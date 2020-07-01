What matters: Americans are dying. Here are Trump's excuses

Excuses will be offered. Justifications will be made. But Americans who shouldn't be dying are dying.

Trump has taken a more active public role in recent weeks protecting the statues of long-dead Confederate generals than trying to stop the spread of Covid-19, which is clearly exploding across the country after encouraging states to reopen early. , or get to the bottom of the attacks on US service members paid for by Russia.

Russian rewards on American troops: Reports that the Russians may have awarded rewards to US forces in Afghanistan have received a shrug from the White House.

The reports are not verified.

The President was not informed.

"Rebel intelligence officers" are embarrassing the President.

CNN and others reported that Trump did have access to the information in a classified report that he notoriously does not read. (White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday rejected the idea that Trump not read his report, telling reporters that "the president does read.")

Anything regarding Russia is complicated by his friendly demeanor towards Russian President Vladimir Putin has made everyone, from his former FBI director to Speaker of the House, wonder if Vladimir Putin has anything on Trump. And CNN's Stephen Collinson notes that Trump appears to have worn children's gloves relative to Russia, to the point that it's a key point:

There's a constant in every new twist to the drama about Russia that has eclipsed every day of Trump's tenure in the Oval Office.

Whenever there is a damaging story on the subject, he makes the exact same move: Throwing at US intelligence It was a similar story when the President used a Helsinki summit with Putin to throw at US intelligence agencies United under the bus on his assessments that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help him win.

Trump is equally dismissive of science when it comes to coronaviruses. While Russia's rewards reports required Trump's attention, his refusal to lead the Americans, specifically on the subject of facial masks, requires a deliberate disregard for the obvious facts and disregard for the power he has to help save lifes.

At this point, his refusal to wear a mask to avoid giving the impression that something is amiss could backfire, because the uncontrolled spread of the disease is deepening the recession that Trump originally feared would threaten his reelection.

Excuses include:

It is up to people to know how to protect themselves.

Trump does not want to trample on anyone's freedom.

Without stigma It is becoming very difficult for fellow Trump Republicans to accept the anti-mask stance. Even Senator Mitch McConnell, Trump's ally in the United States Senate, wants people to wear masks.

"We shouldn't have any stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and approach other people. Wearing simple face covers is not about protecting ourselves, it's about protecting everyone we meet," McConnell said in the Senate on Monday.

Related: these are the states that require face masks in public

A political debate that costs lives. And Senator Lamar Alexander, the retired Tennessee Republican who is reluctant to speak his mind, closed the mask debate on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, this simple practice of saving lives has become part of a political debate that says: If you are for Trump, you do not wear a mask. If you are against Trump, you do," said Alexander.

Ergo: People will die when people follow the President's example. That is an undeniable fact since the coronavirus runs rampant in the United States, while other countries seem to contain it.

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, used a language of war and said Trump had "surrendered" to the coronavirus.

Excuses sound the same even when lives are not at stake. The White House said the president did not know the guy with the Trump sign on the golf cart who yelled "White power!" in the video he retweeted.

He never knows. It is always someone else's fault. And usually that someone or something is specifically trying to knock it down. He will often blame Barack Obama.

Wash, rinse, repeat is a cycle that has been getting very repetitive for more than three years in the Trump administration. But now, with so many American lives at stake, it's a pattern that's harder to dismiss.