietnam quagmire, with hundreds of thousands of soldiers fighting for their lives in futile conflict. Meanwhile, every day seemed to bring more news of turmoil at home, as the anti-war movement sparked clashes between activists and police. The nation was still recovering from a series of devastating riots the previous year, stemming from police harassment of African-Americans in Newark, New Jersey and Detroit, Michigan.

Two of the nation's most influential public figures, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, were tragically killed. On March 31, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced that he would not run for reelection, while the Democratic National Convention in Chicago disintegrated in violent clashes between protesters and the police of Mayor Richard Daley.

With Alabama segregationist governor George Wallace leading a third-party campaign that appealed to white ethnic anger in response to civil rights and the counterculture, Republican Richard Nixon won the presidency by promising the country that he would restore & # 39; law and order & # 39; on the streets .

Trump really likes the issue of law and order and has tried to appropriate it. But, as Peter Baker wrote in The New York Times, his rhetoric today sounds much more like George Wallace & # 39; 68 (loser, segregationist) than Richard Nixon & # 39; 68 (two quarters who resigned in disgrace).

2020 is worse than 1968?

Zelizer also argued that 2020 is worse than 1968:

Covid-19 has killed nearly twice as many Americans as the 58,000 who died in nearly a decade of fighting in Vietnam …

… has endangered central civic institutions, such as schools and places of worship, and forced us to live apart from friends and family …

… We have a president who, unlike Lyndon Johnson or Richard Nixon, doesn't seem to care about governance …

… While some cities are burning, their response is to throw fuel on the fire …

… now we live in a partisan world where our institutions perpetuate constant red-blue divisions on almost every issue, no matter how big or small they may be …

He then compares the economy from then until now, the threat to government programs of recession and the persistence of racial inequality.

CNN's James Blake made a different and heartbreaking case about why 2020 looks like it could be worse:

However, a Trump victory in November could derail any momentum generated by the protests, said Christopher Huff, a history professor at Beacon College in Florida who studies protest movements.

"It would be devastating," said Huff. "If what is happening now translates into an electoral defeat in November, that would be an indicator that what is happening may not have a basis for effecting long-term change."

Counterpoint: 2020 is extraordinary

In The Atlantic, James Fallows sees it differently:

… this is what everyone will remember at that time about 1968: the murders. The external war. Domestic butchery and bloodshed. Political chaos and division. The way parts of the United States have looked in the past week, in reaction to injustices, is the way much of the United States looked day after day. I think I can remember every week of that eventful year.

Hillary Clinton seems to fall into the fallow field. She said there are similarities this week between the activism of 1968 and 2020, but what we are seeing in 2020 is an extraordinary better guy.

"There are certain similarities, but I think the moment we are going through now is extraordinary in the best sense of the word."

Hit record, change the world

Reporter Karen Grigsby Bates was 16 years old in 1968 and recently said on NPR that part of what makes 2020 feel so frenetic and unpredictable is anyone's ability to hit the record at an event like George Floyd's death:

What's different is the fact that a lot of this can be streamed right away thanks to technology, so you can, you know, not be a professional media person and record something that is happening in real time, press a button and Sending it across the country and around the world really changes the power dynamic in many ways.

What if it is not 1968, but 1964?

Princeton professor Omar Wasow wrote in the Washington Post that Floyd's protests, when they appeared as violent clashes, resembled 1968.

But now that activists have them under control and the public has essentially rejected Trump's characterization of them, they actually resemble the peaceful protests of 1964.

And those peaceful protests, he noted, led directly to the Civil Rights Law.

What if it is not one of the above?

New York University professor Thomas Sugrue wrote, also in the Post, that comparing two years separated by another 50 years is superficial and silly:

It is tempting but problematic to make easy inferences linking the past and the present. Simplistic comparisons obscure what has persisted since the 1960s, reducing a long movement for racial justice to a comparison of presidential rhetoric. Seeing 1968 and 2020 as critical points in law and order, as moments of "culture war", makes it difficult to see what has changed for more than half a century. The who, where, and why of 2020 cannot be summed up in a repeat of 1968, nor can we predict political responses by glimpsing the past through our rear-view mirrors.