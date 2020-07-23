What matters: face it. Most children do not go to school next month.

There will be exceptions, of course, in places where schools open during normal hours or something close. There will be children going part-time (this is known as the "hybrid" option). But it is becoming clear that a large part of the country's children will not be in class and parents should start planning if they have not already done so.

What will it look like. There will be some who make their way on the private school rosters. There will be people who threaten to move to another city (for all the good it does them). There will be many children who will be left out of any supplemental plans that parents come up with. The bottom line is that most people will need to buckle up for more distance education, along with their own work and other responsibilities.

The President is still 100% open for schools, even when school officials run in the opposite direction. President Donald Trump did not mention his recent demand that American schools open this fall, Covid-be-damned, in his first coronavirus briefing since April. But he said Wednesday that "he would like to see schools open 100%," and then he immediately turned to the economy, so he wants schools to reopen.

Children and families will pay a price for the early reopening. But it's the American education crisis, more than anything else, that illustrates how the country wasted self-imposed quarantine month victories this spring in exchange for a summer of ignoring the obvious.

The increase in coronavirus causes districts to change plans. Now, instead of adjusting plans to bring students back part-time to campus, more and more school districts announce that instruction this fall will be online only. And Trump's call to withhold federal funds from schools that do not offer face-to-face classes has caused a dull blow among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

New Covid Rise = Online-Only Schools This Fall

On Tuesday, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland made an abrupt and simultaneous change to say that public school students would not be brought in person.

Together, they comprise a significant part of the DC suburbs. Children in the nation's capital won't know until July 31 if the city will offer any kind of in-person education this fall or if it will be online.

On Wednesday, it was Clark County in Nevada that changed the course from a hybrid model to distance learning. It was also Seattle. In Kansas, the halved state board of education blocked the governor's attempt to go online just to start the year, an exception that demonstrates the new rule.

Last week, it was California, where Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom stated that schools couldn't offer in-person instruction until they met certain Covid criteria. Right now, that ban applies to 90% of the state's children.

There may not be a comprehensive database of the country's 13,000 school district plans, but the snapshot at Education Week is pretty good (and maddening to read).

It shows that five of the country's 10 largest districts will receive distance education this fall, which begins next month for most children.

Or not. Some districts do not have a start date. Others are delayed until September. The Mayor of New York City has promised to implement a hybrid model, but the details are still changing and the state governor must sign. It won't until August.

The writing is on the wall

The only one of these large districts that promises in-person learning for all children, Florida's Miami-Dade County, is at the center of a court battle between teachers and the district.

And the superintendent there, Alberto Carvalho, told CNN's John King on Wednesday that the current situation in the county would not allow for in-person instruction.

"Conditions are not currently appropriate for us to teach children while safeguarding their well-being," he said, adding that the district wants to make a final decision by the first week of August about whether students will return on August 24. .

Teacher-led protests. Other districts listed as having a plan for a full in-person education, such as Shelby County, Tennessee, have yet to finalize the details. "There is a fire and they want us to meet the burning building while the fire is on fire," said Tikelia Rucker, a Shelby County teacher who organized a protest of the proposed plan this week, according to the Commercial Appeal.

And those districts that promise in-person instruction are confident that a large portion of the students will stay home anyway. Otherwise, they are not likely to have enough teachers. That's what happened in Fairfax County, according to the Washington Post, and elsewhere, where district leaders feared they would not have enough teachers to achieve even a hybrid, part-time schedule in person, as some other districts hope. Chase.

This crisis also further isolates the US from other developed countries, which were more inclined to face masks and social distancing, and who now physically send their children back to school.

We must not miss a national opportunity.

We haven't even gotten into the problem of inequality.

There will be parents who hire tutors and meet to do their own studies, which could leave behind students who do not have access to those benefits, or in some cases even the Internet. Those are problems that predate the pandemic, but will get worse.

A few months ago, before this most recent increase changed everyone's plans, you might have seen this as an opportunity to really rethink education. In fact, Paul Reville, a former Massachusetts secretary of education and leader of the Harvard Education Redesign Laboratory, argued just that. "In this situation, we not only want to frantically fight to restore the status quo because the status quo was not working at an effective level and was certainly not serving all of our children fairly," he said in April.

He has also written about the fact that we have socially promoted a year of children who did not receive their year of Covid instruction. That will have lasting effects.

CNN called Reville to ask him about the current moment, which seems like total chaos. This is what he said:

Reville: Right now, I'd say you know that some of our districts are still an emergency response mode. They are like a trauma patient in the emergency room. They really can't change their lifestyle until they get up and function as a healthy entity in the first place.

But he said some districts are doing better than others, and that will only exacerbate an achievement gap.

Reville: In some school systems it will be fine because they are ready to connect. They have previous experience or are small enough to be able to be agile and move quickly to make decisions and develop skills during the summer.

Other places are simply struggling to get the basic prerequisites for Internet access for everyone, to make system-wide decisions about platforms and applications, what curricula will be used.

I think in many of our largest school districts we are still struggling with that. It is a very messy situation. And many of them did not fare well in the fourth quarter of this final academic year, so now they will have students who will return to school with ever widening gaps in terms of their readiness for the next grade.

This forever changed education, he said, when CNN asked if we had missed a valuable moment to rethink how we educate our children.

Reville: No, that opportunity still exists. We are not returning to the status quo ante. The field will show permanent changes as a result of this crisis and our adaptations to it. However, in the present, we are like a community that is still recovering from an earthquake, emerging from the rubble, trying to recover basic systems before we can consider more transformative changes. However, there is no doubt that due to this experience, parents, students and teachers will seek profound changes in the way education operates in the future.