What matters: a small reason to be optimistic after a week of protests

Even corporate America, which is motivated by profit, is actively and vocally trying to appeal to consumers' new appetite for justice. The United States Chamber of Commerce, for example, is trying to wake up. Their launch of a national initiative on inequality

Ice cream maker Ben and Jerry & # 39; s was already notable for its progressive causes, but his statement about the ongoing protests across the country is notable for his sincerity. That makes this feel like a kind of turning point, especially since the protests feel much bigger right now than the riots and looting that Trump continues to try to emphasize.

If companies are behind the change, or at least the idea of ​​change, does that mean they have felt the American land change?

In his article about Ben and Jerry & # 39; s, Hanna Ziady's notes from CNN : "Companies like Nike (NKE), Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), Disney (DIS), Facebook (FB) and Intel (INTC) have condemned racism and injustice in recent days."

That is not a portfolio of activists. That's your 401k. Is that going to solve things? Not today or tomorrow. But it sure seems like a silver lining for all this.

A long-term tectonic change.

Colin Kaepernick can't get a job casting pigskin, but he's been selling activism for years through Nike.

And maybe sports leagues will also have to change their songs.

Kaepernick was kicked out of the league a few years ago for kneeling, in a show of respectful protest during the national anthem.

Consider that and then read this interview where Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the league and country have a debt to Kaepernick.

Or look at this video of Premier League players in England (they are playing in empty stadiums), they kneel in solidarity with Floyd's protests and tell me how many NFL or NBA players will kneel the next time there is a professional sports event.

And note that Liverpool's official Twitter account posted that video. Liverpool is owned by the same company that owns the Boston Red Sox.

The world of sports is a branch of the corporate world, for sure. When you match gestures across these universes, you get the feeling that something is happening.

What do people really think?

While there are some polls that suggest Americans generally support the protests, CNN poll director Jennifer Agiesta says she still can't tell the whole story.

This is what he said when I asked him about his thoughts:

Those same polls reveal disapproval of Trump's handling of the situation, as well as deep skepticism that he is pursuing the interests of racial and ethnic minorities. In the Reuters / Ipsos poll, only 33% of Americans said they approved of the way Trump handles protests, and 6 in 10 in the Monmouth poll said they did not trust their ability to handle race relations. Among people of color, that lack of confidence rises to 78%.

The CBS News poll found that about half of voters feel that the president works against the interests of blacks (50%) and Hispanics (51%), and about half of them say they think Trump worked in favor of those groups.

But it's worth noting that polls take several days to gauge reaction to major events, and in this fast-moving story, even the latest high-quality poll on the subject – the Reuters / Ipsos poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday – It was not fully performed after the events of Monday night at Lafayette Park.

A long, long, long way to go

So what if corporate America agrees with changing things and Americans say they want justice?

This is where optimism turns into very painful events. There is evidence of racial inequality in all parts of the country.

Wealth: The wealth of the average white household is 10 times greater than the wealth of the average black household.

Income: The median black household income is 60% of the average white household.

Unemployment: The unemployment rate for black Americans exceeds that of white Americans.

Poverty: Fewer than 1 in 10 white Americans live in poverty.

More than 1 in 5 African Americans live in poverty.

Healthcare: African Americans are less likely to have health insurance.

Disease: They are also more likely to die from Covid-19.

Trump's military views are very different from Trump's

There is a growing rift between Trump and his defense secretary on the possible use of American soldiers on American streets after Monday's episode outside the White House.

And on Wednesday, even the former head of Trump's Pentagon ripped at him

James Mattis, a man who has been largely silent since leaving the administration and who developed a career based on loyalty and respect for the military chain of command. sent a message to the troops that the country can unite without the leadership of the president.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to try. Instead, he is trying to divide us," said the retired Navy general about his former boss.

In reality, there is a long list of senior military commanders who have released statements on racism in recent days. The most important came from the top enlisted man in the Air Force. "Who am I? I am a black man who happens to be the Air Force Chief Master Sgt. I am George Floyd," said Kaleth Wright, promising a review of the military justice system.