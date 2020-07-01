What matters: Americans are dying. Here are Trump's excuses

Excuses will be offered. Justifications will be made. But Americans who shouldn't be dying are dying.
Russian rewards on American troops: Reports that the Russians may have awarded rewards to US forces in Afghanistan have received a shrug from the White House.
- The reports are not verified.
- The President was not informed.
- "Rebel intelligence officers" are embarrassing the President.
There's a constant in every new twist to the drama about Russia that has eclipsed every day of Trump's tenure in the Oval Office.
Whenever there is a damaging story on the subject, he makes the exact same move: Throwing at US intelligence It was a similar story when the President used a Helsinki summit with Putin to throw at US intelligence agencies United under the bus on his assessments that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help him win.
Trump is equally dismissive of science when it comes to coronaviruses. While Russia's rewards reports required Trump's attention, his refusal to lead the Americans, specifically on the subject of facial masks, requires a deliberate disregard for the obvious facts and disregard for the power he has to help save lifes.
Excuses include:
- It is up to people to know how to protect themselves.
- Trump does not want to trample on anyone's freedom.
"We shouldn't have any stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and approach other people. Wearing simple face covers is not about protecting ourselves, it's about protecting everyone we meet," McConnell said in the Senate on Monday.
A political debate that costs lives. And Senator Lamar Alexander, the retired Tennessee Republican who is reluctant to speak his mind, closed the mask debate on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, this simple practice of saving lives has become part of a political debate that says: If you are for Trump, you do not wear a mask. If you are against Trump, you do," said Alexander.
Ergo: People will die when people follow the President's example. That is an undeniable fact since the coronavirus runs rampant in the United States, while other countries seem to contain it.
Excuses sound the same even when lives are not at stake. The White House said the president did not know the guy with the Trump sign on the golf cart who yelled "White power!" in the video he retweeted.
He never knows. It is always someone else's fault. And usually that someone or something is specifically trying to knock it down. He will often blame Barack Obama.
Wash, rinse, repeat is a cycle that has been getting very repetitive for more than three years in the Trump administration. But now, with so many American lives at stake, it's a pattern that's harder to dismiss.