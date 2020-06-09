What matters: & # 39; Defund the police & # 39; vs. Fortress america

And there certainly is a push for change in the wake of George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. (The now former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder. His bail was set at $ 1.25 million Monday.) A veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council has vowed to dissolve its city's police and rethink the whole idea of ​​security.

1. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was expelled from a protest when he did not unequivocally commit to removing the police department from his city. He was half profile of courage because he did not budge, and half shame because he is a booed progressive mayor in his own city. There is clearly a great desire for reform.

2. Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, who wants to eliminate the current police department, explains the idea to Josh Campbell of CNN. It is not, to say the least, a fully formed plan.

What I took away from these two pieces of video is, first, that there is a clear desire for something different to emerge from this. And second, that there is still no clear path to achieve it.

"Defund the Police" sounds great like a battle cry. It is short and easy to understand and plays extremely well for the underserved population of Americans who feel the brunt of police brutality.

And it could certainly lead to real changes in the local police, such as ending certain tactics.

The other thing that seems clear is that "Defund the Police" probably doesn't mean, at the end of the day, taking all the money that's currently being spent on surveillance and doing something completely different with it. Bender, in his interview with Campbell, is talking about reforms in the way 911 calls are sent and is changing the city's funding priorities.

While I can't see the future and I don't live in Minneapolis, I can 100% guarantee that any plan that Bender and his colleagues finally develop will not take in the next few years all the money that Minneapolis spends on its police and will put it somewhere else. .

You can read the full Minneapolis budget proposal requested by its 2020 mayor here. The total budget for the city in his vision was just over $ 1.62 billion. The mayor wanted about 12% of that.

A disbursement request suggests reallocating $ 45 million in law enforcement funds, about a quarter of the mayor's suggested 2020 budget of $ 193 million, although it appears that every city in the country will have its budget messed up by the closure of Covid-19.

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers has a list of 5 ways to reform the police.

Fortress America

American states and cities don't actually spend much more, as a percentage of their budgets, on surveillance than they did 40 years ago (read the Urban Institute's assessment here).

But the images of how the police responded to some protesters was the most jarring. President Donald Trump did not need to call the 101st Airborne Division to make it appear that the soldiers were on American streets. (President Dwight Eisenhower, in fact, did that in 1957, to protect black schoolchildren in Little Rock, Arkansas. Read what they think of the current situation here.)

Here is the image of a US soldier in Kabul, Afghanistan along with an image of a policeman with riot gear in Hollywood, Florida:

Much has been written about the militarization of the American police, particularly in the years after September 11 and also as a result of the drug war. The ACLU wrote a report on this in 2014, after a previous series of protests and calls to change the police. It is worth reading.

An important reason for the military sentiment of the police forces is that the Pentagon, since the 1990s, but even more so after the Iraq War, began giving or lending its weapons of war to police departments, more than $ 7 billion since the program began and $ 293 million. team value in 2019.

Look what your local police have obtained from the Pentagon here.

How much do we spend on police? Overall spending on police and corrections in 2017 by state and local governments was $ 115 billion, or about 4% of their budgets, according to the Urban Institute report. Combined with the 3% spent at the state and local levels on corrections, that's more than state and local governments spent on roads, but less than what they spent on health care or higher education, according to the report.

Trump vs. Biden

Like the effort to dismantle immigration law enforcement, it does not seem likely that this will become a mainstream rallying cry in the very near future.

The movement's national policy is easy to see: Trump, a politician called "law and order," has seized on the idea that protesters and Democrats want to get the police off the street. "LAW AND ORDER, DO NOT DEFUSE AND ABOLISH THE POLICE," Trump tweeted. "Radical left-wing Democrats have gone crazy!"

And if you don't think it's a compelling idea in the national idea, look how quickly Joe Biden distanced himself from the calls to "disburse the police." He did it very quickly in a statement on Monday. CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote about this today.

However, Trump and others will continue to try to paint Biden and the Democrats with this "soft on crime" brush that Republicans used in the 1980s and '90s, right down to Bill Clinton, actually.

But here is one very important thing to remember. Donald Trump does not establish police policy. And neither does Joe Biden. Surveillance is largely local.

Bottom-up versus top-down reform

Because the police are primarily local, there are some limits to what you will see nationwide. That did not stop Democrats in Congress from moving forward with a proposal today to restructure the police in the United States.

Here's some of what's in the bill, sponsored by the Black Caucus of Congress: